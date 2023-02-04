A chronological history of the Revolutionary War era. More
Available Episodes
5 of 289
ARP271 Advancing on Detroit
Colonel Augustin Mottin de la Balme attempts to rally French-Canadian settlers in an attempt to take control of Detroit. Along the way, he confronts the Miami Indians, led by Chief Little Turtle.
Blog https://blog.AmRevPodcast.com includes a complete transcript, as well as pictures, and links related to this week's episode.
Book Recommendation of the Week: The Life and Times of Little Turtle: First Sagamore of the Wabash, by Harvey L. Carter.
Online Recommendation of the Week: Little Turtle: 1752-1812: https://archive.org/details/chieflittleturtle1960
4/30/2023
30:33
ARP270 Stone Arabia & Klock’s Field
Loyalist forces continue their campaign of destruction across the Mohawk Valley in the fall of 1780. They defeat an American force Under Colonel John Brown at Stone Arabia, then fight another battle with American militia later that same day at Klock's Field. Following the battles, they continue their withdrawal back to Canada.
Blog https://blog.AmRevPodcast.com includes a complete transcript, as well as pictures, and links related to this week's episode.
Book Recommendation of the Week: The Enemy Harassed: Washington's New Jersey Campaign of 1777, by Jim Stempel
Online Recommendation of the Week: Warfare in the Mohawk Valley ; Transcribed from the Pennsylvania Gazette 1780, 1781, 1782 and 1783 https://archive.org/details/warfareinmohawkv00efne
4/16/2023
30:04
AR269 The Ballston Raid
Canada's Governor Frederick Haldimand sends raiding parties into upstate New York in the fall of 1780.
Blog https://blog.AmRevPodcast.com includes a complete transcript, as well as pictures, and links related to this week's episode.
Book Recommendation of the Week: The Burning of the Valleys: Daring Raids from Canada Against the New York Frontier in the Fall of 1780, by Gavin K. Watt
Online Recommendation of the Week: Sir Frederick Haldimand, by Jean N. Mcilwraith: https://archive.org/details/sirfrederickhald017482mbp
4/2/2023
30:14
AR-SP19John Burgoyne, with Norman Poser
I speak with author Norman Poser about his new book: From the Battlefield to the Stage: The Many Lives of General John Burgoyne.
Blog https://blog.AmRevPodcast.com includes a complete transcript, as well as pictures, and links related to this week's episode.
3/26/2023
48:06
ARP268 King’s Mountain
The Overmountain Men confront loyalists under the command of Major Patrick Ferguson at King's Mountain.
Blog https://blog.AmRevPodcast.com includes a complete transcript, as well as pictures, and links related to this week's episode.
Book Recommendation of the Week: The Battle of Kings Mountain: Eyewitness Accounts, by Robert Dunkerly
Online Recommendation of the Week: Draper, Lyman C. King's Mountain and its Heroes: History of the Battle of King's Mountain, October 7th, 1780, and the Events Which Led to It, 1881: https://archive.org/details/cu31924032752846
