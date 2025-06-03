Boring History For Sleep with the Drowsy Historian

Why You Wouldn't Survive a Medieval Plague Ship | Boring History For Sleep
Step aboard the worst cruise in history — a 14th-century merchant ship slowly rotting at sea, teeming with rats, disease, and sailors who’ve completely given up. In this immersive, darkly funny tale, you’ll experience life (and death) on a plague ship firsthand. From lice-infested hardtack to hallucinating crew members and the grim reality of drifting into a quarantined harbor, this is not your typical voyage. Spoiler: the rats win.This video is part of our Boring History for Sleep series — real, absurd history told in a slow, immersive tone designed to help you unwind, zone out, or passively learn something morbidly fascinating.
The BRUTAL Plague that Made You Dance Until You Died | Boring History For Sleep
In 1962, a mysterious epidemic swept through a village in Tanganyika. It wasn’t a fever. It wasn’t a rash. It was laughter—violent, uncontrollable, and utterly joyless. Girls collapsed. Villagers shook with convulsions. Officials arrived. Doctors left. And the sound never really stopped.This is the chilling true story of the Tanganyika Laughter Epidemic—a mass hysteria event that spread across communities, defied science, and left survivors questioning whether it ever really ended. Told in a calm, immersive tone, this long-form narrative invites you to lie back, close your eyes, and sink into the strangest outbreak you’ve never heard of.
You Wouldn’t Survive the Great Molasses Flood (Yes, That Really Happened) | Boring History For Sleep
In January 1919, a 50-foot steel tank filled with 2.3 million gallons of industrial molasses exploded in Boston’s North End. The result? A 25-foot wave of syrup moving at 35 mph, crushing buildings, drowning streets, and killing 21 people in one of the strangest and most preventable disasters in American history.This is not a joke. This is not a cartoon. This is the sticky, tragic, bureaucratically infuriating story of how corporate negligence, bad welds, and a desperate race against Prohibition led to one of the most bizarre catastrophes ever recorded.In this immersive, slow-paced bedtime story — with a touch of dark humor and a lot of sugar — we walk you through the full disaster: the warning signs, the collapse, the cleanup, the lawsuits, and the legacy that still clings to Boston’s bricks today.Perfect for history lovers, insomniacs, and anyone who enjoys their bedtime stories with a little syrup and a lot of sarcasm.
Why You Wouldn’t Survive as a Native American in the 1800s | Boring History For Sleep
What was it like to live through the slow, systematic erasure of your people? To lose your home, your language, your sacred rites — not all at once, but piece by piece, policy by policy, mile by mile?In this immersive sleep-friendly historical journey, we explore what it meant to be a Native American in 19th century America — through forced removals, broken treaties, boarding schools, massacres, and quiet acts of survival. This is not the story told in textbooks. This is the lived reality: the hunger, the silence, the whispered prayers, and the stories that refused to die.Told in a calm, slow voice meant to help you rest, this isn’t just history. It’s memory. It’s grief. And it’s survival — against all odds.
The BIZARRE Laughter Epidemic That Took Over a Country | Boring History For Sleep
In the summer of 1518, dozens of people in Strasbourg suddenly began to dance—and couldn’t stop. No music, no joy, just uncontrollable, exhausting motion that led to bruised feet, broken bodies, and even death. Was it mass hysteria? Poisoned bread? Divine punishment? Or something far stranger?This is your story now. You're there. You're sweating, twitching, collapsing in the square while monks chant, doctors bleed you, and no one really knows what’s happening. This slow, immersive bedtime story explores the terrifying true history of the Dancing Plague—through the eyes of someone living it.Perfect for sleep, study, or simply losing yourself in a weird and miserable slice of medieval life.
About Boring History For Sleep with the Drowsy Historian
Boring History For Sleep delivers slow, calm, and slightly unsettling historical storytelling that makes dozing off educationally depressing. Whether you're hearing about plagues, peasant life, or papal trials, it's all narrated at a soothing pace with a dry wit designed to lull you into unconsciousness.
Brought to you by the Drowsy Historian, each episode is 1–2 hours of immersive bedtime history with just enough absurd detail to keep you listening — until you aren’t.