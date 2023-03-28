Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Daebak Show w/ Eric Nam

Daebak Show w/ Eric Nam
DIVE Studios & Studio71
Available Episodes

  • Revisiting Ep. #120 / NCT DREAM Explores Through Their Debut Days, Member Habits, and SM TOWN
    해찬, 재민, 그리고 재민이 함께 하는 NCT DREAM의 두 번째 에피소드에서는 해찬의 실제 요리 실력에 대한 멤버들의 생각과 데뷔 당시의 이야기들, 그리고 멤버들이 뽑는 SM TOWN에서 가장 좋아하는 아티스트까지, NCT DREAM의 솔직한 이야기들을 만날 수 있습니다.  @daebakshow를 구독해 주시고 댓글, 별점과 리뷰를 Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud와 YouTube에 남겨주세요. Mindset by DIVE Studios에 대해 더 알고 싶으시면 https://www.getmindset.com을 방문하시면 됩니다. https://bit.ly/3jClFww을 방문하시면 Mindset by DIVE Studios 앱을 다운로드 받으실 수 있습니다.  에피소드를 @thedivestudios에서 제작했습니다. @daebakshow로 SNS계정을 통해 소통을 하실 수 있으며 http://www.divestudios.io/daebakshow 에 방문하셔도 됩니다.  DIVE Studios Patreon에 가입과 서포트를 하시고 싶으면 http://www.patreon.com/divestudios에 방문하시면 됩니다. DIVE Studios’ Discord을 가입하시고 싶다면 https://discord.gg/nnYX2E4으로 방문하시면 됩니다.  광고와 관련된 정보는 megaphone.fm/adchoices에서 확인하실 수 있습니다.  JENO, HAECHAN, and JAEMIN of NCT DREAM kick back with Eric Nam! What do the members think about HAECHAN's cooking skills? What was it *really* like during NCT DREAM's debut? & Will they reveal their favorite SM TOWN member? Join the round table and tune in to for a casual, yet telling conversation! Please check out https://www.organicimpacttracker.org to learn more about Tractor Beverages Make sure to subscribe to @daebakshow (IT’S FREE) and leave a comment, rating and/or review on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and YouTube. To find out more about MINDSET by DIVE Studios, visit here: https://www.getmindset.com/ Download the MINDSET by DIVE Studios app at https://bit.ly/3rbOanf Episodes are presented by @thedivestudios Connect with us on all social media platforms and at http://www.divestudios.io/! SUPPORT & JOIN DIVE Studios' Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/divestudios JOIN DIVE Studios' Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/nnYX2E4 Connect with Eric: https://www.instagram.com/ericnam/ Special thanks to NCT DREAM! https://www.instagram.com/nct_dream/ https://twitter.com/NCTsmtown_DREAM/ #Kpop #DaebakShow #DIVEStudios #EricNam #에릭남 #NCTDREAM #엔시티드림 #HelloFuture #NCTDREAM_HelloFuture #MARK #마크 #RENJUN #런쥔 #JENO #제노 #HAECHAN #해찬 #JAEMIN #재민 #CHENLE #천러 #JISUNG #지성 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    55:45
  • Revisiting Ep. #119 | NCT DREAM On Their Audition Process, Group Dynamic, and “Hello Future”
    NCT DREAM의 마크, 천러, 런쥔과 지성이 함께 한 이번 에피소드는 새로운 앨범 'Hello Future' 대한 소개와 멤버들의 데뷔 전부터 현재까지의 이야기, 농구 선수 Stephen을 만났던 에피소드, 그리고 팬들이 궁금해했던 멤버들 간의 케미를 확인할 수 있습니다. 다음 에피소드에서는 NCT DREAM의 해찬, 재민 그리고 제노의 이야기들을 만날 수 있습니다. Mindset by DIVE Studios에 대해 더 알고 싶으시면 https://www.getmindset.com을 방문하시면 됩니다. https://bit.ly/3jClFww을 방문하시면 Mindset by DIVE Studios 앱을 다운로드 받으실 수 있습니다.  에피소드를 @thedivestudios에서 제작했습니다. @daebakshow로 SNS계정을 통해 소통을 하실 수 있으며 http://www.divestudios.io/daebakshow 에 방문하셔도 됩니다.  DIVE Studios Patreon에 가입과 서포트를 하시고 싶으면 http://www.patreon.com/divestudios에 방문하시면 됩니다. DIVE Studios’ Discord을 가입하시고 싶다면 https://discord.gg/nnYX2E4으로 방문하시면 됩니다.  광고와 관련된 정보는 megaphone.fm/adchoices에서 확인하실 수 있습니다.  MARK, CHENLE, RENJUN, and JISUNG of NCT DREAM are on the mic with Eric Nam to reminisce about their pre-debut days, the present, and quite literally say "Hello Future." Your burning questions about the group's dynamic, their fanboy moment with Stephen Curry, and more are answered! Plus, stay tuned for the next episode to hear from the rest of the NCT DREAM members: HAECHAN, JAEMIN, and JENO. Make sure to subscribe to @daebakshow (IT’S FREE) and leave a comment, rating and/or review on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and YouTube Please check out https://www.organicimpacttracker.org to learn more about Tractor Beverages To find out more about