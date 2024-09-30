Introduction of The Cursing of Russian Hill | Ep 95
A short series coming to the strange and unusual podcast
1:48
Legally Haunted | Ep 94
In 1991, the New York State Supreme Court decided on a case that would set a legal precedent for house haunting in the state for years.
37:14
Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, Part 11 The Conclusion | Ep 93
We reach finally the conclusion of Frankenstein, where we discover the fates of Frankenstein and the Creature
1:09:50
Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, PT 10 | Ep 92
In this episode, we follow Victor Frankenstein to his wedding day, which ends in tragedy, and the dominos really begin to fall.Though I thought I could cover the remaining chapters of Frankenstein in this episode, that was before I realized the final chapter was like two chapters in one. So, I will be releasing the final episode in week, instead of the usual two weeks, to finish up this epic tale, before we begin Halloween season spookiness!
50:12
Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, PT 9 | Ep 91
In this episode, we cover chapters 20-21, in which Victor struggles with whether or not he will create a mate for the creature, and is confronted and threatened by the creature as well. Victor is then faced with an unexpected shock.
The unknown. It lies at the root of all fear, and has inspired legends, superstition, folklore, customs, hysteria, and even murder throughout history. Still today we feel the shadowy presence of our ancestors' struggles to explain the mysterious in almost every facet of our lives. Whether it be in the form of religion, urban legends, pop culture, ghost stories, superstitious rituals, and so much more we are still just fighting to keep our monsters in the dark. Welcome to The Strange and Unusual Podcast.