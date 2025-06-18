Kiersi Joli - The Key of Kiersi - Ep 211

Meet Kiersi Joli — a 17-year-old blues sensation with a soul far beyond her years. From the moment she picked up a harmonica at age six, Kiersi's musical journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. By nine, she was already turning heads as a young spokesperson for Hohner harmonicas. Today, she's a multi-instrumentalist, award-winning singer-songwriter, and festival favorite, known not just for her incredible harmonica chops but also for her signature curly red hair and captivating stage presence.In this heartwarming and inspiring episode, Kiersi sits down with us — joined by her proud parents, Tina and Mike — to share stories from her remarkable rise through the blues world. From family jam sessions to national competitions, you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to build a music career at such a young age.And yes — she'll be playing a few tunes for us, live around the dining room table. Catch this unforgettable conversation with one of the brightest young stars in blues today — just before she heads off to the prestigious Belmont University in Nashville this fall.