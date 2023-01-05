The original classic gaming podcast continues its endless quest to explore the history of video games, one game at a time. Join hosts Jeremy Parish and Bob Mack... More
530: Atari Archive and the 2600 Launch
Jeremy Parish and Jared Petty chat with author Kevin Bunch about the launch of his book, Atari Archive Vol. I, and dig into the lessons he learned about the creation and launch of the groundbreaking VCS console.
5/1/2023
1:33:01
528: The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Mama mia! The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here, and currently dominating the box office with the biggest global opening weekend ever for an animated film. It's clearly won the popular vote at this point, but is the first new Mario movie in 30 years worth its weight in box office gold? On this episode of Retronauts, join Bob Mackey, Henry Gilbert, Jess O'Brien, and Stuart Gipp as the crew readies their thumbs to assume either the down or coveted up position. Danger: opinions ahead!
4/24/2023
1:40:00
527: South Park Games
Oh my god! They recorded a podcast about South Park! Stuart Gipp, Bob Mackey, and Henry Gilbert unite as What A Cartoon! meets Retronauts in sweary effect. All together now! Weeeelllll… Kyle's mom's a b—
4/17/2023
1:50:35
526: Episode 526 Preview: The Many Adaptations of Mario
4/14/2023
9:30
525: Worlds of Power
Nadia talks to special guest Gary Butterfield about the Worlds of Power books that were the jewels of '80s book fairs. These short game novelizations have their quirks, but they're still teaching us a lot about education versus marketing.
