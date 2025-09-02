Bill Horist traces his evolution from punk rock bassist to a master of prepared guitar and makes a compelling case for relinquishing control. He discusses a philosophy where the most valuable work emerges from systems moving beyond an artist's command, where the instrument plays itself. His contributions to the RUINS instrument find magic in the kinetic energy of physical objects, and embracing the beautiful, undulating chaos that follows.
THE RUINS PODCAST — Oren Ambarchi
Oren Ambarchi traces his path from free jazz drummer to a pivotal voice in experimental guitar performance, revealing how the ghost in the machine—the unintended clicks, glitches, and artefacts of his equipment—became his true instrument. Ambarchi's contribution to the RUINS instrument is born from this philosophy: a deep exploration of how limitations, unpredictability and technological "mistakes" can be sculpted into a distinct and personal sonic palette.
THE RUINS PODCAST — Stephen O'Malley
Stephen O’Malley of Sunn O))) and Khanate reflects on a career that evolved from early influences in thrash metal and Scottish Highland bagpipes into a philosophical exploration of elemental forces, detailing a decades-long work with feedback, saturation, and temporality. He discusses how physical memory inhabits his process, and how the space between notes—sculpted into dangerous and suspenseful shapes using feedback and tube amplification—became the foundation of his contribution to the RUINS library.
THE RUINS PODCAST — David Torn
THE RUINS PODCAST is a series of conversations originating from producer Randall Dunn's Circular Ruin Studios. The series features six experimental guitarists whose performances define the RUINS instrument, exploring a shared philosophy of material innovation.For the inaugural episode, David Torn reflects on a life in sound, from his early beginnings to his role as a sonic disruptor, and discusses how imperfection becomes a foundational pillar of his work. Exploring what software instruments could be, he offers a vision for tools that breathe, break, and collaborate. A meditation on over forty years of guitar recording, and the philosophies that drive his fractured, yet profoundly lyrical, approach to composition.
