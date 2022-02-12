Jaytech Music Podcast 182 with Tritonal

The January 2023 episode of Jaytech Music features new tracks from the likes of Sound Quelle, Sunny Lax and Mode Apart. On guest mix duties we're joined by US duo Tritonal, celebrating the release of the Jaytech remix of their track Metawave on Enhanced Music. Part 1 - Jaytech 1. Pointcloud - Sundown [Aftertech Records] 2. Forty Cats - A Spoon Of Honey [Mango Alley] 3. Sound Quelle - Tarazed [Colorize] 4. Ashkan Dian - Looking For A Dream [MNL] 5. AVIRA feat. XIRA - Dancing Alone [Armada] 6. Mode Apart - Time [Univack] 7. Alex H - Amino [As You Are] 8. Rebel of Sleep - What's Left of Us [Immersed] 9. MXV & djimboh - We Keep Coming Back [Colorize] 10. Kaiyan - Cressida [Colorize] - EXTENDED EDITION TRACKLIST - 11. Third Party - Midnight (Pete K Remix) [Release Records] 12. TIBASKO - Still Rushing (Azzecca Remix) [Another Rhythm] 13. Sound Quelle - Ilelle-lakele [Colorize] 14. Sunny Lax - Archons [Anjunabeats] 15. Trilucid - Athena [UV] Part 2 - Tritonal 1. Tritonal - Welcome Home 2. Tritonal - Adelphi ’88 3. Tritonal & EMME - Out Of The Dark 4. Tritonal - Waterboiler 5. Tritonal with Marlhy - Back To My Love 6. Tritonal & Eric Lumiere - Something Beautiful 7. Tritonal feat. Rosie Darling - Never Be The Same (ALPHA 9 Remix) 8. Tritonal - Metawave (Jaytech Remix) 9. Tritonal & Henry Dark - Shivohum 10. Tritonal & Sarah de Warren - Signals 11. Tritonal & Susie Ledge - Keep My Dreams Alive (Giuseppe Ottaviani Remix) 12. Tritonal & HALIENE & SCHALA & Jorza - Long Way Home 13. Tritonal & Eric Lumiere - Live In The Sky (Steve Brian Remix) 14. Tritonal & Last Heroes with Lizzy Land - Safe & Sound