Wannabe Clutter Free | Declutter, Organize, Calm the Chaos

Mastering the Art of Saying No: Empower Your Voice with Amy Green Smith (Ep 231)

Deanna Yates and Amy Green Smith discuss reclaiming your voice and the empowering act of saying no. This episode uncovers the hidden costs of people-pleasing, shares boundary-setting strategies, and reveals how to show up authentically in all areas of life. Amy provides insights on breaking free from societal pressures and fully embracing enough in all areas of life. **************** Resources Mentioned (some may be affiliate links - thanks for supporting the show at no extra cost to you): Check out my favorite tools & resources Burnout Book Connect with Amy Green Smith Instagram Website The Bold-Faced Truth Podcast Follow Deanna Yates, the host of Wannabe Clutter Free on: Instagram Facebook Website Podcast **************** In this empowering episode of the Wannabe Clutter Free podcast, Deanna Yates speaks with Amy Green Smith, a seasoned women's leadership coach known for her fresh approach to personal empowerment. Together, they explore the deep-seated habits and beliefs that drive people-pleasing and the struggle to set boundaries. Amy shares her expertise on how to break the cycle of automatic "yes" responses, embrace your own voice, and transform feelings of guilt into authentic self-worth. The conversation moves beyond surface-level advice, focusing on practical, actionable steps that anyone can apply to strengthen their boundaries and build confidence. Amy and Deanna explore ways to cultivate emotional intelligence, live in alignment with your values, and foster genuine connections. They also discuss how saying no can enhance your peace of mind, relationships, and self-respect. This episode is an inspiring guide to honoring your true self and embracing enoughness in every area of life. This episode of the Wannabe Clutter Free podcast will help you discover: Practical tools to set boundaries and say no with confidence Strategies to break free from people-pleasing and boost self-worth How emotional intelligence enhances personal and professional relationships Techniques for living authentically and aligned with your values Insights on overcoming societal pressures and fully embracing "enoughness"