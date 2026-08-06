Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
599 episodes
More Games podcasts
- Tales from the Stinky DragonComedy Fiction, Fiction, Games, Leisure
- The 40k LorecastFiction, Games, Hobbies, Leisure, Science Fiction
- The Big FibArts, Comedy, Education, Education for Kids, Games, Kids & Family, Leisure, Performing Arts
- TRIVIA TIMEComedy, Games, Improv, Leisure, Music, Music Commentary
- MTGGoldfish PodcastGames, Leisure, Video Games
- The Glass Cannon PodcastComedy, Games, Improv, Leisure
- The Command ZoneGames, Leisure
- MTGGoldfish Commander Clash PodcastGames, Leisure, Video Games
- Game TheoryGames, Leisure
- Critical Role & Sagas of SundryGames, Leisure
Trending Games podcasts
About MTGGoldfish Podcast
Every week get an in-depth discussion behind the latest news in Magic the Gathering, focusing on finance, competitive deck building and budget brewing.Podcast website
Listen to MTGGoldfish Podcast, Tales from the Stinky Dragon and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
MTGGoldfish Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.