MINDSET by DIVE Studios, visit here: https://www.getmindset.com/ Download the MINDSET by DIVE Studios app at https://bit.ly/3rbOanf Episodes are presented by @thedivestudios Connect with us on all social media platforms and at http://www.divestudios.io/! SUPPORT & JOIN DIVE Studios' Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/divestudios JOIN DIVE Studios' Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/nnYX2E4 Connect with Eric: https://www.instagram.com/ericnam/ Special thanks to NCT DREAM! https://www.instagram.com/nct_dream/ https://twitter.com/NCTsmtown_DREAM/ #Kpop #DaebakShow #DIVEStudios #EricNam #에릭남 #NCTDREAM #엔시티드림 #HelloFuture #NCTDREAM_HelloFuture #MARK #마크 #RENJUN #런쥔 #JENO #제노 #HAECHAN #해찬 #JAEMIN #재민 #CHENLE #천러 #JISUNG #지성 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    1:09:22
  • WayV - TEN & YANGYANG. Guess Who is Really Gen-Z :eye emoji: | DAEBAK SHOW S3 EP 4
    📲 Download DIVE Studios' daily wellness app (for FREE) at https://www.getmindset.com/ TEN and YANGYANG of WayV join Eric Nam for the 4th episode of the Daebak Show S3! The gang chats about their journeys becoming artists and their upcoming fan meeting tour! 🤳 FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS🤳 TikTok (1.3 million): https://www.tiktok.com/@divestudios Instagram (460k+): https://www.instagram.com/thedivestudios Twitter (210k+): https://www.twitter.com/thedivestudios Discord (50k+ members): https://discord.gg/divemindset Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedivestudios For advertising opportunities please email [email protected] Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/11/2023
    58:46
  • BamBam and Eric have a Sour & Sweet Time Burping Together | DAEBAK SHOW S3 EP3
    📲 Download DIVE Studios' daily wellness app (for FREE) at https://www.getmindset.com/ BAMBAM joins Eric Nam for the 3rd episode of the Daebak Show S3! BAMBAM talks about his recent album “Sour & Sweet” and his upcoming plans and future goals! 🤳 FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS🤳 TikTok (1.3 million): https://www.tiktok.com/@divestudios Instagram (460k+): https://www.instagram.com/thedivestudios Twitter (210k+): https://www.twitter.com/thedivestudios Discord (50k+ members): https://discord.gg/divemindset Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedivestudios For advertising opportunities please email [email protected] Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/4/2023
    1:05:55
  • Yim Si Wan Enjoys Staying Busy | DAEBAK SHOW S3 EP2
    📲 Download DIVE Studios' daily wellness app (for FREE) at https://www.getmindset.com/ Yim Si Wan joins Eric Nam for the 2nd episode of the Daebak Show S3! Yim Si Wan chats about his journey as an artist and his experience of working with veteran actors. 🤳 FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS🤳 TikTok (1.3 million): https://www.tiktok.com/@divestudios Instagram (460k+): https://www.instagram.com/thedivestudios Twitter (210k+): https://www.twitter.com/thedivestudios Discord (50k+ members): https://discord.gg/divemindset Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedivestudios For advertising opportunities please email [email protected] Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3/28/2023
    51:08

About Daebak Show w/ Eric Nam

Daebak (대박), a Korean word and phrase to describe something spectacular. Cue ‘Daebak Show’ hosted by Eric Nam, a long-time veteran in the industry as both a K-pop artist and celebrity personality. Here we celebrate music and media’s greatest hits, the people behind them, and get a glimpse into the industry. Catch up with us every Monday! Patreon members receive special perks like ad-free listening! To learn more, visit www.patreon.com/divestudios Connect with us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @thedivestudios We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4  For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
