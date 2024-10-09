Gaming Hosts Ryan and Josh are back and we are pumped to bring you the long awaited Dragon Age: Veilguard episode! Buckle up, because this gaming packed episode is going down as one to remember. It’s another awesome video game review episode from your favorite gaming podcast!
STALKER 2 Hype, Path of Exile 2 Delayed and Avowed is Maidenless - Gaming Podcast
The Video Gamers Podcast is back with another incredible episode of This Week in Gaming. Gaming hosts Josh and Ryan are back chatting the latest gaming news. We can’t contain our hype for STALKER 2, Path of Exile 2 gets delayed for the most honest reason, and Avowed will not have romance, but does it matter?. All the video game news you need, each and every week from the Video Gamers Podcast!
[Bonus Round] Would You Rather: Gaming Edition - Gaming Podcast
Gaming hosts Josh and Ryan are back with a highly requested Would You Rather bonus round! We’re tackling the tough gaming questions, choices and hilarious situations only gamers could answer! From video games to real life decisions, this is one video game packed episode you don’t want to miss!
[Side Quest] Best Combat Game, Battle Aces & Meanest Things - Gaming Podcast
Gaming Hosts Ryan and Josh are veering from the path and embarking on another Side Quest! On this awesome episode we’re talking about the upcoming gaming releases of Battle Aces, Mario and Luigi: Brothership and Metro: Awakening, plus talk what game has the best combat, play a round of This or That and more. Gaming chat with your friends, from the best gaming podcast around!
[Deep Dive] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Gaming Podcast
Gaming Hosts Ryan and Josh are back and we’re bringing you our thoughts on the recent hit video game release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6! We’ve beaten the campaign, put hours into multiplayer and slain hordes of zombies and we’re here to break it all down for our gaming brothers and sisters. It’s another video game review from your favorite gaming podcast!
Video game podcasts are generally loud and obnoxious or boring and mundane -- until now. Video Gamers Podcast is a life-changing gaming podcast from a small group of friends who have loud opinions. We aren’t experts but you bet we will act like them. Join us as we break down our own world of video games, share some laughs, share our experiences, rank our favorites, and help inform you as you search for the next great game. (...and which ones to avoid). A weekly video games podcast you can make part of your routine. Come check out our website and Leaderboard rankings at videogamerspod.com and reach out to us on Twitter or Instagram @videogamerspod.