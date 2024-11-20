Wacced Out Murals opens GNX and sets the tone for where this amazing album is going. Toure and King Green break down one hot song for 30 mins.
Host: Toure and King Green
--------
29:58
GNX by Kendrick Lamar: An Album Walkthrough
In this episode, we dive deep into Kendrick Lamar's latest album, GNX, breaking down its themes, standout tracks, and the artistry that cements Kendrick as one of the greatest of our time.
Host: Toure and King Green
--------
29:58
Drake Called HR On Kendrick!!!
Drake is suing everyone like he's a superKaren. It's corporate snitching at its wettest. He's mad that they used payola against him because he only likes it when payola is helping him. Toure and King Green laugh at the boy.
Host: Toure and King Green
--------
36:34
Who's Really the Top Female MC?
Who's the best female MC in the game today? Who's your fave? And which one would you marry? Rap Latte tackles the real issues.
--------
46:18
Kendrick vs Tyler. Who Deserves Artist of the Year?
Who is the hiphop artist of the year: Kendrick vs Tyler. (This was recorded before Kendrick's album dropped!)