PodQuiz 946
This week's rounds are False Instruments (with guest host Jon of the Quiz Cupboard podcast), Paris Olympic, Old Chemical Element Names (Quickfire), and Food and Drink.
The music is from Dazie Mae with a song called Paris To London and Back.
5/18/2023
15:44
PodQuiz 945
This week's rounds are Music (Odd One Out), Monarchy, Natural World, and Television.
There is music from King Tuff, with their song Keep On Movin.
5/11/2023
14:17
PodQuiz 944
This week's rounds are Music (Lyrical Linguist), Oscar Winning Movies, Celebrity Couples (Quickfire), and Music Too.
The music is Angel Academy by Matt Oakley.
5/4/2023
13:56
PodQuiz 943
This week's rounds are Music (Connections, with guest host Anna of the Music IQuiz podcast), Scientists, Old News, and Geography.
The music is from Miracles of Modern Science with a song called Physics Is Our Business.
4/27/2023
16:07
PodQuiz 942
This week's rounds are Music (Album Tracks), Famous Dogs, Origins of Soups (Quickfire), and Science and Technology.
The music is All Dogs, with That Kind Of Girl.