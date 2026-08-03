In the very early '80s, the world as a whole had come down with Pac-Man fever. But this condition wasn't formally diagnosed until budding musicians Buckner & Garcia released their hit album of the same name in 1982. Slapped together to address the then-recent fad known as "video games," this collection of songs took pop culture by storm—but the duo behind it failed to follow up on their tribute to arcade mania. This week on Retronauts, join Bob Mackey, Henry Gilbert, and Drew Mackie (of Thrilling Tales of Old Video Games) as the crew digs into this novelty album and learns how to Do the Donkey Kong.

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