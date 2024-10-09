Wannabe Clutter Free | Declutter, Organize, Calm the Chaos

How Simplifying Your Home Can Improve Your Finances with Jill Sirianni (Ep 232)
In this episode, Deanna and guest Jill Sirianni discusses how simplifying your home can have a profound impact on your financial well-being. They explore practical strategies for decluttering your space, overcoming complexity bias, and aligning your spending with your values.
Resources Mentioned
Check out my favorite tools & resources
Connect with Jill Sirianni
Instagram
Jill’s Website
Frugal Friends Podcast
Buy What You Love Without Going Broke
Follow Deanna Yates, the host of Wannabe Clutter Free on:
Instagram
Facebook
Website
Podcast
In this episode of the Wannabe Clutter Free podcast, the host, Deanna Yates, interviews Jill Sirianni, a licensed clinical social worker and co-host of the Frugal Friends podcast. Together, they dive into the transformative power of simplifying your home and how it can positively impact your financial decisions. Jill shares her unique insights into the connection between physical clutter and financial stress, explaining how clearing your space can reduce overwhelm, free up time, and pave the way for more intentional spending habits.
They also tackle the concept of "complexity bias" and how it can make financial decisions feel more daunting than they need to be. Jill provides actionable tips, including conducting a 90-day transaction inventory to identify spending patterns and redefine what “enough” means in your life. Whether you're looking to declutter your home, improve your financial habits, or find harmony between the two, this episode offers a holistic approach to creating a simpler, more fulfilling life.
This episode of the Wannabe Clutter Free podcast will help you discover:
The link between simplifying your home and improving your finances
What complexity bias is and how it impacts your spending decisions
How to identify your "enough" and align spending with your values
Practical steps for conducting a 90-day transaction inventory
Ways to reduce stress and create productive habits through decluttering
46:05
Mastering the Art of Saying No: Empower Your Voice with Amy Green Smith (Ep 231)
Deanna Yates and Amy Green Smith discuss reclaiming your voice and the empowering act of saying no. This episode uncovers the hidden costs of people-pleasing, shares boundary-setting strategies, and reveals how to show up authentically in all areas of life. Amy provides insights on breaking free from societal pressures and fully embracing enough in all areas of life.
Resources Mentioned
Check out my favorite tools & resources
Burnout Book
Connect with Amy Green Smith
Instagram
Website
The Bold-Faced Truth Podcast
Follow Deanna Yates, the host of Wannabe Clutter Free on:
Instagram
Facebook
Website
Podcast
In this empowering episode of the Wannabe Clutter Free podcast, Deanna Yates speaks with Amy Green Smith, a seasoned women’s leadership coach known for her fresh approach to personal empowerment. Together, they explore the deep-seated habits and beliefs that drive people-pleasing and the struggle to set boundaries. Amy shares her expertise on how to break the cycle of automatic “yes” responses, embrace your own voice, and transform feelings of guilt into authentic self-worth.
The conversation moves beyond surface-level advice, focusing on practical, actionable steps that anyone can apply to strengthen their boundaries and build confidence. Amy and Deanna explore ways to cultivate emotional intelligence, live in alignment with your values, and foster genuine connections. They also discuss how saying no can enhance your peace of mind, relationships, and self-respect. This episode is an inspiring guide to honoring your true self and embracing enoughness in every area of life.
This episode of the Wannabe Clutter Free podcast will help you discover:
Practical tools to set boundaries and say no with confidence
Strategies to break free from people-pleasing and boost self-worth
How emotional intelligence enhances personal and professional relationships
Techniques for living authentically and aligned with your values
Insights on overcoming societal pressures and fully embracing “enoughness”
53:00
Stress-Free Holidays: Decluttering, Organizing, and Simplifying Tips to Help Busy Moms (Ep 230)
Manage the busy holiday season with ease. In this episode, Deanna offers practical advice for setting intentions, decluttering, and managing time to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Busy moms will find actionable tips on creating holiday traditions that matter, involving kids in decluttering, and streamlining holiday prep to focus on joy and gratitude.
Links in this episode
Check out my favorite resources
Join the Wannabe Minimalist Community on Facebook
Follow Deanna Yates, the host of Wannabe Clutter Free on:
Instagram
Facebook
Website
Podcast
As the holiday season approaches, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the tasks, expectations, and to-do lists that come with it. But what if this year, you could create a holiday season filled with calm, joy, and meaningful moments? In today’s episode, we’re diving into practical, stress-reducing tips for busy moms who want to enjoy the magic of the season without the overwhelm. I’ll guide you through decluttering and organizing your space, streamlining holiday tasks, managing your time, and creating simple traditions that bring joy without added pressure. Whether you’re looking for ways to reduce holiday clutter or want to make more space for family moments, this episode is here to help you step into the holiday season with peace and intention.
5 Key Takeaways:
Set Intentions for a Meaningful Holiday: Decide what you want this season to feel like. By choosing a few top priorities, you can let go of unnecessary tasks and focus on what truly matters.
Declutter for Calm: Clear out key areas like the kitchen, entryway, and living spaces to create a welcoming and less chaotic environment. Involve your kids in decluttering their toys to make room for new items and practice giving back.
