Divorce cases can be messy. But the epic court battle between Caroline and George Norton in 1836 took things to the next level, with salacious accusations of adultery with none other than the prime minister. In this first series of History’s Greatest Scandals, Professor Rosalind Crone and Ellie Cawthorne uncover some of the most infamous episodes of the Victorian age. This opening episode delves into the story of one of British history’s most bitter divorce cases, exploring what it can reveal about attitudes to child custody and women’s rights within marriage.
History’s Greatest Scandals is produced by the team behind BBC History Magazine. For more fascinating stories from the past, head to HistoryExtra, the home of ‘History’s Greatest’ podcasts. There you can find other feeds including History’s Greatest Cities, History’s Greatest Conspiracy Theories, History’s Greatest Battles and HistoryExtra LongReads. Find out more at historyextra.com/podcast.
We'd love to know what you think about the podcast, so leave us a review and let us know the topics you think we should be covering. Or, follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram or YouTube to keep in touch.
You can listen ad-free to this episode and more by subscribing to HistoryExtra Plus here: https://apple.co/4fgRA1d.
This episode was hosted by Ellie Cawthorne and produced by Jack Bateman.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
38:59
Introducing History's Greatest Scandals: The Victorians
Poisoned sweets. Criminal misdeeds. And a sex scandal involving… the prime-minister.
Join us for the first series of History’s Greatest Scandals, where we’re delving into the murky underworld of The Victorians.I’m Ellie Cawthorne, and, along with historian Professor Rosalind Crone, I’ll be taking a journey through the backstreets of 19th-century Britain to explore the darker side of Victorian life. We’ll sneaking into private parlours, descending into candlelit mines, frequenting grim workhouses and paying a visit to an unscrupulous confectioner, to uncover some of the biggest scandals of the day – and explore what they can reveal about Victorian age.
Episodes drop on this feed from 7 Jan 2025 – or listen early and ad free by subscribing to HistoryExtra Plus.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Poisoned sweets. Criminal misdeeds. And a sex scandal involving… the prime minister. In the first series of History’s Greatest Scandals we’re delving into the murky underworld of the Victorians.
Join journalist Ellie Cawthorne and historian Professor Rosalind Crone, as they take a journey through the backstreets of 19th-century Britain. They’ll sneaking into private parlours, descending into candlelit mines, frequenting grim workhouses and paying a visit to an unscrupulous confectioner, to uncover some of the biggest scandals of the day – and explore what they can reveal about Victorian age.