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197 episodes
- The August 2026 episode of Jaytech Music features two new Jaytech EP tracks as well as new music from the likes of Estiva, Durante and a new remix of Trilucid by Tim Green. Guest mix this month comes courtesy of German producer ASTRON4UT.
Part 1 - Jaytech
1. Fernando Ferreyra, Mariano Favre - Aura (Casnik Remix) [Movement Recordings]
2. André Moret - Gaxyda [Sudbeat]
3. Jou Nielsen, Paul Ikky, 84 Avenue - Black Mirage (Durante Remix) [Univack]
4. GHEIST, Batu, Malho - Way Out [Embassy of Music]
5. Estiva, Hessian, Courtney Storm - Heartbeat (Estiva Remix) [Colorize]
6. Idy Ramy - Dusk [Fluentia Music]
7. Anriu - Cosmic Love (feat. GAALIA) [Colorize]
8. RUVEN (ES) - Kora [Colorize]
9. Trilucid - One Day At A Time (Tim Green Mix) [Colorize]
10. Jaytech - Terminus [Anjunabeats]
11. Jaytech - La Presencia [Anjunabeats]
12. Nicolas Viana - Analog Dream [Univack]
- EXTENDED EDITION TRACKLIST -
13. ALLKNIGHT, L.GU. - I Found You [Colorize]
14. Leon Lour - I Can't Breathe [Enhanced Recordings]
15. ALOTT x Apophis x CRISH - Fever Dreaming [Fever Records]
16. Protoculture - Seven Sisters [Marula Music]
17. Lørean - Somebody [Enhanced]
18. Simon Gregory - Waiting For You [Mondo]
Part 2 - ASTRON4UT
19. Jaytech - Ultramarine (ASTRON4UT Deep Space Version) [White]
20. Above & Beyond x Oliver Smith x Hausman - Open Up, Walter White (ASTRON4UT Bootleg) [White]
21. Jaytech x Super 8 x Maor Levi - Alba's Cave (ASTRON4UT Bootleg) [White]
22. Xoro x James Hurr feat. ILIKERICO - Reload (ASTRON4UT Flip) [White]
23. Above & Beyond x Arty & Mat Zo x AVNT - Major Rebound Brazil (ASTRON4UT Mashup) [White]
24. Eynka feat. Lapsley - Promises (DJ Edit) [Armada]
25. Mojave Grey & Black Circle - Heavenly (DJ Edit) [Armada]
26. ASTRON4UT - ID [ID]
27. Jaytech - Omni (ASTRON4UT Remix) [Positronic]
28. Simon Gregory - Keep Moving On (DJ Edit) [Anjunabeats]
29. Mat Zo feat. GQ - The Next Chapter [Anjunabeats]
30. Armin van Buuren x ASTRON4UT - Starbound [Armada]
31. Armin van Buuren & ARGY feat. Marlo Rex - Like A Child [Armada]
32. Deadmau5 feat. Stevie Appleton - Science (ASTRON4UT Remix) [White]
33. ASTRON4UT - ID [ID]
- The July 2026 episode of Jaytech Music features new music from Boxer, Harry Diamond and ANUQRAM, the new ASTRON4UT Remix of Jaytech's track Omni, Jaytech's Anjunabeats Volume 17 track Ultramarine and a guest mix from Australian DJ and Producer Michael Alan, celebrating his new release on Positronic.
