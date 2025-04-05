Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsMusicXevi Had a Problem
Listen to Xevi Had a Problem in the App
Listen to Xevi Had a Problem in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Xevi Had a Problem

Podcast Xevi Had a Problem
Xevi
Xevi is a charismatic content creator known for his unique blend of pop culture commentary, celebrity gossip, and personal storytelling across TikTok and YouTub...
MusicMusic HistoryNewsEntertainment News

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Lebron James VS Stephen A Smith/The Sneaky Way Rappers Stay Relevant | Ep. 1
    This week Xevi dives into the the moment Lebron confronted Stephen A. Smith, as well as, the wild practice of rappers taking other rapper's songs to stay relevant in the culture.
    --------  
    47:45

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Xevi Had a Problem

Xevi is a charismatic content creator known for his unique blend of pop culture commentary, celebrity gossip, and personal storytelling across TikTok and YouTube. With an engaging and relatable style, he connects with millions through his insightful takes on current trends and entertainment news. Xeviuniverse's content captivates audiences with its humor, authenticity, and thought-provoking perspectives, making him a standout figure in the digital space. Whether through short-form TikTok videos or in-depth content on YouTube, he delivers fresh and exciting content that resonates with a wide range of viewers.

Listen to Xevi Had a Problem, Drink Champs and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/6/2025 - 6:21:03 PM