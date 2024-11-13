Spike is a BMW Guy

After spending 2 weeks in Zuckerman's 1985 BMW M5 E28, Spike falls hard for the brand. Jonny returns from his white glove training with Rolls Royce with tales of overeating, then reviews the new Mercedes AMG S63. And the group weighs in on the Peanut the Squirrel execution. All that and more in this action packed episode.