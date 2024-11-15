The "Something Old, Something New" Week in Gaming

This week, The Besties host a double feature! First, we’ve got the Hades-like Windblown, the new game from the creators of Dead Cells. Then, Griffin and Plante celebrate the ultra-cozy Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake. And yes, we spend a little time on Mario & Luigi: Brothership — for better or worse. Get the full list of games (and other stuff) discussed at www.besties.fan. Want more episodes? Join us at patreon.com/thebesties for three bonus episodes each month!