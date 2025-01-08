Talk Shop with Ariel Okin: A Fenimore Lane Production

Dabito // Old Brand New, From a Blog to a World of Color and Inspiration
We return this week as we are diving fully into the world of color, as Ariel’s welcomes the fabulous tastemaker and author Dabito to the podcast! His bold use of color and eclectic maximalism has cemented him as an always refreshing and ever-evolving influence in the world of interior design. In 2010, Dabito launched his blog, Old Brand New – an outlet to express himself and explore a broad range of creative mediums. Before jumping into interiors, his background varied in multimedia art forms, in printmaking, photography and graphic design. Since then, Old Brand New has amassed a devoted following across multiple platforms, and has been recognized by Better Homes & Gardens, The New York Times, Architectural Digest and House Beautiful.Dabito's guiding design philosophy is that everyone can harness the power of color and meaningful objects to tell a moving and personal story in their home. He splits his time between Los Angeles and New Orleans with his husband, Ryan, and their fur babies, Luigi, Sterling, and Verbena.So tune in for a conversation full of joy, color and advice! The best way to ring in the new year! —Follow Dabito on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dabito/ Learn more about his blog and book, Old Brand New: https://www.oldbrandnew.com/Check out his current collabs with Mitzi and Brooklinen:https://www.mitzi.com/Products/Feature/Dabitohttps://www.brooklinen.com/pages/dabitoAnd listen to his jukebox playlists on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/122877525
--------
51:07
Callie Stanton // Go Behind the Scenes at Auberge Resorts Collection
This week Ariel is headed into the hospitality world, as she welcomes Callie Stanton, Senior Vice President of Brand for Auberge Resorts Collection. For any design aficionado, Auberge properties are a must visit – their one-of-a-kind properties truly capture the soul of each destination. With 28 hotels and resorts around the globe, each one is unique, immersive, and incredibly luxurious – not to mention stunning. Beautiful, unique design is at the core of the Auberge experience. With over 15 years in the marketing industry, Callie leads all brand communications, strategic partnerships, social media, and influencer marketing for Auberge. We here at Talk Shop are beyond lucky to not only call her a friend, but also to have the opportunity to work with her on our annual Fenimore Lane Design Summit at the Mayflower Inn & Spa, an Auberge Resorts Collection property in the Connecticut countryside. Prior to joining Auberge, Callie spent eleven years at Nike Communications, a New York-based luxury communications agency, where she led the hospitality, real estate, and lifestyle divisions, and her first role in the industry was at the iconic Carlyle Hotel on the Upper East Side. She often jokes that she feels more at home at a hotel than anywhere else in the world, so we’d say she picked the perfect career. Join Ariel as we go behind the scenes of some of the most beautiful properties in the world!—Find your next Auberge destination: https://aubergeresorts.com/Follow Callie on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/callieestanton/--From Ariel and the Talk Shop team, we'd like to wish you all a very happy holidays. We'll be taking a short break and return in the new year with even more incredible guests. So have a happy new year and see you in 2025!
