Battle of Actium

In the year 31 BC, the waters off the coast of Greece became the stage for a naval showdown that would alter the future of the ancient world. Two mighty, opposing juggernauts vied for the position of Roman top dog, and the clash of fleets would seal the fate of the republic – birthing an empire and bringing a love story for the ages to a crushing end. In this first series of History’s Greatest Battles, Emily Briffett heads back to the ancient Roman empire in the company of historian Dr Adrian Goldsworthy – and in this episode, they map out the battle of Actium. History’s Greatest Battles is produced by HistoryExtra, the home of ‘History’s Greatest’ podcasts. Listen to our other podcasts History’s Greatest Conspiracy Theories, History’s Greatest Scandals, History’s Greatest Cities, HistoryExtra Long Reads and the HistoryExtra podcast at historyextra.com/podcast. For more fascinating stories from the past, check out BBC History Magazine or head to HistoryExtra.com. We'd love to know what you think about the podcast, so leave us a review and let us know the topics you think we should be covering. Or, follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram or YouTube to keep in touch. You can listen ad-free to this episode and more by subscribing to HistoryExtra Plus here: https://apple.co/4fgRA1d. This episode was hosted by Emily Briffett and produced by Jack Bateman. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices