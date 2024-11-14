In this amuse-bouche of historical schadenfreude and wild speculation about what's really keeping Mike bedridden in Wisconsin, it falls to Alexis Coe to single-handedly salvage their fledgling podcast the only way she knows how: erudition and utter nonsense.
4:41
Life On Mars
Alexis grills Mike about his podcast polygamy. While launching their show, Duncan secretly rekindled Revolutions. Alexis, feigning indifference, demands to know all about his double life—but she’s not jealous.
15:34
Alexis' Full Contact History
In this episode, Mike unpacks Alexis's latest acts of historical disruption: a NYT review that pulled no punches and “How Should A President Be?” her 13-city tour for New America.
20:24
Season Zero Episode Zero
It's finally here! In the teaser for the Duncan & Coe History Show, Mike Duncan and Alexis Coe unveil their long-awaited podcast--and reveal the simultaneous implosions in their personal lives that nearly derailed it. Look for new episodes of their unscripted buddy show on Wednesdays.
Bestselling authors and historians Mike Duncan and Alexis Coe are far-flung buddies who slice through centuries with the sharpness of a guillotine. In this wide-ranging series, Duncan, best-known for The History of Rome and Revolutions, and Coe, a presidential historian and senior fellow leave no stone unturned, no sacred cow un-tipped.