Part 1 - Jaytech
1. Cendryma - Stasis Drive [Plastic Fantastic]
2. Boxer - Can't Stop Movin' [Houstrike]
3. miksklim, Duce, sunsett. - Meant To Be [Enhanced Chill]
4. Jobbo, Slimflo - Origin [We Don't Speak]
5. Boxer - Ease Yourself Back Into Consciousness [Houstrike]
6. Jaytech - Omni (ASTRON4UT Remix) [Positronic]
7. Dilby - Body Talk [Sudbeat]
8. André Moret - Aria (Gorkiz Remix) [Nightcolours]
9. Harry Diamond & ChangedFaces - Blackout [MECHA]
10. ANUQRAM & Anfulage - Sonderwave [Anjunabeats]
11. Wassu - From Here (feat. MØØNE) [Colorize]
12. André Moret - Enough (Agustin Pietrocola Remix) [Nightcolours]
13. Jaytech - Ultramarine [Anjunabeats]
- EXTENDED EDITION TRACKLIST -
14. Paul Conrad - Remember (Motry Remix) [VANTA]
15. Garlington - Never Let Me Go [Sekora]
16. Milkwish - Take Me Home [Songspire]
17. Estiva - Palma [Colorize]
18. Sgt Slick - Get Closer [White]
Part 2 - Michael Alan
19. Michael Alan - Cloudburst [FSOE Argento]
20. Mat Zo - Shut Up [Anjunabeats]
21. Greece 2000 x Matt Fax – Greece 2000 (Michael Alan Drop Refix) [White]
22. Kayosa & Tolland – Lumina (Michael Alan Remix) [Amon Vision]
23. Sunny Lax & DT8 Project – Destination Cerasus (Michael Alan Mashup) [White]
24. Vintage & Morelli – Better Days (Short Edit) [Black Hole]
25. Michael Alan – Caldera [Positronic]
26. Above & Beyond - Feel The Vibe [Anjunabeats]
27. Alex Sonata & TheRio x OceanLab – Clear Blue Drill (Michael Alan Mashup) [White]
28. Meduza & Safri Duo – Played A-Money (Michael Alan Bongo Flip) [White]
29. Stephen Kirkwood x Smith & Pledger – Connected My Heart (Michael Alan Mashup) [White]
30. Station To Station x Super8 & Tab – Caramel XX (Michael Alan Quick Smash) [White]
31. Michael Alan – Dark Matter (Myon Return To 2000 Mix) [Amon Vision]
- The May 2026 episode of Jaytech Music is Spring Megamix of standout tunes from the last few months, including new music from the likes of Dosem, Boxer, Harry Diamond and Protoculture, as well as some brand new releases for Positronic.
00:00 1. Kostya Outta - Voices [Songspire]
06:50 2. Hassan Maroofi - Endless Light [Freegrant Music]
13:16 3. Max Wexem - Firewall [Plastic Fantastic]
19:25 4. Yeadon - Infinite [10 Steps North]
25:34 5. PROFF - Izumo Sunrise (Club Mix) [Anjunachill]
31:42 6. Marcel Vautier - The Truth [Vautic Records]
36:18 7. Joe McCann - Frozen Hands [Biome Recordings]
40:23 8. Protoculture - Skoenlapper [Marula Music]
44:57 9. Rebel Of Sleep - Silent Memories [Immersed]
50:02 10. Jaytech - Omni [Positronic]
54:51 11. Jaytech - Atmo [Positronic]
58:39 12. Michael Alan - Caldera [Positronic]
63:47 13. Boxer - I'm Lighter With You (Feat. GAALIA) [Colorize]
69:35 14. Subside - Fantasia [Sommersville Records]
76:08 15. Marcel Vautier - Yooh [Vautic Records]
80:40 16. Hassan Maroofi - Moonlight [Freegrant Music]
86:57 17. Jaytech - Ageha [Positronic]
90:57 18. Because of Art - Thinkin' Bout You [Anjunadeep]
96:50 19. Marcel Vautier - Luminosity [Vautic Records]
101:20 20. Harry Diamond - Desire feat. Alix (Alternative Mix) [Mecha Recordings]
107:05 21. Frankie M & Luke Hunter - Dive On (Jerome Isma-Ae Remix) [JEE Productions]
113:05 22. Jaytech - Helius [Positronic]
118:20 23. Harry Diamond - Life Cycle (44 Mix) [Mecha Recordings]
124:20 24. Dosem - Levitize [Anjunadeep]
- EXTENDED EDITION TRACKLIST -
129:20 25. Because of Art - Circle of Light feat. Anthony Szmierek (Dosem Remix) [Stress Records]
132:20 26. Zuubi - I'm Still Here [Contrast Records]
138:05 27. CAMILA (AR) - Spellbound [Univack]
143:50 28. Cloudcage, w.ill - In My Head [Enhanced Chill]
147:05 29. Simon Gregory - Don't Let Me Fall [Mondo]
152:13 30. Sound Quelle, Braxton - Anlecta [Colorize]
156:13 31. Gabriel & Dresden x Blake.08 - Velour [Anjunadeep]
- The December 2025 episode of Jaytech Music is a round-up of this year's best tracks from Jaytech sets and podcasts. Enjoy the tunes and happy holidays!
