“Great empires are not maintained by timidity.” - Tacitus. A podcast series looking at the rulers of the ancient Roman empire, by Dr Rhiannon Evans and Matt Smi... More
Episode CCVIII - Odaenathus, King of Kings
As the Roman empire lost the western provinces something very different was happening in the east. Odaenathus remained on the side of Rome, but assumed the title of King, building his influence throughout the region, to the point where it became a problem for Gallienus.
Part III of 'Gallienus'
Guest: Associate Professor Caillan Davenport (Head of the Centre for Classical Studies at the Australian National University).
4/28/2023
30:56
Episode CCVII - The Gallic Empire
A challenge to the imperial authority was hardly unusual in the third century, but for whatever reason, Postumus decides to do things differently.
Rather than marching an army on Rome he shaves off the western provinces, declaring Gaul, Germania, Hispania and Britannia the independent, but still very Roman, Gallic Empire.
Part II of 'Gallienus'
Guest: Associate Professor Caillan Davenport (Head of the Centre for Classical Studies at the Australian National University).
3/29/2023
27:55
Episode CCVI - Rome Crumbles
When the Emperor Valerian was captured by the enemy what the empire needed was a trusted, capable, firm set of hands to take on the imperial mantle. In retrospect, that probably wasn’t his son Gallienus.
For the next eight years Gallienus would rule as sole emperor and proceed to lose two thirds of the empire, leaving Rome at its weakest position in centuries.
Part I of 'Gallienus'
Guest: Associate Professor Caillan Davenport (Head of the Centre for Classical Studies at the Australian National University).
3/17/2023
33:11
Episode CCV - Cleopatra Selene
Cleopatra Selene was the daughter of Cleopatra and Mark Antony, and was destined for greatness. Following the death of her parents she became a prisoner of Rome, survived into adulthood, and became a queen of the ancient world.
Dr Draycott is the author of ''Cleopatra’s Daughter: Egyptian Princess, Roman Prisoner, African Queen'.
Guest: Dr Jane Draycott (Classics, University of Glascow)
3/3/2023
35:35
Episode CCIV - Octavian's Illyrian War
Part of the making of Octavian was the victories he had early in his career. He defeated his rivals, conquered territory, and united the senate behind him whether they liked it or not.
One of those territories was Illyria, in which he conducted campaigns during the quiet years before his final battles against Egypt and Antony. It’s perhaps in Illyria that we see Octavian display his greatest acts of bravery, if not ability.
Guest: Dr Christopher Gribbin (Adjunct Lecturer, La Trobe University)