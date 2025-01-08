History of the Bay: The Turf Feinz

History of the Bay Podcast Ep. 87: The Turf Feinz are a dance crew started in Oakland in the early 2000s that helped push the Bay Area style of turf dancing to the forefront. A famous video of them dancing in the rain in East Oakland went viral in 2009, helping push the group and the turfing style to an international audience. Since then, the Turf Feinz have appeared in videos for E-40, Too Short, Mac Miller, and most recently, Kendrick Lamar's "squabble up." On this episode, members Icecold3000 and Turf Kurry explain the origins and styles of turfing, its connection to the hyphy movement, and the experience of being part of a professional dance crew. 00:00 Introduction 02:19 Growing up in the Bay 05:23 Turf Feinz current roster 06:32 What is turfing? 12:51 The Turf Feinz look 17:00 History of Bay Area dance styles 26:00 How Icecold & Kurry discovered turfing 30:09 The Hyphy Movement 33:10 The business side 40:36 Hyphy anthems 45:04 Origins of the Turf Feinz 49:17 Dancing in the rain video 57:31 Kendrick "squabble up" video 1:12:28 Future goals 1:22:06 Dregs' perspective on turfing