Organize Your Holiday Essentials: Set up a “holiday command center” to keep track of events, to-dos, and lists in one place, and establish a simple wrapping station to reduce last-minute stress.
Simplify Your Traditions: Review your holiday traditions and keep only the ones that bring joy. Focus on experiences over things, and create easy, memorable moments like family movie nights and neighborhood light walks.
Take Care of Yourself: Remember to build in small moments of self-care to recharge, say no to commitments that don’t align with your values, and embrace a holiday season that prioritizes peace over perfection.
Tune in for actionable advice and gentle encouragement — because this season should feel just as good for you as it does for everyone else. Let’s make this holiday one you’ll actually enjoy!
00:00 Welcome and Introduction
01:08 Setting Intentions for the Holiday Season
04:00 Decluttering Before the Holidays
12:15 Involving Kids in Decluttering
16:31 Managing and Organizing for the Holidays
19:27 Decluttering Holiday Decor
22:43 Mastering Holiday Time Management
28:11 Simplifying Holiday Traditions
31:24 Self-Care During the Holiday Season
33:42 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
39:55
Raising Resilient Kids: How to Instill Grit for Lifelong Success with Dan Allbaugh (Ep 229)
In this episode, Deanna discusses the crucial role of grit in childhood success with award-winning author Dan Allbaugh. They explore how perseverance and effort can shape a child's development and long-term achievements. Dan shares practical tips for parents on fostering resilience and embracing challenges, highlighting why grit can be more impactful than innate talent.
Resources Mentioned
Check out my favorite tools & resources
Connect with Dan Allbaugh
Dan’s Website
The Gritty Kids Book Series
Gritty Kids App on iOS
Follow Deanna Yates, the host of Wannabe Clutter Free on:
Instagram
Facebook
Website
Podcast
In this episode of the Wannabe Clutter Free podcast, host, Deanna Yates, interviews award-winning author Dan Allbaugh about the transformative power of grit when it comes to childhood success. Dan shares insights from his book The Gritty Little Lamb, exploring how passion and perseverance can lead children to overcome challenges and thrive in various aspects of life. They discuss the importance of praising effort over outcomes, inspired by the research of Angela Duckworth, and how parents can cultivate resilience in their children through everyday experiences.
Throughout the conversation, Deanna and Dan delve into practical strategies for fostering a growth mindset, emphasizing the need for balance between protection and allowing children to face struggles. Dan offers valuable advice on modeling perseverance, celebrating small victories, and breaking tasks down to manage frustrations effectively. This episode is a must-listen for parents looking to empower their kids with the grit needed for long-term success.
This episode of the Wannabe Clutter Free podcast will help you discover:
The definition of grit and its significance in a child's development.
Practical tips for parents to instill resilience in their children.
Why focusing on effort rather than outcomes can foster a growth mindset.
How to create an environment that encourages children to embrace challenges.
Insights from Dan’s experiences and his educational resources for parents and kids.
41:40
Design the Life You Want: Essential Habits for Success with Kate House (Ep 228)
In this episode, Deanna discusses how to design the life you truly want with guest Kate House. They dive into the essential habits and mindset shifts that lead to long-term success, focusing on intentional living and goal-setting. Discover practical steps to break free from feeling stuck and start creating a life aligned with your true desires.
Resources Mentioned
Check out my favorite tools & resources
Connect with Kate House
Instagram
Website
Live By Design Podcast
Follow Deanna Yates, the host of Wannabe Clutter Free on:
Instagram
Facebook
Website
Podcast
In this episode of Wannabe Clutter Free, host Deanna Yates sits down with Kate House, host of the Live By Design Podcast and a goal-setting expert dedicated to helping women live intentionally and achieve personal growth. Kate shares her inspiring journey from feeling overwhelmed and unfulfilled to living a life of purpose, driven by mindful habits and thoughtful goal-setting.
Deanna and Kate dive deep into how small, consistent actions can lead to big changes, and why having a clear vision for your life is essential for breaking free from the cycle of overwhelm. They discuss the transformative power of mindset shifts, how to set meaningful goals that align with your values, and the role seasonal goal-setting can play in adapting to life’s changes.
This conversation is packed with practical strategies for anyone ready to take control of their life, create lasting habits, and achieve their most meaningful goals. Kate’s insights will help you shift from living by default to designing a life filled with clarity, confidence, and intention.
This episode of the Wannabe Clutter Free podcast will help you discover:
How to set intentional goals that align with your values
The importance of seasonal goal-setting and adapting to life's changes
Small, impactful habits that lead to long-term success
Strategies for overcoming perfectionism and self-doubt
How to stay motivated and focused on what truly matters
About Wannabe Clutter Free | Declutter, Organize, Calm the Chaos
Ready to stop the overwhelm and start enjoying your life more? This podcast will help you declutter the piles of stuff, organize the things you want to keep, and learn to let go of the rest with positive mindsets and encouragement.
As a busy mom who's been there, done that, I share stories of the crazy - like selling 80% of what we owned to travel with our toddler to the mundane - like having to run a home now that our kiddo's in school. Living with less is not about deprivation - just the opposite! Decluttering can open you up for a life of freedom you never knew was possible.
And you won’t hear it just from me - there are amazing guests too! It’s practical, doable, and simple for those of us that wannabe clutter free.