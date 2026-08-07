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355 episodes
- This week's rounds are Music (Intros), Airships, Fashion Houses, and In Which Year?
There is no music this week as it is replaced with an extra Prize Round,
with the usual prize of a PodQuiz T-shirt! Send your answers for the Prize Round to quizmaster@podquiz.com.
Prize Round Picture Question:
What is the name of this symbol?
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About PodQuiz weekly trivia quiz
A weekly twenty question trivia quiz podcast.Podcast website
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