Happy Mondays & The Stone Roses: Part 2, The Rise of Rave Culture & the Fall of Madchester
Ok, Yasi and the Scots are back for Madchester part two. We last saw The Stone Roses after they released their celebrated EP Sally Cinnamon, on the brink of a make-or-break decision: should they sign to Jive or Rough Trade? Meanwhile, the Happy Mondays were riding the wave of their debut album Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out), and guess what? They have a new friend: Ecstasy. They’re now starting to make music influenced by its heart-opening potency. This is when the rave scene starts to bubble up from the dark Manchester clubs, like the Hacienda. Listen as we trace the back half of both bands’ short but very sweet catalog, from Madchester Rave On to the Second Coming.
SKIP AHEAD:
22:05 - Happy Mondays release ‘Wrote For Luck’ single and later Bummed (1988)
1:04:28 - The Stone Roses drop their self-titled debut album (1989)
1:23:27 - Happy Mondays release Madchester Rave On EP (1989) (featured on Bummed Collector’s Edition: Hallelujah / Holy Ghost / Clap Your Hands / Rave On)
1:30:30 - Madchester and “Rave” Origins
2:10:53 - Happy Mondays release Pills 'N' Thrills And Bellyaches (1990)
2:36:00 - Happy Mondays record …Yes Please (1992)
2:47:34 - Happy Mondays break up (1993)
2:51:21 - The Stone Roses release their last album Second Coming (1994)
3:13:05 - The Stone Roses break up (1996)
EPISODE PLAYLIST:
Listen to songs we detail in the episode HERE
CREDITS:
Host: Yasi Salek
Guests: John Niven, Chlöe Walsh
Producer: Liz Sánchez
Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino
3:26:40
Happy Mondays & The Stone Roses: Part 1, The Birth of Baggy
Babe, wake up, the new Bandsplain season just dropped. And what dark alleyways is Yasi leading us down next? This season we’re gazing across the pond toward the underground scenes of the 80s and 90s in the UK following the peak of punk music – namely, Madchester, Brit Pop, and shoegaze. For our first episode, music industry savants and known Scots John Niven and Chlöe Walsh look back on “Baggy” and how the Happy Mondays and The Stone Roses revitalized indie music and helped cement the rise of rave culture in the industrial, Dickensian landscape that also birthed The Smiths, Joy Division, and The Buzzcocks, as well as Oasis a decade later. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the scene, this season is sure to turn you into a 24-hour-podcast person.
SKIP AHEAD:
20:43 - Formation of Happy Mondays
1:00:40 - Formation of The Stone Roses
3:12:05 - Squirrel And G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out) (1987)
3:31:21 - Sally Cinnamon EP (1987)
3:48:06 - Arrival of Ecstasy
EPISODE PLAYLIST:
Listen to songs we detail in the episode HERE
4:14:57
Bandsplain Returns November 7: Across The Pond, Innit
2:31
Introducing 'Break Stuff'
Hey babes, Bandsplain is still on summer break. But in the meantime, we've got a special treat for you, courtesy The Ringer and friend of the pod Steven Hyden.
In 1999, a music festival took place in upstate New York that became a social experiment. There were riots, looting, and numerous assaults. And it was set to a soundtrack of the era’s most aggressive rock bands. Incredibly, it was the third iteration of Woodstock, a festival known for peace, love, and hippie idealism. But Woodstock ’99 revealed some hard truths behind the myths of the 1960s, and the danger that nostalgia can engender.
Steven digs deep into the history and legacy of Woodstock '99 in 'Break Stuff,' an eight-part documentary series. This is a clip from Episode 1, which is out now. To hear more, subscribe to the show on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/66M93mO2xsieeujoVZqd0x?si=c9730334434e4752
Thanks for listening. Be back soon.
11:56
The Grunge Draft with Chris Ryan, Rob Harvilla, and Sean Fennessey
It’s draft time once again on Bandsplain. Chris Ryan, Rob Harvilla, and Sean Fennessey join us for the not just a little chaotic Grunge draft where everybody is a Loser in one way or another. Also, a ska season is suggested as a threat, the gang discuss the most 90’s feeling pop star of today, and we hear about Sean’s cool metal friend from high school. All that and more, on this week’s Bandsplain.
Follow Chris Ryan on Twitter @ChrisRyan77
Follow Rob Harvilla on Twitter @Harvilla
Follow Sean Fennessey on Twitter @SeanFennessey
Listen to songs we detail in the episode HERE
Host: Yasi Salek
Guests: Chris Ryan, Rob Harvilla, Sean Fennessey
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino
