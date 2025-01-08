Talk Shop with Ariel Okin: A Fenimore Lane Production

Dabito // Old Brand New, From a Blog to a World of Color and Inspiration

We return this week as we are diving fully into the world of color, as Ariel’s welcomes the fabulous tastemaker and author Dabito to the podcast! His bold use of color and eclectic maximalism has cemented him as an always refreshing and ever-evolving influence in the world of interior design. In 2010, Dabito launched his blog, Old Brand New – an outlet to express himself and explore a broad range of creative mediums. Before jumping into interiors, his background varied in multimedia art forms, in printmaking, photography and graphic design. Since then, Old Brand New has amassed a devoted following across multiple platforms, and has been recognized by Better Homes & Gardens, The New York Times, Architectural Digest and House Beautiful.Dabito's guiding design philosophy is that everyone can harness the power of color and meaningful objects to tell a moving and personal story in their home. He splits his time between Los Angeles and New Orleans with his husband, Ryan, and their fur babies, Luigi, Sterling, and Verbena.So tune in for a conversation full of joy, color and advice! The best way to ring in the new year! —Follow Dabito on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dabito/ Learn more about his blog and book, Old Brand New: https://www.oldbrandnew.com/Check out his current collabs with Mitzi and Brooklinen:https://www.mitzi.com/Products/Feature/Dabitohttps://www.brooklinen.com/pages/dabitoAnd listen to his jukebox playlists on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/122877525