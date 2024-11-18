St. Rose Philippine Duchesne (1769–1852) was a French missionary and a member of the Society of the Sacred Heart who dedicated her life to education and service on the American frontier. After enduring the hardships of the French Revolution, she answered the call to missionary work, establishing schools for Native Americans and settlers in the United States, particularly in Missouri and Kansas. Known for her deep spirituality and devotion, she was called the “Woman Who Prays Always” by the Potawatomi people. Canonized in 1988, her life exemplifies perseverance, cultural bridge-building, and an unwavering commitment to Christ.
St. Albert the Great
St. Albert the Great (1200–1280), also known as Albertus Magnus, was a German Dominican friar, bishop, scholar, and one of the most influential figures of the medieval Church. Renowned as a "Doctor Universalis" (Universal Doctor), he was a polymath who made significant contributions to theology, philosophy, and the natural sciences. A pioneer in integrating Aristotelian philosophy with Christian theology, St. Albert was a mentor to St. Thomas Aquinas and a key figure in the development of Scholasticism. His vast knowledge spanned subjects such as biology, chemistry, astronomy, and ethics, earning him recognition as the patron saint of scientists. Declared a Doctor of the Church in 1931, St. Albert's legacy continues to inspire those who seek harmony between faith and reason.
St. Didicus
Saint Didacus of Alcalá (c. 1400–1463), also known as Diego de San Nicolás, was a Spanish Franciscan lay brother celebrated for his humility, charity, and deep spirituality. Born in San Nicolás del Puerto, Andalusia, he initially lived as a hermit before joining the Franciscan Order. Didacus served as a missionary in the Canary Islands, where he was appointed guardian of the Franciscan community on Fuerteventura, an exceptional role for a lay brother. In 1450, he traveled to Rome for the canonization of Saint Bernardine of Siena and remained there to care for friars afflicted by an epidemic, reportedly performing miraculous healings. After returning to Spain, he spent his remaining years in contemplation and service, passing away in Alcalá de Henares on November 12, 1463. Canonized in 1588, he is the patron saint of the city of San Diego, California, which was named in his honor.
St. Leo the Great
Join Dr. Ben Akers and Dr. Carl Vennerstrom as they discuss St. Leo the Great, who served as pope during the tumultuous time of the Council of Chalcedon. With the heart of a pastor, St. Leo modeled Christian charity amidst the debates and controversies on the divine and human nature of Jesus. He blessed the Church by using his gift of administration to create a healthy bureaucracy where brotherly love could flourish. Watch Catholic Saints on FORMED.Sign Up for FORMED.Support this podcast and the Augustine Institute on the Mission Circle.
St. Martin de Porres
Saint Martin de Porres (1579–1639) was a Peruvian lay brother of the Dominican Order renowned for his profound humility, charity, and dedication to the marginalized. Born in Lima to a Spanish nobleman and a freed African slave, he faced societal discrimination due to his mixed-race heritage. Despite these challenges, Martin devoted his life to serving others, working as a barber-surgeon, caring for the sick, and establishing an orphanage and hospital for abandoned children. He was known for his deep spirituality and was attributed with miraculous abilities, including healing and bilocation. Canonized in 1962, he is the patron saint of social justice, racial harmony, and mixed-race people.
Have you ever wanted to learn more about the men and women the Catholic Church officially recognize as saints? In these interviews, scripture scholars from the Augustine Institute dive into the lives of the Saints to help all the faithful come to a deeper understanding of those heroic men and women who have been transformed by the love of God. In this Catholic podcast, learn about St. Augustine, St. Monica, St. Philip Neri, St. Catherine of Siena, and many more.
Help us share the truth and beauty of the Gospel and reach Catholics worldwide. Become an Augustine Institute Mission Circle Partner. Join the Mission Circle today!