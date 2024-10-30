Introducing History's Greatest Scandals | New Podcast
Poisoned sweets. Criminal misdeeds. And a sex scandal involving… the prime-minister.
Listen to HistoryExtra's new podcast History’s Greatest Scandals, delving into the murky underworld of The Victorians. Ellie Cawthorne and historian Professor Rosalind Crone take a journey through the backstreets of 19th-century Britain to explore the darker side of Victorian life. Sneaking into private parlours, descending into candlelit mines, frequenting grim workhouses and paying a visit to an unscrupulous confectioner, uncovering some of the biggest scandals of the day – and explore what they can reveal about Victorian age.
History's Greatest Conspiracy Theories returns soon!
Did aliens land at Roswell?
In July 1947, some unusual debris was discovered at Roswell Army Air Field in New Mexico. Was this the remains of a crashed military balloon, or something from much, much further away? Has the US government spent the past 75 years hiding proof of alien life from us all? In our series on history’s most well-known conspiracy theories, Dr David Clarke gives Rob Attar the lowdown about the Roswell Incident and considers how it relates to the long history of UFO sightings.
The lost civilisation of Atlantis
In the fifth episode of our series on history’s most well-known conspiracy theories, we investigate the idea that a highly advanced civilisation existed many thousands of years ago, before being wiped out by a calamitous event. Rob Attar speaks to archaeologist Flint Dibble about the ancient Greek origins of the Atlantis legend and how it has been reimagined in more recent times, including in the Netflix series ‘Ancient Apocalypse’.
Who wrote Shakespeare’s plays?
Many people don’t believe that William Shakespeare was the real author of the plays attributed to him. But why? And could there be any truth behind the idea? In episode four of our new series on history’s most well-known conspiracy theories, Shakespeare expert Dr Paul Edmondson speaks to Rob Attar about the alternative candidates that have been put forward and considers whether this is a legitimate debate to be having.
Did Anastasia escape her family’s murder?
In the third episode of our series on some of history’s most well-known conspiracy theories, we examine the suggestion that one of Tsar Nicholas II’s daughters – Anastasia – survived the family’s murder by the Bolsheviks in 1918. Speaking with Rob Attar, historian Helen Rappaport explains why people believe that Anastasia escaped and what recent scientific and archaeological research has revealed about this tragic episode.
Was the moon landing faked? Did Shakespeare actually pen his works? And were the pyramids really built by aliens? In History's Greatest Conspiracies, Rob Attar takes a deep dive into the theories in the company of expert historians to uncover if there's any truth behind the murky myths.
