#329: New Old Man Puzzles w/ Janet Varney & Paul Sabourin

Ok now THIS is a party! Janet Varney and Paul Sabourin join us this week to talk about the JOCO cruise. This is Janet's first time ever as Old Man Puzzles and she kills it. Go show our fourth host some love! Starring:Adal RifaiJohn Patrick CoanErin KeifGuest Starring:Janet Varney Paul SabourinEditing by: Casey ToneyTheme by: Arne ParrottLogo by: Emily Kardamis & Emmaline Morris