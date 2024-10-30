History's Greatest Conspiracy Theories

Did aliens land at Roswell?

In July 1947, some unusual debris was discovered at Roswell Army Air Field in New Mexico. Was this the remains of a crashed military balloon, or something from much, much further away? Has the US government spent the past 75 years hiding proof of alien life from us all? In our series on history's most well-known conspiracy theories, Dr David Clarke gives Rob Attar the lowdown about the Roswell Incident and considers how it relates to the long history of UFO sightings.