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781 episodes
- Jeremy Parish, Stuart Gipp, and Patrick Kulikowski gird their loincloths to discuss some of Capcom's deeper historic cuts: games where burly men (and ladies) smash and bash baddies.
Retronauts is made possible by listener support through Patreon! Support the show to enjoy ad-free early access, better audio quality, and great exclusive content. Learn more at http://www.patreon.com/retronauts
- You're listening to a free preview of Retronauts 784: The Cave! To hear the rest, and get two exclusive extra episodes every month, access to our previous Patreon-exclusive episodes, and early access to ad-free podcasts, please visit the official Retronauts Patreon at patreon.com/retronauts.
- Diamond Feit, Chris Sims, Benito Cerino, and Shane Bettenhausen have no problem podcasting about 2011's biblically-adjacent El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron.
Retronauts is made possible by listener support through Patreon! Support the show to enjoy ad-free early access, better audio quality, and great exclusive content. Learn more at http://www.patreon.com/retronauts
- Watch out for VIPers! Kevin Bunch interviews gaming pioneer Joyce Weisbecker about her father Joe’s work on the 1802 microprocessor and its role in video gaming.
Retronauts is made possible by listener support through Patreon! Support the show to enjoy ad-free early access, better audio quality, and great exclusive content. Learn more at http://www.patreon.com/retronauts
- In the very early '80s, the world as a whole had come down with Pac-Man fever. But this condition wasn't formally diagnosed until budding musicians Buckner & Garcia released their hit album of the same name in 1982. Slapped together to address the then-recent fad known as "video games," this collection of songs took pop culture by storm—but the duo behind it failed to follow up on their tribute to arcade mania. This week on Retronauts, join Bob Mackey, Henry Gilbert, and Drew Mackie (of Thrilling Tales of Old Video Games) as the crew digs into this novelty album and learns how to Do the Donkey Kong.
Retronauts is a completely fan-funded operation. To support the show, and get two full-length exclusive episodes every month, as well as access to 100+ previous bonus episodes, please visit the official Retronauts Patreon at patreon.com/retronauts.
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About Retronauts
The original classic gaming podcast continues its endless quest to explore the history of video games, one game at a time. Join hosts Jeremy Parish and Bob Mackey each week as they team up with a host of expert guests to chronicle the creations that have paved the way for today's hits. From forgotten black-and-white arcade machines to modern-day remakes, Retronauts spans more than four decades of vintage gaming greatness!Podcast website
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