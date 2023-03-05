Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast History of the Second World War
Wesley Livesay
History of the Second World War is a weekly podcast which will cover World War 2, beginning with the tumultuous years after the First World War, continuing into
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentary
Available Episodes

5 of 175
  • 134: The Soviet Union Pt. 4 - Collectivization
    Collectivization was the path forward for Soviet agriculture, regardless of whether not the people actually wanted it.
    5/3/2023
    27:16
  • 133: The Soviet Union Pt. 3 - The First Five Year Plan
    Massive economic changes are hard, but that would not prevent the Soviet Union from trying.
    4/26/2023
    26:00
  • 132: The Soviet Union Pt. 2 - Stalin Comes to Power
    Stalin rises to complete power in the Soviet Union, and the Red Army goes through major changes during the 1920s.
    4/19/2023
    26:01
  • 131: The Soviet Union Pt. 1 - The Man from Saqartvelo
    Season 3 begins with the story of a young man from Georgia, Joseph Stalin.
    4/12/2023
    28:55
  • Member Preview 7: Reichswehr Pt. 3
    https://www.historyoftheworldwars.com/the-podcast-in-2023/ https://surveymonkey.com/r/airwave
    4/5/2023
    28:13

About History of the Second World War

History of the Second World War is a weekly podcast which will cover World War 2, beginning with the tumultuous years after the First World War, continuing into the descent into war during the 1930s, through the war years, and then into the post war aftermath.
