Every week get an in-depth discussion behind the latest news in Magic the Gathering, focusing on finance, competitive deck building and budget brewing. More
Every week get an in-depth discussion behind the latest news in Magic the Gathering, focusing on finance, competitive deck building and budget brewing.

5 of 431
  • Why are These Cards Banned in Modern? (Part 2)
    The crew finishes their breakdown of the Modern banned list!
    5/1/2023
    1:12:35
  • March of the Machine First Impressions
    Richard and Seth talk about their first impression of March of the Machine, discuss a wild story about how Aftermath leaked and answer #MTGFishmail!
    4/24/2023
    1:02:40
  • Cards that Used to Be Good in Modern
    With Crim away Richard and Seth discuss serialized cards and delve deep into cards that used to be awesome in Modern, but don't show up anymore before answering #MTGFishmail.
    4/17/2023
    1:04:01
  • March of the Machine Praetor Ranking
    Seth and Richard discuss Blade of Shared Souls in Standard, rank the Praetors from March of the Machine and answer #MTGFishmail.
    4/10/2023
    1:04:15
  • Battle(cruiser) Magic is Finally Here
    The crew breaks down battles and talks a ton of new March of the Machines spoilers!
    4/3/2023
    1:10:26

Every week get an in-depth discussion behind the latest news in Magic the Gathering, focusing on finance, competitive deck building and budget brewing.
