The Gwynn Sisters - Angelic Blood Harmony - Ep 213
In this episode, we're joined by the incredibly talented Gwynn Sisters — Mia, Kylie, and Lila — three powerhouse musicians whose voices blend in perfect, soul-stirring blood harmony. Hailing from Yuma, Arizona and now calling Nashville home, these multi-instrumentalist sisters have been steeped in music their entire lives, performing everywhere from intimate house concerts to major festivals.We talk about their journey from the desert to Music City, their passion for songwriting, and what it's like to share the stage with country legends like Michael Ray, Justin Moore, Gary Allan, and Neal McCoy. Now fixtures in the Nashville music scene, you can catch them weekly at Rippy’s on Lower Broadway or on stage at the iconic Bluebird Café.Tune in for heartfelt stories, musical insights, and a behind-the-scenes look at one of Nashville’s rising acts you’ll definitely want to keep your eyes — and ears — on.🎧 Don’t miss this one!Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/songwriter-connection/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
56:56
Ronny Criss- Standing In The Sun - Ep 217
This week on The Songwriter Connection, we welcome singer-songwriter Ronny Criss, whose heartfelt blend of Americana, Country, Pop, and Rock has captured the attention of fans and TV audiences alike — including a feature on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. Now signed to Rainfeather Records, Ronny joins us to talk about his upcoming album, Hurricane Heart, set to release this summer.We dive into his creative process, songwriting style, and musical journey — from early influences to the stories behind the new songs. And as always, he shares a few tunes live around the dining room table. Don’t miss this inspiring and intimate conversation with one of Nashville’s rising voices. 🎧🎸Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/songwriter-connection/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
56:53
Steve Trudell - From Motown to Music City - Ep 212
This week, we welcome a true music industry veteran — Steve Trudell. Born into the business and raised in the legendary halls of Motown alongside his father, the iconic Johnny Trudell, Steve has spent his life working with some of the biggest names in music, including The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Disturbed, Evanescence, Billy Joel, Peter Gabriel, Rod Stewart,and many more.Now based in Nashville, Steve continues to contract for major tours and is diving into exciting new projects — including a fresh, genre-spanning live show called Y'alls Generation. In this episode, he shares incredible behind-the-scenes stories from decades in the industry, insights into the creative process, and what it takes to keep the music alive on the road and in the studio.🎧 If you love music, songwriting, and the untold stories behind your favorite acts — this is a conversation you won't want to miss.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/songwriter-connection/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
1:08:31
Kiersi Joli - The Key of Kiersi - Ep 211
Meet Kiersi Joli — a 17-year-old blues sensation with a soul far beyond her years. From the moment she picked up a harmonica at age six, Kiersi’s musical journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. By nine, she was already turning heads as a young spokesperson for Hohner harmonicas. Today, she’s a multi-instrumentalist, award-winning singer-songwriter, and festival favorite, known not just for her incredible harmonica chops but also for her signature curly red hair and captivating stage presence.In this heartwarming and inspiring episode, Kiersi sits down with us — joined by her proud parents, Tina and Mike — to share stories from her remarkable rise through the blues world. From family jam sessions to national competitions, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to build a music career at such a young age.And yes — she’ll be playing a few tunes for us, live around the dining room table. Catch this unforgettable conversation with one of the brightest young stars in blues today — just before she heads off to the prestigious Belmont University in Nashville this fall.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/songwriter-connection/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
1:00:32
KC Johns - Rodeo Queen Rockstar - Ep 210
In this exciting return visit, KC Johns joins us once again—this time with fresh tracks, raw stories, and the blazing lead guitar of Timothy B right at the dining room table. KC is a true force of nature: a road warrior with a powerhouse rockstar voice, a heart rooted in country grit, and a soul forged from the barrel racing arenas of her Mississippi upbringing, just south of Memphis, TN.We dive deep into the stories behind her latest songs, her relentless tour schedule (she’s currently lighting up stages across the UK!), and the journey that’s shaped her music and message. From rodeo roots with her mom to commanding stages nationwide, KC brings energy, honesty, and passion in every word and note.Don’t miss this intimate and inspiring conversation with one of the hardest-working artistsSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/songwriter-connection/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Looking at the craft of songwriting through the eyes of the songwriters. Originating in Nashville Tennessee, we'll have guest songwriters talking about the stories behind the songs and playing their song too!