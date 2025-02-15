In the year 31 BC, the waters off the coast of Greece became the stage for a naval showdown that would alter the future of the ancient world. Two mighty, opposing juggernauts vied for the position of Roman top dog, and the clash of fleets would seal the fate of the republic – birthing an empire and bringing a love story for the ages to a crushing end. In this first series of History’s Greatest Battles, Emily Briffett heads back to the ancient Roman empire in the company of historian Dr Adrian Goldsworthy – and in this episode, they map out the battle of Actium.
Introducing History's Greatest Battles
Vicious civil wars. Gruelling sieges. Rebellious provinces, galling betrayals and tribes seeking revenge… Join us for the first series of History’s Greatest Battles, where we’re heading back to the Roman empire. Emily Briffett is joined by historian Dr Adrian Goldsworthy to look back at five of the most fascinating clashes of this ancient civilisation, taking in the action blow by blow and identifying the major moments and key commanders that shaped events. They’ll also be uncovering what the military engagements of this mighty superpower can reveal about the age of the emperors, and asking: how history might have turned out differently had things gone the other way?
