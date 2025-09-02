THE RUINS PODCAST — David Torn

THE RUINS PODCAST is a series of conversations originating from producer Randall Dunn's Circular Ruin Studios. The series features six experimental guitarists whose performances define the RUINS instrument, exploring a shared philosophy of material innovation.For the inaugural episode, David Torn reflects on a life in sound, from his early beginnings to his role as a sonic disruptor, and discusses how imperfection becomes a foundational pillar of his work. Exploring what software instruments could be, he offers a vision for tools that breathe, break, and collaborate. A meditation on over forty years of guitar recording, and the philosophies that drive his fractured, yet profoundly lyrical, approach to composition.