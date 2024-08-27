Critical Role & Sagas of Sundry

Welcome to Quests N’ Answers, the companion series to Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode! ***Massive spoilers ahead for episode 11***
Join Dan Casey and cast members Amy Vorpahl, Jason Nguyen, and Danielle Radford as they break down the most shocking and emotionally challenging episode of Goblin Mode yet in deep dive into episode 11, “The Abysseum Awaits.”
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
34:42
Into the Abysseum | Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode | Episode 11
Deep beneath the ocean, the Terror Squad must infiltrate the deadly cult known as the Scythe of Aurelia and rescue their missing friends before they’re sacrificed to resurrect an ancient demon king. What could possibly go wrong? Find out for yourself in a shocking new episode of Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode!
Content Warning: This episode contains depictions of violence and body horror that some viewers may find disturbing.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Welcome to Quests N’ Answers, the companion series to Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode! ***Spoilers ahead for episode 10***
The Terror Squad have leveled up, but Bizzee, Tippy, and Fibs are way out of their depth. Literally because they’re underwater in a mysterious land under martial law. Join Dan Casey and cast members Amy Vorpahl, Jason Nguyen, and Danielle Radford as they take you what is canonically the deepest behind the scenes that we’ve ever ventured in Goblin Mode episode 10, “Deep Trouble”
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
30:01
Deep Trouble | Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode | Episode 10
Not everything is better down where it’s wetter. The Terror Squad ventures 20,000 leagues under the sea to the Erndker Fathom in pursuit of their missing friends only to discover sinister cults, apocalyptic prophecies, and dastardly riddles. Are you also having flashbacks to the Water Temple in Ocarina of Time or is it just us? Find out for yourself in a brand new episode of Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Welcome to Quests N’ Answers, the companion series to Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode! ***Spoilers ahead for episode 9***
Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Were-Tippy on an airship! Join Dan Casey, special guest Ify Nwadiwe, and cast members Amy Vorpahl, Jason Nguyen, and Danielle Radford as they take you deep behind the scenes of that thrilling aerial battle in Goblin Mode episode 9, “Turbulent Skies”
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Welcome to Geek & Sundry’s hub for all things RPG! Each week, our collection of deeply nerdy storytellers take you on epic journeys across the multiverse in our critically acclaimed actual play podcasts that use tabletop role-playing games to tell ever-evolving, improvised stories, including the complete collection of Critical Role’s Campaign 1.
Current Season: Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode
Three monstrous minions find themselves in charge for once when the evil necromancer they serve mysteriously disappears. Will they remain in the dungeon or venture into the light to tell their own tale? Find out on Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode with gamemaster Amy Vorpahl and cast members Jason Nguyen, Danielle Radford, and Dan Casey.
And stay tuned for a look inside the episode each week on Quests N’ Answers, our exclusive Goblin Mode after show!
Craving even more adventures? Past seasons include:
Critical Role Campaign 1 | Vox Machina (C1E1-C115): A band of eight unlikely heroes, find themselves on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces in this epic saga starring Matthew Mercer, Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, and Sam Riegel. The show that inspired Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina animated series.
Critical Role Campaign 2 | Mighty Nein (C2E1-C2E19): Set 20 years after the events of Campaign One, a group of seven adventurers coalesce on the continent of Wildemount where they discover ancient evils, sinister plots, and far more than they bargained for. Experience the rest of the story on CriticalRole.com.
Relics & Rarities
Created by Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil, True Blood), this bold episodic fantasy story transports you to a world of magic, murder, and monsters. In a story guided by Woll, using Dungeons & Dragons as a core narrative mechanic, a crew of bold players embark on a quest to stop an unholy prophecy from coming to fruition. Special guests include Matthew Lillard, Kevin Smith, Charlie Cox, and more.
Plus, we have a plethora of one-shot adventures under our CelebriD&D banner, with guest stars like Vin Diesel, Joe Manganiello, and many more!
Video versions and more information available on https://www.geekandsundry.com