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558 episodes
- By the beginning of August, 1776, most of the British fleet was in New York Harbor. The British Army was sitting on Statin Island, awaiting an attack. The Continental Army debated burning New York city and withdrawing without a fight.
For more context, check out Episode 101 of the American Revolution Podcast. https://blog.amrevpodcast.com/2019/06/episode-101-british-land-at-staten.html
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- Washington waits until just before the 1796 presidential elections to announce that he will not run for a third term. His address received mixed reviews but has been remembered by history.
Podcast Tour! We want your input on an American Revolution Podcast Tour planned for 2027. Please give your opinion about what this tour should look like (no commitment and should only take a few minutes).
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This episode's, blog entry, at blog.AmRevPodcast.com includes a complete transcript, as well as more resources related to this week's episode.
Book Recommendation of the Week: Washington's Farewell, by John Avlon.
Online Recommendation of the Week: Text of Washington's Farewell Address, 19 September 1796:
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Washington/05-20-02-0440-0002
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- On August 2, 1776, nearly a month after approving it, and after thousands of other copies were distributed around the country, delegates to the Continental Congress signed what we consider today to be the "original" Declaration of Independence.
For more context, check out Episode 99 of the American Revolution Podcast.
https://blog.amrevpodcast.com/2019/06/episode-099-declaring-independence.html
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- On July 29, South Carolina militia launched an army to put an end to the attacks on their frontier.
For more context, check out Episode 102 of the American Revolution Podcast.
https://blog.amrevpodcast.com/2019/06/episode-102-cherokee-war-in-south.html
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- Our July 2026 Round Table welcomed Mark Di Vincenzo, author of Button Gwinnett: America's Accidental Founding Father.
To see upcoming roundtable events, or listen to past recordings, go to https://amrevrt.org/virtual-round-table-events
To participate live in future Zoom events, be sure to join as a member on Patreon, or sign up for my mailing list.
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About American Revolution Podcast
American Revolution Podcast explores the events of the American Revolution, from beginning to end. It publishes weekly. Be sure to check out the related blog for access to pictures, maps, and links to more useful information on each week's episode. https://blog.amrevpodcast.comPodcast website
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