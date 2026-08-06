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MTGGoldfish Podcast

MTGGoldfish
GamesLeisure
MTGGoldfish Podcast
Latest episode

599 episodes

  • MTGGoldfish Podcast

    Are We Finally Getting a Black Lotus Token?

    08/03/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    The crew wraps up The Hobbit, discusses Wizards president stepping down and the awesomeness of Mystery Booster Commander Edition!
  • MTGGoldfish Podcast

    Magic Players Keep Complaining. Magic Keeps Breaking Records.

    07/27/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    The crew discusses the huge amount of money Magic is making, whether the game is for rich folks only and The Hobbit spoilers!
  • MTGGoldfish Podcast

    Is The Hobbit Secretly a Modern Set?

    07/20/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Richard and Seth break down a ton of announcement and spoilers from over the past week, discuss how busted The Hobbit look and more!
  • MTGGoldfish Podcast

    Reality Fracture vs The Hobbit vs Star Trek

    07/13/2026 | 1h
    The crew discusses what upcoming sets they are hyped for, and which they think will flop, next weekend's Pro Tour and more!
  • MTGGoldfish Podcast

    The MTG "Feel Bad" Tier List

    07/06/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    Are these "feel bads" important to making the game function, or just downright awful?
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About MTGGoldfish Podcast
Every week get an in-depth discussion behind the latest news in Magic the Gathering, focusing on finance, competitive deck building and budget brewing.
Podcast website
GamesLeisureVideo Games

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