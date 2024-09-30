The Strange and Unusual Podcast

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, PT 10 | Ep 92

In this episode, we follow Victor Frankenstein to his wedding day, which ends in tragedy, and the dominos really begin to fall.Though I thought I could cover the remaining chapters of Frankenstein in this episode, that was before I realized the final chapter was like two chapters in one. So, I will be releasing the final episode in week, instead of the usual two weeks, to finish up this epic tale, before we begin Halloween season spookiness!