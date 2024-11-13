Powered by RND
Spike's Car Radio

Podcast Spike's Car Radio
Spike Feresten
Cars, Coffee and Comedy hosted by comedian and automotive enthusiast Spike Feresten and featuring Jerry Seinfeld, lawyer Paul Zuckerman, MotorTrend's Jonny Lieb...
LeisureAutomotive

Available Episodes

5 of 386
  • Spike's Fight Radio
    Spike and Jonny give their takes on the Tyson / Paul fight then discuss the new Maserati MC20 Cielo; Zuckerman's 2011 BMW 1M, bear-suit wearing insurance fraudsters; Tesla's sky high fatality rates and more.
    --------  
    1:02:52
  • Sunday Morning Cigars
    A lovely Southern California morning with finger sandwiches and Cuban cigars. Discussed: the 2025 Aston Martin DBX 707; follow up on Mercedes Classic's purchase from the Rudy Klein Collection; RFK's bid for animal Czar; and the true story of how a North Korean spy took down Fisker.  
    --------  
    1:09:24
  • Spike is a BMW Guy
    After spending 2 weeks in Zuckerman's 1985 BMW M5 E28, Spike falls hard for the brand. Jonny returns from his white glove training with Rolls Royce with tales of overeating, then reviews the new Mercedes AMG S63. And the group weighs in on the Peanut the Squirrel execution. All that and more in this action packed episode.
    --------  
    1:25:56
  • Early Risers and Junkyard Gems
    Matt Farah joins the gang to celebrate the Dodgers in the World Series, automotive treasures from a Southern LA junkyard hit the auction stage, the Scout brand relaunches under the VW Auto Group, a car dealer carjacks his customer at gunpoint, the new Porsche Panamera GTS and Jonny's beard could be a threat to world health!
    --------  
    1:14:24
  • The 2025 GT3 & Ferrari F80
    Spike and Zuckerman share their insights on the latest big car reveals: the 2025 Porsche GT3 and Ferrari's new halo car, the F80. They also dive into the Belt Parkway crash fraud scandal, a conspiracy theory about a secret celebrity-only Starbucks in tunnels beneath LA, racist robot vacuums, and SCR inches closer to relaunching the series on video.
    --------  
    1:19:20

About Spike's Car Radio

Cars, Coffee and Comedy hosted by comedian and automotive enthusiast Spike Feresten and featuring Jerry Seinfeld, lawyer Paul Zuckerman, MotorTrend's Jonny Lieberman, and The Smoking Tire's Matt Farah with guests from the automotive industry, notable comedians and celebrities. As always, there's one empty chair at Spike's table saved for you, the listener.
