James Beasley, Jr. describes himself as a third generation criminal, whose notorious family roots in Bayview-Hunters Point go back to the early days of Black migration to San Francisco. His father, great uncles and cousins built their reputation through labor racketeering, heroin dealing, and pimping, but James took advantage of the cocaine boom in the 70s and 80s. He soon became the drug kingpin of San Francisco, associating with Darryl "Lil D" Reed in Oakland and players like Big Dave and Harry-O in Los Angeles. After making millions of dollars, his run came to an end when he became the youngest person charged with tax evasion in United States history and ended up doing 27 years in federal prison. Now that he has been released and transitioned into legitimate business, James is here to tell his story as a cautionary tale to guide other black and brown youth away from the life of crime.
00:00 Introduction
03:06 Crime families in San Francisco
06:22 Bayview-Hunters Point in the 60s-70s
11:02 Getting in trouble in high school
16:04 Following his dad into the dope game
24:59 C*caine hits the hood
28:26 Competing with the A Team
31:56 Gangster mentality in the family
37:18 Starting the B Team
42:02 Lil D
46:33 Crips & Bloods in the Bay?
50:39 Cars as a status symbol
54:44 Colombian connection
59:39 Felix Mitchell
1:00:43 Shrimp Boy & Chinatown connection
1:04:55 Ron Newt & Michael Jackson
1:07:55 Investing in legal businesses
1:11:08 Tax evasion case
1:16:07 Federal prison
1:20:37 Turf violence in Hunters Point
1:25:09 Advice to the youth
1:33:22 Harry-O and Death Row
1:41:23 Freeway Rick Ross
1:46:06
History of the Bay: PlanTrees
PlanTrees is a respected graffiti writer whose work is unique because instead of letters, he paints a tree character. Inspired by San Francisco writers like Twist and Reminisce, PlanTrees started getting up in the late 90s and has since painted around the world in multiple countries. He is a member of crews like POP, DE, and GAW, and has ventured into the commercial art world as well. This podcast dives into his story as well as his philosophy and overall approach to not just the art but the lifestyle of graffiti.
00:00 Intro
02:10 Approach to graffiti
05:12 Early influences
09:29 Origins of the tree
18:16 Nature and the environment
24:47 World travel
35:37 Legal consequences
38:50 Maturing as a writer
49:31 Crews
59:25 Crazy chase stories
1:06:02 Pursuing an art career
1:10:38 Graffiti life experiences
1:16:32 Christmas gift
1:22:20
History of the Bay: Trunk Boiz
The Trunk Boiz is a collective of rappers, producers, singers, and dancers from Oakland who are best known for their regional hit "Cupcake No Fillin." Co-founded by cousins F.A. Tha Jefe and B*Janky, the group got their start recording songs on a home studio, burning CDs, and distributing tens of thousands of mixtapes throughout the Bay Area. They captured the electrifying energy of the Bay during the hyphy movement with songs like "Scraper Bike" that highlighted Oakland's unique culture. Taking advantage of YouTube in its early stages, their music videos were some of the first to go viral. Almost 20 years later, with Kendrick Lamar paying direct homage to them in his "squabble up" video, Trunk Boiz are planning on keeping their legacy going and continuing to make noise in the Bay Area.
00:00 Intro
04:07 First studios
07:05 Oakland influences
11:07 Forming the group, first mixtapes
20:09 Other members
22:58 The Hyphy Movement
27:49 Sideshows
31:53 Turning down record deals
36:40 Scraper Bikes
49:01 Kendrick Lamar
53:03 Cupcake No Fillin
1:02:31 E-40 & Too Short “B*tch” Remix
1:13:17 Industry setbacks
1:22:43 Thoughts on current Bay music
1:27:42
History of the Bay: The Turf Feinz
History of the Bay Podcast Ep. 87: The Turf Feinz are a dance crew started in Oakland in the early 2000s that helped push the Bay Area style of turf dancing to the forefront. A famous video of them dancing in the rain in East Oakland went viral in 2009, helping push the group and the turfing style to an international audience. Since then, the Turf Feinz have appeared in videos for E-40, Too Short, Mac Miller, and most recently, Kendrick Lamar's "squabble up." On this episode, members Icecold3000 and Turf Kurry explain the origins and styles of turfing, its connection to the hyphy movement, and the experience of being part of a professional dance crew.
00:00 Introduction
02:19 Growing up in the Bay
05:23 Turf Feinz current roster
06:32 What is turfing?
12:51 The Turf Feinz look
17:00 History of Bay Area dance styles
26:00 How Icecold & Kurry discovered turfing
30:09 The Hyphy Movement
33:10 The business side
40:36 Hyphy anthems
45:04 Origins of the Turf Feinz
49:17 Dancing in the rain video
57:31 Kendrick “squabble up” video
1:12:28 Future goals
1:22:06 Dregs’ perspective on turfing
1:25:43
History of the Bay: Money B
Money B is a rapper and member of Digital Underground and Raw Fusion. Moving from Philadelphia to Oakland, his childhood was shaped by his father's membership in the Black Panther Party. Once he met Digital Underground founder Shock G, Money B became an integral part of the group and their first hit "Doowhatchyalike." Famously, DU would introduce the world to 2pac as a member and Money B played a large role in his debut album. The DU family tree also includes Saafir (RIP), Mystic, 4rax of the Mekanix, and many others.
00:00 Introdution
01:24 “Freaks of the Industry”
03:55 New single with Guapdad 4000
06:03 Growing up in Philly & Oakland
09:07 Money B’s father in the Black Panthers
14:20 Getting into hip-hop
23:30 Shock G starting Digital Underground
28:18 Shock G came to Oakland while pimpin’
31:21 Money B & DJ Fuze join the group
33:29 “Doowutchyalike”, Tommy Boy records
41:41 Different styles of hip-hop
48:04 “The Humpty Dance”
50:39 Shock G & Mac Dre
55:30 “We’re All In The Same Gang”
58:52 2pac joins Digital Underground
1:04:54 2pacalypse Now, “Brenda’s Got A Baby”
1:09:50 2pac’s roots in Oakland
1:15:19 “I Get Around”
1:17:36 2pac going to Death Row
1:28:49 Saafir
1:39:22 Digital Underground’s last album
1:44:38 Young Hump
1:54:40 Shock G’s passing
San Francisco-based graffiti artist and rapper Dregs One explores the Bay Area's rich culture in rap music, graffiti art, and other important areas of local history. Dregs' vast knowledge of Bay Area culture is supplemented by guests who tell their own unique stories of participating in these worlds. As a companion to Dregs' viral 60-second video breakdowns on social media, this podcast will further enlighten listeners on important pieces of history that helped make the Bay Area such a renowned hub for creativity and innovation.