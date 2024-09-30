This week the epic tale of Can concludes as the group reaches new heights with the release of their pivotal album Future Days, leaving behind a legacy of creativity that would pave the way for countless artists to come.
1:21:57
Can Pt III
The story of Can continues this week diving into the magical combination of drummer Jaki Liebezeit & bassist / producer Holger Czukay, the origins of Sampling, and the recording of the group's breakthrough experimental record Tago Mago.Be sure to check out this week's Playlist on Spotify!And be sure to check out this week's band Yoo Doo Right
1:16:37
Can Pt II
It's time for more CAN! This week Carolina and Marcus take us deeper into the formative era of the Krautrock pioneers as the group finally finds a name and parts ways with founding vocalist Malcolm Mooney, only to usher in the most defining era of for the group with the introduction of street busker turned singer Damo Suzuki.Check out this week's playlist on Spotify!And be sure to check out this week's band Second Variety and their song "Merle Collision"
1:44:17
Can Pt I
Carolina Hidalgo and Marcus Parks return to the world of Krautrock with the formation of a group whose mix of avante-garde music and jazz would pioneer the genre and help set a precedent for what Krautrock would become, the German Experimental Psychedelic Rock group Can. Follow Marcus Parks on Spotify for playlists for all episodes, including this one!And be sure to check out this week's band Xenon and thier song General Baxter.
1:35:32
An Introduction to Krautrock / Amon Düül II Pt II
Marcus and Carolina continue our Deutsch voyage through the German Experimental Rock revolution, picking back up in the late 1960's with Amon Düül II and the leadup to the release of one of the most groundbreaking records of the Krautrock movement, the psychedelic masterpiece Yeti.Taking us out is Sullest - All My Shit at TJ’sAs always, Follow Marcus on Spotify to listen to all of the songs heard in this episode
No Dogs In Space is a music history podcast featuring Marcus Parks and Carolina Hidalgo of the Last Podcast Network.
Season 1 - Punk
Season 2 - Alternative
Season 3 - Experimental Rock & Pop
