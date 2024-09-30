Can Pt II

It's time for more CAN! This week Carolina and Marcus take us deeper into the formative era of the Krautrock pioneers as the group finally finds a name and parts ways with founding vocalist Malcolm Mooney, only to usher in the most defining era of for the group with the introduction of street busker turned singer Damo Suzuki.Check out this week's playlist on Spotify!And be sure to check out this week's band Second Variety and their song "Merle Collision"