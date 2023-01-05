MTGGoldfish Podcast
MTGGoldfish
Every week get an in-depth discussion behind the latest news in Magic the Gathering, focusing on finance, competitive deck building and budget brewing. More
Why are These Cards Banned in Modern? (Part 2)
The crew finishes their breakdown of the Modern banned list!
March of the Machine First Impressions
Richard and Seth talk about their first impression of March of the Machine, discuss a wild story about how Aftermath leaked and answer #MTGFishmail!
Cards that Used to Be Good in Modern
With Crim away Richard and Seth discuss serialized cards and delve deep into cards that used to be awesome in Modern, but don't show up anymore before answering #MTGFishmail.
March of the Machine Praetor Ranking
Seth and Richard discuss Blade of Shared Souls in Standard, rank the Praetors from March of the Machine and answer #MTGFishmail.
Battle(cruiser) Magic is Finally Here
The crew breaks down battles and talks a ton of new March of the Machines spoilers!
