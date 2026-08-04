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339 episodes
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About TRIVIA TIME
Trivia Time is a weekly pub quiz style podcast. Each week, we will be presenting you with 5 rounds of 8 questions as well as a bonus anagram. Themes and categories will vary, but generally you can expect a music/audio round, a general knowledge round, a classic subject round, a celebrity/pop culture round, and a connection round. Get together with your trivia team or play solo, at home or on the go, because it's Trivia Time!Podcast website
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TRIVIA TIME
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