Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsLeisure小Lin说
Listen to 小Lin说 in the App
Listen to 小Lin说 in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

小Lin说

Podcast 小Lin说
小Lin说
你好呀~欢迎来到Lindsay的频道~ 北大 -> 哥大 -> 摩根大通 ->创业 聊点不无聊的商业财经知识~
More
Leisure

Available Episodes

5 of 28
  • 百年供应链，是如何一步一步进化的？
    没看过视频的小伙伴，可以来B站找我玩，搜索【小Lin说】~有需要图文版做笔记的小伙伴，自行搜索VX公众号【小Lin说的公众号】哈~
    --------  
    18:57
  • 这个百亿大佬，竟然是我师兄？他成功的秘诀是……
    没看过视频的小伙伴，可以来B站找我玩，搜索【小Lin说】~有需要图文版做笔记的小伙伴，自行搜索VX公众号【小Lin说的公众号】哈~
    --------  
    29:22
  • 【美国大选】特朗普 vs 哈里斯 经济政策有什么不一样？
    没看过视频的小伙伴，可以来B站找我玩，搜索【小Lin说】~有需要图文版做笔记的小伙伴，自行搜索VX公众号【小Lin说的公众号】哈~
    --------  
    13:27
  • 一口气了解英伟达，芯片新王凭什么是他？
    *内容来自小Lin说2023年6月视频，所以大家听到“今年”，可以默认成“去年”，以此类推（手动狗头）没看过视频的小伙伴，可以来B站找我玩，搜索【小Lin说】~有需要图文版做笔记的小伙伴，自行搜索VX公众号【小Lin说的公众号】哈~
    --------  
    27:50
  • 一口气了解洗钱，它能玩得有多花？
    PS:没看过视频的小伙伴，可以来B站找我玩，搜索【小Lin说】~有需要图文版做笔记的小伙伴，自行搜索VX公众号【小Lin说的公众号】哈~
    --------  
    33:33

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About 小Lin说

你好呀~欢迎来到Lindsay的频道~ 北大 -> 哥大 -> 摩根大通 ->创业 聊点不无聊的商业财经知识~
Podcast website

Listen to 小Lin说, The Journey On Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:57:26 AM