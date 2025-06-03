Boring History For Sleep with the Drowsy Historian

You Wouldn’t Survive the Great Molasses Flood (Yes, That Really Happened) | Boring History For Sleep

In January 1919, a 50-foot steel tank filled with 2.3 million gallons of industrial molasses exploded in Boston’s North End. The result? A 25-foot wave of syrup moving at 35 mph, crushing buildings, drowning streets, and killing 21 people in one of the strangest and most preventable disasters in American history.This is not a joke. This is not a cartoon. This is the sticky, tragic, bureaucratically infuriating story of how corporate negligence, bad welds, and a desperate race against Prohibition led to one of the most bizarre catastrophes ever recorded.In this immersive, slow-paced bedtime story — with a touch of dark humor and a lot of sugar — we walk you through the full disaster: the warning signs, the collapse, the cleanup, the lawsuits, and the legacy that still clings to Boston’s bricks today.Perfect for history lovers, insomniacs, and anyone who enjoys their bedtime stories with a little syrup and a lot of sarcasm.