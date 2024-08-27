Not everything is better down where it’s wetter. The Terror Squad ventures 20,000 leagues under the sea to the Erndker Fathom in pursuit of their missing friends only to discover sinister cults, apocalyptic prophecies, and dastardly riddles. Are you also having flashbacks to the Water Temple in Ocarina of Time or is it just us? Find out for yourself in a brand new episode of Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Critical Role & Sagas of Sundry

Welcome to Geek & Sundry’s hub for all things RPG! Each week, our collection of deeply nerdy storytellers take you on epic journeys across the multiverse in our critically acclaimed actual play podcasts that use tabletop role-playing games to tell ever-evolving, improvised stories, including the complete collection of Critical Role’s Campaign 1. Current Season: Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode Three monstrous minions find themselves in charge for once when the evil necromancer they serve mysteriously disappears. Will they remain in the dungeon or venture into the light to tell their own tale? Find out on Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode with gamemaster Amy Vorpahl and cast members Jason Nguyen, Danielle Radford, and Dan Casey. And stay tuned for a look inside the episode each week on Quests N’ Answers, our exclusive Goblin Mode after show! Craving even more adventures? Past seasons include: Critical Role Campaign 1 | Vox Machina (C1E1-C115): A band of eight unlikely heroes, find themselves on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces in this epic saga starring Matthew Mercer, Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, and Sam Riegel. The show that inspired Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina animated series. Critical Role Campaign 2 | Mighty Nein (C2E1-C2E19): Set 20 years after the events of Campaign One, a group of seven adventurers coalesce on the continent of Wildemount where they discover ancient evils, sinister plots, and far more than they bargained for. Experience the rest of the story on CriticalRole.com. Relics & Rarities Created by Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil, True Blood), this bold episodic fantasy story transports you to a world of magic, murder, and monsters. In a story guided by Woll, using Dungeons & Dragons as a core narrative mechanic, a crew of bold players embark on a quest to stop an unholy prophecy from coming to fruition. Special guests include Matthew Lillard, Kevin Smith, Charlie Cox, and more. Plus, we have a plethora of one-shot adventures under our CelebriD&D banner, with guest stars like Vin Diesel, Joe Manganiello, and many more! Video versions and more information available on https://www.geekandsundry.com