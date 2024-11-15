Powered by RND
Chris Plante, Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Russ Frushtick
It's Game of the Year meets King of the Hill as four of Earth's best friends – Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Chris Plante, and Russ Frushtick – rank and revi...
  • The "Something Old, Something New" Week in Gaming
    This week, The Besties host a double feature! First, we’ve got the Hades-like Windblown, the new game from the creators of Dead Cells. Then, Griffin and Plante celebrate the ultra-cozy Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake. And yes, we spend a little time on Mario & Luigi: Brothership — for better or worse. Get the full list of games (and other stuff) discussed at www.besties.fan. Want more episodes? Join us at patreon.com/thebesties for three bonus episodes each month!
    --------  
    1:09:56
  • Revisiting our "Most Anticipated Games" of 2024
    This week, the Besties pay tribute to the words of the great Huey Lewis and "gotta get back in time." How does their list of anticipated games from January look in the harsh light of November? Listen to find out! Get the full list of games (and other stuff) discussed at www.besties.fan. Want more episodes? Join us at patreon.com/thebesties for three bonus episodes each month!
    --------  
    56:17
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard Wants You to be Happy
    After nearly a decade, a new Dragon Age soars into the world. The Besties grab their swords and spells, hop through the portal, and make a delicious meal of the colossal RPG. Plus, the squad helps you pick which new RPG to play this holiday season. Get the full list of games (and other stuff) discussed at www.besties.fan. Want more episodes? Join us at patreon.com/thebesties for three bonus episodes each month!
    --------  
    1:05:39
  • The Awesome Games of the Future
    Crave the era of demo discs? It’s returned thanks to Steam Next Fest. This week, The Besties discuss 10 demos of anticipated games. Plus, we share some of your favorites. And we talk about a very special Justin McElroy video! Get the full list of games (and other stuff) discussed at www.besties.fan. Want more episodes? Join us at patreon.com/thebesties for three bonus episodes each month!
    --------  
    50:29
  • Silent Hill 2 is the Psycho (1998) of Video Games
    The new remake of Silent Hill 2 has painterly visuals, killer sound design, and genuinely scary surprises. But why does this remake feel different than Dead Space and Resident Evil 4? The Besties click on their flashlights and search for an answer. Plus, a mail bag dive! Get the full list of games (and other stuff) discussed at www.besties.fan. Want more episodes? Join us at patreon.com/thebesties for three bonus episodes each month!
    --------  
    49:39

It's Game of the Year meets King of the Hill as four of Earth's best friends – Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Chris Plante, and Russ Frushtick – rank and review their favorite video games. Because shouldn't the world's best friends pick the world's best games?
