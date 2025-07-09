Ep. 3 "Magic Williams" | Erin Whitehead vs. Seth Morris
Like Minds HQ
Ep. 2 "My Mom is a Librarian" | Adal Rifai vs. Erin Keif
Adal Rifai and Erin Keif from the Hey Riddle Riddle podcast keep their eyes wide open in this Kubrick themed quiz.
Ep. 1 "This is Dead People, Right?" | Rekha Shankar vs. Patrick McDonald
This episode was written in the stars as Rekha Shankar (DropOut) and Patrick McDonald (Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists podcast, Smosh) navigate our first quiz!
Like Minds is a comedy trivia podcast where brains meet banter, hosted by Jeopardy! champ and professional improv comedian Joey Bland. Each week, two quick-thinking contestants face off in a fact-filled battle of wits—with plenty of wild twists, clever strategy, and laugh-out-loud moments.
Featuring special guests from the worlds of comedy, TV, and improv—including Andy Richter, Jason Alexander, Matthew Lillard, Helen Hunt, Kate Micucci, Doug Benson, Hello From the Magic Tavern, Hey Riddle Riddle, and Go Fact Yourself!—Like Minds Trivia has played to packed houses at SF Sketchfest, Upright Citizens Brigade, and beyond. Now, it's in your ears.