--------
46:22
Liz Eichholz and Lindsey Johnson // The Story Of Weezie Towels And Entrepreneurship In The Design World
On this week’s episode, Ariel is joined by the duo behind Weezie Towels, Liz Eichholz and Lindsey Johnson. Launched in 2018, Weezie Towels is not only our favorite brand for gorgeous towels, but also a true embodiment of a modern, luxury direct to consumer brand with a big heart. Weezie’s origin story is the stuff of lore: Newly married, Liz had a lackluster experience looking for embroidered towels. She approached her long-time friend Lindsey, and the two agreed that there was a gap in the market. They hit the ground running to modernize this niche space, eventually introducing the world to Weezie. Liz, Weezie’s Creative Director, was born and raised in Austin, Texas. After receiving a BFA in graphic design from the University of Georgia, she spent five years in New York working in creative, including at Uncommon Goods and Bustle before moving to Savannah, GA with her husband and three children. Managing the business side, CEO Lindsey spent her childhood with stops around the US, before attending Vanderbilt for undergrad, and then Columbia Business School. She spent almost a decade in New York City, before planting roots in Atlanta with her husband and three children. With fifteen years of friendship, and over five years at Weezie (plus six kids between the two of them!), Liz and Lindsey constantly inspire us here, and hopefully you too, as you listen in on the conversation about entrepreneurship in the design world.—Start your own collection of Weezie Towels: https://weezietowels.com/ and use the code TALKSHOP15 for 15% off your entire order. Order ASAP for delivery in time for the holidays!—Follow Liz on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/liz_weezie/Follow Lindsey on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lindsey_weezie/Follow Weezie on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weezietowels/
--------
46:21
Rhiannon & Travis Hageman // A Couple's Journey Scaling a Design/Build Firm in Five Years
This week Ariel welcomes our first husband-wife duo to the podcast! Travis and Rhiannon, lead Hageman Homes, a Residential Interior Design and Custom Home Building Firm located in Oakville, Ontario. The couple's path to design began with a love of traditional architecture, decoration and craftsmanship. What started as a custom home building firm has evolved into a boutique design studio where architectural storytelling and deeply personal interiors come together with beautiful results. Rhiannon's full-service interior design approach celebrates the art of layering, from storied antiques and classic textiles to collected pieces that whisper of lives well-lived. Her spaces feel as though they've been thoughtfully assembled over generations, each room telling its own unique story. Travis brings his expertise in engineering, design and construction management to their practice, ensuring that every detail and architectural element is executed with precision and authenticity. Together, the couple believe that truly great homes should feel lived-in and are to be enjoyed, spaces where memories can be made without worry, and where every corner holds something meaningful. Over the last 5 years the Hagemans have built a reputation for creating residences that honor traditional craftsmanship while embracing the way families really live. Their work has garnered attention throughout Canada and the US, with features in Veranda and House & Home, where they continue to craft spaces that feel both sophisticated and deeply personal, designed to be cherished for generations to come. —Learn more about Hageman Homes: https://hagemanhomes.ca/Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hagemanhomesinteriors/
--------
52:19
Donna Lennard // The Visionary and Founder Behind il Buco, From Film to Antiques, and Building a Community
This week we’re journeying to the storied past of NYC and the East Village as Ariel welcomes the founder and visionary behind the Il Buco hospitality group, Donna Lennard. For the last thirty years, Donna has been at the forefront of ingredient-driven Italian/Mediterranean cuisine, winning numerous accolades, including a rare three star New York Times review for il Buco Alimentari. With the recent launch of Il Buco Vita, the group's foray into the home space, Lennard's impact on creating warm, inviting and lasting interiors is even more impactful. Donnabegan her career as an independent film producer and worked in restaurants all over Manhattan during her school years, where she initially met Alberto Avalle, a “foodie” from Umbria. In 1994, she and Alberto stumbled upon a storefront on cobblestoned Bond Street and created il Buco, which was initially opened as an antique shop. Il Buco catered to the tastes of the artists living in the area who quickly discovered thatDonnaand Alberto not only had an eye for beautiful antiques, but also a refined taste for delicious food and wine. It didn’t take long before the store transformed into the buzzy restaurant it remains to date, in a gorgeous interior setting to boot.Since the opening of il Buco,Donnahas opened three more restaurants in New York City, the Hamptons and Ibiza, along with their coveted tabletop and lifestyle brand - il Buco Vita. The common thread weaving each area ofDonna’s locations is an inviting atmosphere of quiet luxury with an exquisite attention to detail.—Visit one of Donna’s Restaurants: https://ilbuco.com/Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ilbuco_av/And shop for your own piece from il Buco Vita: https://ilbucovita.com/
About Talk Shop with Ariel Okin: A Fenimore Lane Production
Delve into the personal worlds of the top interior designers & tastemakers around the globe – interviewed by Ariel Okin, House Beautiful Next Wave Designer, Founder of Fenimore Lane, and Contributing Writer to Vogue, Architectural Digest, & Coveteur. These insightful conversations range from a designer’s favorite resources when sourcing for clients, to how creatives, shopkeepers, and artisans built their businesses, and more. Tune in each Wednesday as Ariel welcomes a new guest to discuss their career journey, design inspirations and even share a little advice for fellow design enthusiasts!