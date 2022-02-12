A series of mix shows from Australian DJ and producer Jaytech.
More
Available Episodes
5 of 183
Jaytech Music Podcast 184 with Samuel Sonder
The July 2023 episode of Jaytech Music features new tracks from Franky Wah, Boxer and Trilucid, as well as a new Jaytech remix for Ascent Recordings. Guest mix this month comes courtesy of US-based producer and DJ Samuel Sonder.
Part 1 - Jaytech
1. Samuel Sonder feat. Luke Coulson - I Can Feel You [Freegrant Music]
2. Matt Fax & Hugo Cantarra - Vibration [Enhanced Recordings]
3. Morgin Madison & Ryan Lucian - Stimulate [Enhanced Recordings]
4. Sound Quelle & 88Birds - Wonderland (Boxer Remix) [Colorize]
5. Nick Muir - All One Word (Trilucid 2AM Mix) [Proton]
6. Boxer - Extra-Terrestrial [Colorize]
7. Romi Lux - Dreaming [Coldharbour Recordings]
8. Cimmerian - Eunoia [Freegrant Music]
9. Franky Wah - Dimensions [SHEN RECORDINGS]
10. Phonic Youth - Equinox [ZeroThree]
11. Derek Ryan - Thrive (Jaytech Remix) [Ascent]
12. Gaston Sosa - Fire [Perfecto Black]
- EXTENDED EDITION TRACKLIST -
13. Bound To Divide & Lovlee - Flying By [Colorize]
14. Paul Thomas - Emotional Landscapes [UV]
15. Bound To Divide - Missing Home [Colorize]
16. Khealo - Elysian [ZeroThree]
17. Farves & Sebastian Moriarty feat. Ellysse Mason - Tides [Colorize]
18. Ophanim - Ytterligare [Colorize]
Part 2 - Samuel Sonder
1. Something Good - Rhythm (Of The Night) [Armada]
2. Samuel Sonder - System Error [Krafted]
3. Simon Doty - Have You Ever? [Anjunadeep]
4. Whoriskey - Seeking Sunsets [Freegrant Music]
5. Several Definitions - Disturbia [Dear Deer]
6. Cristoph - Saints & Sinners [Consequence Of Society Recordings]
7. Samuel Sonder - Frequencies [North Origin]
8. Elle Jae - Ubuntu [Freegrant Music]
9. Samuel Sonder - Home (feat. MICIA) [Positronic]
10. Laura van Dam - This Love [Anjunabeats]
11. Cristoph & ADZ - The Edge (feat. Luke Coulson) [Consequence Of Society Recordings]
7/2/2023
1:57:18
Jaytech Music Podcast 183 - Spring Megamix 2023
Episode 183 of Jaytech Music is a spring megamix, blending fresh new tunes with highlight tracks from live sets from the last six months of shows.
1. PRAANA & Danni Carra - Moment [Colorize]
2. Nora En Pure - Indulgence (Club Mix) [Sirup]
3. Dan Stone - All For You (oniricus Remix) [Euphonic]
4. Sound Quelle & 88Birds - Wonderland [Colorize]
5. RIKO & GUGGA - Don't Fool Me [Enormous Tunes]
6. HGenius - Odissea [Freegrant Music]
7. Envotion - We Come From The Stars
8. Pete K - Rubicon [Zerothree]
9. Klur - Between (Trilucid Remix) [Colorize]
10. Sound Quelle - Ilelle-lakele [Colorize]
11. Matt Fax - Thirds [Anjunabeats]
12. Audioglider - Tape Death [ASTIR]
13. Avenue One - Upstairs Terrace [Anjunabeats]
14. Matt Fax - Shelter [Anjunabeats]
15. Heaven INC. - Desire [Freegrant Music]
16. Third Party - Midnight (Pete K Remix) [Release Records]
17. Nick Hayes - Signal (Tom Klay Devil Remix) [Scorchin' Records]
18. Laura van Dam - This Love [Anjunabeats]
19. Steve Brian - Cali [Enhanced Progressive]
20. Protoculture - Shine [Armada]
21. Paravorik - Words (Jaytech Remix) [Songspire]
22. Farius & Ben Malone - Extensia [Anjunabeats]
