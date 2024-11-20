Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsMusicRap Latte
Listen to Rap Latte in the App
Listen to Rap Latte in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Rap Latte

Podcast Rap Latte
Toure & King Green
Rap Latte, a deeper conversation about hiphop hosted by Touré and King Green. We talk about hot new albums, classic MCs, it’s a more thoughtful convo about the ...
More
MusicNewsEntertainment NewsLeisure

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • Kendrick's "Wacced Out Murals" Defines GNX
    Wacced Out Murals opens GNX and sets the tone for where this amazing album is going. Toure and King Green break down one hot song for 30 mins.  Host: Toure and King Green
    --------  
    29:58
  • GNX by Kendrick Lamar: An Album Walkthrough
    In this episode, we dive deep into Kendrick Lamar's latest album, GNX, breaking down its themes, standout tracks, and the artistry that cements Kendrick as one of the greatest of our time. Host: Toure and King Green
    --------  
    29:58
  • Drake Called HR On Kendrick!!!
    Drake is suing everyone like he's a superKaren. It's corporate snitching at its wettest. He's mad that they used payola against him because he only likes it when payola is helping him. Toure and King Green laugh at the boy.  Host: Toure and King Green
    --------  
    36:34
  • Who's Really the Top Female MC?
    Who's the best female MC in the game today? Who's your fave? And which one would you marry? Rap Latte tackles the real issues.﻿
    --------  
    46:18
  • Kendrick vs Tyler. Who Deserves Artist of the Year?
    Who is the hiphop artist of the year: Kendrick vs Tyler. (This was recorded before Kendrick's album dropped!)
    --------  
    43:52

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Rap Latte

Rap Latte, a deeper conversation about hiphop hosted by Touré and King Green. We talk about hot new albums, classic MCs, it’s a more thoughtful convo about the music we love.
Podcast website

Listen to Rap Latte, The Rise and Fall of Diddy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:31:04 AM