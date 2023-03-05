History of the Second World War is a weekly podcast which will cover World War 2, beginning with the tumultuous years after the First World War, continuing into... More
134: The Soviet Union Pt. 4 - Collectivization
Collectivization was the path forward for Soviet agriculture, regardless of whether not the people actually wanted it.
5/3/2023
133: The Soviet Union Pt. 3 - The First Five Year Plan
Massive economic changes are hard, but that would not prevent the Soviet Union from trying.
4/26/2023
132: The Soviet Union Pt. 2 - Stalin Comes to Power
Stalin rises to complete power in the Soviet Union, and the Red Army goes through major changes during the 1920s.
4/19/2023
131: The Soviet Union Pt. 1 - The Man from Saqartvelo
Season 3 begins with the story of a young man from Georgia, Joseph Stalin.
4/12/2023
Member Preview 7: Reichswehr Pt. 3
