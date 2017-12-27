America is divided, and it always has been. We're going back to the moment when that split turned into war. This is Uncivil: Gimlet Media's new history podcast,... More
10/27/2020
41:49
The Ring
Two brilliant women—one black, one white—assemble a spy ring in the rebel capital of Richmond, Virginia that eventually attempts a ‘mission impossible’ inside the military planning rooms of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.
11/9/2018
33:35
The Fugitive
A young woman, held by one of America’s founding slaveowners, bolts one day for a life of freedom that keeps her on the lam for the rest of her life, eventually touching upon the life of the most notorious slaveowner of the Civil War.
11/9/2018
34:35
Uncivil Presents: The Nod
Hey, Uncivil listeners! This week we’re sharing a story from our friends at the The Nod, a podcast that tells the stories of Black life that don't get told anywhere else. We know you all will love this episode about a woman who broke away from a plantation in the South, where descendants of enslaved people and slave owners stayed together as family, long after the end of slavery.
To listen to part 2 of the story, Diary of a Mad Black Cousin, look for The Nod in your podcast feed, wherever you get them, or on their website, http://www.gimletmedia.com/the-nod.
2/7/2018
33:25
The Portrait
A listener voicemail sends us deep down the rabbit hole into one of the most toxic myths of the Confederacy.