1. Shingo Nakamura & Warung - Feeling [Monstercat Silk]
2. Jerome Price - Mind On Fire feat. Bengle [Insomniac]
3. MXV, mölly, Courtney Storm - Wander [Colorize]
4. Enzo Paradiso & JonDeBruyne - Occasus [Freegrant Music]
5. HeÎk, Ricad - 02. HeÎk, Ricad - Turn Around (CANVI Remix) [Terranova Records]
6. Aleyum - Collision Of Concepts [Immersed]
7. Franky Wah - Riptide [Sudbeat Music]
8. EDX - Cobalt [PINKSTAR]
9. Lipless, Late Night Alumni - Window (MYRNE Remix) [Colorize]
10. Hessian, Farves, flyckt - Just Cant Stop [Colorize]
11. André Moret - Drift Whispers [Sprout]
12. Boxer, Solar Sentience - Your Hand In Mine [Colorize]
13. Yeadon - Revival [HOUSTRIKE]
14. Protoculture - Chromaflora [Marula Music]
15. Nitrous Oxide x Vintage & Morelli - Faith [Contrasts]
16. ANUQRAM - Safari [Anjunabeats]
17. Dimi Mechero - On Your Mind [Hollystone Records]
18. Vellichor - Robert Jordan (Kloos & Tenshi Remix) [Sôlace Label]
19. Schuyler Ocean & Eunith - Holdin' On (Hausman Remix) [ClubHaus]
20. Jordan Gill & Van Dope - Temple (Santiago Luna & Maywell Remix) [Raven Musik]
21. Dimi Mechero - Elysian Life [Hollystone Records]
22. Jaytech - The Cave [Enhanced Progressive]
23. Protoculture - Lightforms [Marula Music]
24. Bedrock - Heaven Scent (Marsh Remix) [Bedrock]
- EXTENDED EDITION TRACKLIST -
25. Darren Tate - When The Morning Comes (Jaytech Remix) [Mondo]
26. Notamous, Will Daley - Window Seat [Movement Recordings]
27. Oliver Wickham, BRKT - Nightfall [Colorize]
28. sameet - Remedy [Positronic]
29. Matan Caspi, Luis M - Groovy Beach (Anton Make Remix) [Univack]
30. Vintage & Morelli - Garden Of Delights [ClubHaus]
31. Daniel Portman - Ivory [Enormous Tunes]
32. Nora En Pure - Senses of Comfort (Club Mix) [Sirup]
33. Nihil Young, Zy Khan, Madison Palmer - Animals [Songspire]
34. J Ribbon - Won't Stop [Anjunabeats]
- The November 2025 episode of Jaytech Music is the Fall Megamix featuring a mountain of fresh new electronic tracks from recent Jaytech shows and sets. Enjoy the tunes!
1. Paul Sawyer - Assemble [Krafted Underground]
2. Paul Hazendonk & Return To Saturn - You Can Have It All (Peter Makto & Matthew Sona Remix) [Zenebona]
3. HeÎk, Ricad - Turn Around (CANVI Remix) [Terranova Records]
4. Ákos Győrfy - Chasing Reality [MNL]
5. Praise (BR) - Drevera [Univack]
6. Midnight Evolution - Sea Of Infinity [Freegrant Music]
7. Hausman, Schuyler Ocean & Eunith - Holdin' On (Hausman Remix) [Clubhaus]
8. Night Breeze - Finding Fire [Blue Magenta]
9. Avoure, Joe McCann - But I Do [Biome Recordings]
10. Juan Sapia - Prelude To A Kiss [Univack]
11. Kamilo Sanclemente - Airports [Freegrant Music]
12. RUVEN (ES) - Firenze [Univack]
13. Ilias Katelanos & Plecta - Won't Let Go (Jiminy Hop Remix) [Movement Recordings]
14. Hessian, Farves, flyckt - Just Cant Stop [Colorize]
15. L.GU., Pete K - This Moment [Colorize]
16. Hessian, Courtney Storm - Heartbeat [Colorize]
17. Deep Fog - Indigo [Contrasts]
18. AVIRA - Memory [ZeroThree]
19. Pete K, L.GU. - Kinetic [Colorize]
20. Darren Tate - When The Morning Comes (Jaytech Remix) [Mondo]
21. Joris Voorn x Goodboys - Utopia (Korolova Remix) [Spectrum]
22. RIKO & GUGGA - Indie Muzik [Hollystone]
23. Jaytech - The Cave [Enhanced Progressive]
- EXTENDED EDITION TRACKLIST -
24. Yeadon - Waves [Houstrike]
25. J Ribbon - Won't Stop [Anjunabeats]
26. Jeff Ozmits feat. Jordan Arts - Mirrors [Contrasts]
27. Yeadon - Call [Houstrike]
28. Lipless, Nattica - Catching Fire (Little Foot Remix) [Colorize]
29. Yeadon - Revival [Houstrike]
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About Jaytech Music Podcast
A series of mix shows from Australian DJ and producer Jaytech.Podcast website
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