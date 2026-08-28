The August 2026 episode of Jaytech Music features two new Jaytech EP tracks as well as new music from the likes of Estiva, Durante and a new remix of Trilucid by Tim Green. Guest mix this month comes courtesy of German producer ASTRON4UT.





Part 1 - Jaytech



1. Fernando Ferreyra, Mariano Favre - Aura (Casnik Remix) [Movement Recordings]

2. André Moret - Gaxyda [Sudbeat]

3. Jou Nielsen, Paul Ikky, 84 Avenue - Black Mirage (Durante Remix) [Univack]

4. GHEIST, Batu, Malho - Way Out [Embassy of Music]

5. Estiva, Hessian, Courtney Storm - Heartbeat (Estiva Remix) [Colorize]

6. Idy Ramy - Dusk [Fluentia Music]

7. Anriu - Cosmic Love (feat. GAALIA) [Colorize]

8. RUVEN (ES) - Kora [Colorize]

9. Trilucid - One Day At A Time (Tim Green Mix) [Colorize]

10. Jaytech - Terminus [Anjunabeats]

11. Jaytech - La Presencia [Anjunabeats]

12. Nicolas Viana - Analog Dream [Univack]



- EXTENDED EDITION TRACKLIST -



13. ALLKNIGHT, L.GU. - I Found You [Colorize]

14. Leon Lour - I Can't Breathe [Enhanced Recordings]

15. ALOTT x Apophis x CRISH - Fever Dreaming [Fever Records]

16. Protoculture - Seven Sisters [Marula Music]

17. Lørean - Somebody [Enhanced]

18. Simon Gregory - Waiting For You [Mondo]



Part 2 - ASTRON4UT



19. Jaytech - Ultramarine (ASTRON4UT Deep Space Version) [White]

20. Above & Beyond x Oliver Smith x Hausman - Open Up, Walter White (ASTRON4UT Bootleg) [White]

21. Jaytech x Super 8 x Maor Levi - Alba's Cave (ASTRON4UT Bootleg) [White]

22. Xoro x James Hurr feat. ILIKERICO - Reload (ASTRON4UT Flip) [White]

23. Above & Beyond x Arty & Mat Zo x AVNT - Major Rebound Brazil (ASTRON4UT Mashup) [White]

24. Eynka feat. Lapsley - Promises (DJ Edit) [Armada]

25. Mojave Grey & Black Circle - Heavenly (DJ Edit) [Armada]

26. ASTRON4UT - ID [ID]

27. Jaytech - Omni (ASTRON4UT Remix) [Positronic]

28. Simon Gregory - Keep Moving On (DJ Edit) [Anjunabeats]

29. Mat Zo feat. GQ - The Next Chapter [Anjunabeats]

30. Armin van Buuren x ASTRON4UT - Starbound [Armada]

31. Armin van Buuren & ARGY feat. Marlo Rex - Like A Child [Armada]

32. Deadmau5 feat. Stevie Appleton - Science (ASTRON4UT Remix) [White]

33. ASTRON4UT - ID [ID]