23. Damate - Eternity [Anjunabeats]
24. Rauschhaus - Mindworm (Ruben Karapetyan Remix) [Mango Alley]
- EXTENDED EDITION TRACKLIST -
25. Matt Fax - Energy [Chromattic Music]
26. RNX & Matter - Underwater (Edit) [Pure]
27. Different Stage - Beyond [Enhanced Recordings]
28. RNX - Collective [Pure Trance]
29. Essco - Pegasus [Freegrant Music]
30. Rolo Green - Into the Black [Black Hole]
31. Cosmic Gate - Mirador [Black Hole]
32. Blake.08 - Supermonster [Anjunadeep]
33. Jaytech - Darkstar [Positronic]
34. Super8 & Tab - Perfect Day (Jaytech Remix) [Anjunabeats]
35. Josep - Flux [Deep State]
36. Tritonal - Metawave (Jaytech Remix) [Enhanced]
37. Gallen Rho - One Last Sunrise [Starsphere Records]
38. Kyau & Albert x Steve Brian - Novel [Euphonic]
39. Tomas Heredia - Eye Contact [Anjunabeats]
40. Blake.08 - High Fidelity [Anjunadeep]
41. TEPHRA - Midnight Train [Elliptical Sun]
42. Tilt - Invisible (Jaytech Remix) [Solar Storm]
43. Samuel Sonder - System Error [Krafted Underground]
44. Jaytech - Halcyon [Positronic]
45. Jaytech - Dreamworld (Paul Arcane Extended Mix) [Anjunabeats]
46. Jaytech - Starflight [Positronic]
47. Blake.08 - Star Sender [Anjunadeep]
48. Kyau & Albert - Always [Anjunabeats]
49. Jaytech - Black Canyon [Positronic]
50. ID - ID (Jaytech Remix) [Anjunabeats]
4/9/2023
1:59:22
Jaytech Music Podcast 182 with Tritonal
The January 2023 episode of Jaytech Music features new tracks from the likes of Sound Quelle, Sunny Lax and Mode Apart. On guest mix duties we're joined by US duo Tritonal, celebrating the release of the Jaytech remix of their track Metawave on Enhanced Music.
Part 1 - Jaytech
1. Pointcloud - Sundown [Aftertech Records]
2. Forty Cats - A Spoon Of Honey [Mango Alley]
3. Sound Quelle - Tarazed [Colorize]
4. Ashkan Dian - Looking For A Dream [MNL]
5. AVIRA feat. XIRA - Dancing Alone [Armada]
6. Mode Apart - Time [Univack]
7. Alex H - Amino [As You Are]
8. Rebel of Sleep - What's Left of Us [Immersed]
9. MXV & djimboh - We Keep Coming Back [Colorize]
10. Kaiyan - Cressida [Colorize]
- EXTENDED EDITION TRACKLIST -
11. Third Party - Midnight (Pete K Remix) [Release Records]
12. TIBASKO - Still Rushing (Azzecca Remix) [Another Rhythm]
13. Sound Quelle - Ilelle-lakele [Colorize]
14. Sunny Lax - Archons [Anjunabeats]
15. Trilucid - Athena [UV]
Part 2 - Tritonal
1. Tritonal - Welcome Home
2. Tritonal - Adelphi ’88
3. Tritonal & EMME - Out Of The Dark
4. Tritonal - Waterboiler
5. Tritonal with Marlhy - Back To My Love
6. Tritonal & Eric Lumiere - Something Beautiful
7. Tritonal feat. Rosie Darling - Never Be The Same (ALPHA 9 Remix)
8. Tritonal - Metawave (Jaytech Remix)
9. Tritonal & Henry Dark - Shivohum
10. Tritonal & Sarah de Warren - Signals
11. Tritonal & Susie Ledge - Keep My Dreams Alive (Giuseppe Ottaviani Remix)
12. Tritonal & HALIENE & SCHALA & Jorza - Long Way Home
13. Tritonal & Eric Lumiere - Live In The Sky (Steve Brian Remix)
14. Tritonal & Last Heroes with Lizzy Land - Safe & Sound
2/1/2023
2:02:20
Jaytech Music Podcast 181 - Best of 2022!
The December 2022 episode of Jaytech Music is a recap of some of the standout tracks from this year's episode of the show. Happy holidays and enjoy the tunes!
