Trivia Time Podcast

About TRIVIA TIME

About TRIVIA TIME

About TRIVIA TIME

Trivia Time is a weekly pub quiz style podcast. Each week, we will be presenting you with 5 rounds of 8 questions as well as a bonus anagram. Themes and categories will vary, but generally you can expect a music/audio round, a general knowledge round, a classic subject round, a celebrity/pop culture round, and a connection round. Get together with your trivia team or play solo, at home or on the go, because it's Trivia Time!