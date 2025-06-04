Open app
Podcasts
Music
Double Take - The Podcast
Double Take - The Podcast
Chris Jenkins & Josh Feemster
Follow
Music
Music Interviews
Latest episode
Available Episodes
1 of 1
Ep 01: An Introduction with Chris & Josh
Chris Jenkins and Josh Feemster of Gold City introduce our brand new podcast "Double Take".Follow Gold City on Social Media: @thegoldcityqtWebsite: www.goldcityministries.com
--------
30:13
About Double Take - The Podcast
Join Chris Jenkins & Josh Feemster of Gold City as they share stories and interview guests from all walks of life.
Podcast website
Music
Music Interviews
Double Take - The Podcast