1. SOLR & Anna-Sophia Henry - Awoken Mind [Enhanced]
2. Kyau & Albert x Steve Brian - Novel [Euphonic]
3. Matt Fax - The Accord [Colorize]
4. Hessian - I See You [Colorize]
5. ANUQRAM - Get On [Anjunabeats]
6. Paravorik - Words (Jaytech Remix) [Songspire]
7. Avenue One - Upstairs Terrace [Anjunabeats]
8. Kyau & Albert - Hearts Will Burn [Anjunabeats]
9. Tritonal - Metawave (Jaytech Remix) [Enhanced]
10. RIKO & GUGGA - Don't Fool Me [Enormous Tunes]
11. Matt Fax - Remedy [Colorize]
12. Bound to Divide x Julian Gray x Avrii Castle - Losing My Mind [Monstercat Silk]
13. Shingo Nakamura - Falling Off (Club Mix) [Monstercal Silk]
14. Protoculture - Submerge [Serendipity Muzik]
15. Qualysto - A New Day [Sommersville Records]
16. Agnelli & Nelson - Hudson Street (Paul Arcane Remix) [Xtravaganza]
17. Modera & Phoebe Tsen - Lotus Flower (Dosem Remix) [Colorize]
18. Kasablanca - Phoenix [Anjunabeats]
19. Siddhartha Says - Tides (Jaytech Remix) [Positronic]
20. Damate - Eternity [Anjunabeats]
21. Vintage & Morelli and Anthony Nikita - Terra Nuova [Anjunabeats]
22. Rolo Green - Raven (Pete K Remix) [Elpida Music]
23. Element 108 - State Of 108 [Full Tilt]
24. Bandes - Floating [Colorize]
25. Farius - A Big Life (Jaytech Remix) [Enhanced]
- EXTENDED EDITION TRACKLIST -
26. Nourey - For Ellie [Anjunabeats]
27. Boxer - Total Uphoria [Colorize]
28. Simon Doty - Trance Tool [Anjunadeep]
29. Kyau & Albert - Velvet Morning 22 (DJ Version) [Euophonic]
30. Fred again.. feat. The Blessed Madonna - Marea (We've Lost Dancing) (Pete K Remix) [Atlantic]
12/31/2022
2:04:52
Jaytech Music Podcast 180 - Unreleased Tunes Special 3
The second-last episode of Jaytech Music for 2022 features new music from the likes of EDX, Kasablanca and PROFF. Today's guest mix hour is a selection of previously unreleased Jaytech demos for your listening pleasure. Let us know which ones you're liking in the comments and enjoy the show!
Part 1 - Jaytech
1. Sunny Lax - Ayahuasca [Anjunabeats]
2. Nordfold - A Different Life [Anjunadeep]
3. Hessian - I See You [Colorize]
4. EDX - So Good [PinkStar Records]
5. Kasablanca - Dream About You [Anjunabeats]
6. Lostep - Burma (aname PM Remix) [Anjunabeats]
7. Sound Quelle & 88Birds - Wonderland [Colorize]
8. Shingo Nakamura - Falling Off (Club Mix) [Monstercat Silk]
9. Boy North - All My Light [Colorize]
10. EDX - Conundrum [Sirup]
11. JODA - No One Walks Away (PROFF Remix) [Anjunabeats]
12. Phillip Castle - Tell Me [AVA Recordings]
13. Farius - Coming Up (Hold On) [Enhanced Progressive]
- EXTENDED EDITION TRACKLIST -
14. Modera & Phoebe Tsen - Lotus Flower (Dosem Remix) [Colorize]
15. Nordfold - Catalyst [Anjunadeep]
16. Paul Sawyer - The Carousel [Pattern]
17. Diego Morrill x Fher Vizzuett - Bamboo [Alter Ego Progressive]
18. Franco Romano & Gonza Sclarovsky - Ayeken [Manual]
Part 2 - Unreleased Tunes Special 3
1. Jaytech - Demo One [Unreleased]
2. Jaytech - Demo Two [Unreleased]
3. Jaytech - Demo Three [Unreleased]
4. Jaytech - Demo Four [Unreleased]
5. Jaytech - Demo Five [Unreleased]
6. Jaytech - Demo Six [Unreleased]
7. Jaytech - Demo Seven [Unreleased]
8. Jaytech - Demo Eight [Unreleased]
9. Jaytech - Demo Nine [Unreleased]
10. Jaytech - Demo Ten [Unreleased]
11. Jaytech - Demo Eleven [Unreleased]
12. Jaytech - Demo Twelve [Unreleased]