Washington waits until just before the 1796 presidential elections to announce that he will not run for a third term. His address received mixed reviews but has been remembered by history.



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This episode's, blog entry, at⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠blog.AmRevPodcast.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ includes a complete transcript, as well as more resources related to this week's episode.



Book Recommendation of the Week:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠Washington's Farewell, by John Avlon.



Online Recommendation of the Week: Text of Washington's Farewell Address, 19 September 1796:

https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Washington/05-20-02-0440-0002

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