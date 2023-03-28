Revisiting Ep. #119 | NCT DREAM On Their Audition Process, Group Dynamic, and “Hello Future”

NCT DREAM의 마크, 천러, 런쥔과 지성이 함께 한 이번 에피소드는 새로운 앨범 'Hello Future' 대한 소개와 멤버들의 데뷔 전부터 현재까지의 이야기, 농구 선수 Stephen을 만났던 에피소드, 그리고 팬들이 궁금해했던 멤버들 간의 케미를 확인할 수 있습니다. 다음 에피소드에서는 NCT DREAM의 해찬, 재민 그리고 제노의 이야기들을 만날 수 있습니다.

MARK, CHENLE, RENJUN, and JISUNG of NCT DREAM are on the mic with Eric Nam to reminisce about their pre-debut days, the present, and quite literally say "Hello Future." Your burning questions about the group's dynamic, their fanboy moment with Stephen Curry, and more are answered! Plus, stay tuned for the next episode to hear from the rest of the NCT DREAM members: HAECHAN, JAEMIN, and JENO.