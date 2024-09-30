Happy Mondays & The Stone Roses: Part 2, The Rise of Rave Culture & the Fall of Madchester

Ok, Yasi and the Scots are back for Madchester part two. We last saw The Stone Roses after they released their celebrated EP Sally Cinnamon, on the brink of a make-or-break decision: should they sign to Jive or Rough Trade? Meanwhile, the Happy Mondays were riding the wave of their debut album Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out), and guess what? They have a new friend: Ecstasy. They're now starting to make music influenced by its heart-opening potency. This is when the rave scene starts to bubble up from the dark Manchester clubs, like the Hacienda. Listen as we trace the back half of both bands' short but very sweet catalog, from Madchester Rave On to the Second Coming. SKIP AHEAD: 22:05 - Happy Mondays release 'Wrote For Luck' single and later Bummed (1988) 1:04:28 - The Stone Roses drop their self-titled debut album (1989) 1:23:27 - Happy Mondays release Madchester Rave On EP (1989) (featured on Bummed Collector's Edition: Hallelujah / Holy Ghost / Clap Your Hands / Rave On) 1:30:30 - Madchester and "Rave" Origins 2:10:53 - Happy Mondays release Pills 'N' Thrills And Bellyaches (1990) 2:36:00 - Happy Mondays record …Yes Please (1992) 2:47:34 - Happy Mondays break up (1993) 2:51:21 - The Stone Roses release their last album Second Coming (1994) 3:13:05 - The Stone Roses break up (1996) EPISODE PLAYLIST: Listen to songs we detail in the episode ⁠HERE⁠ CREDITS: Host: Yasi Salek Guests: John Niven, Chlöe Walsh Producer: Liz Sánchez Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino