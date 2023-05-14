The Flank
The Flank Podcast
Former champion and professional Call of Duty player Tommy "ZooMaa" Paparatto and his co-host Ben discuss the day's action in the Call of Duty league along a ro...
More
Former champion and professional Call of Duty player Tommy "ZooMaa" Paparatto and his co-host Ben discuss the day's action in the Call of Duty league along a ro...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 235
OPTIC GHOSTY ROTY? | VEGAS CHAMPS HOPEFUL! | THE FLANK
FaZe ZooMaa, Ben, Aches, Temp, and Standy go over the Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty League Major 5 Qualifier match from 5/14/2023
OPTIC DON’T NEED PRED? | THIEVES WINLESS! | THE FLANK
FaZe ZooMaa, Ben, Parasite, and Enable go over the Call of Duty League Modern Warfare 2 Major 5 Qualifer Matches for 5/13/2023
LONDON OUT OF CHAMPS! | FAZE VEGAS RESET DRAMA | THE FLANK
FaZe ZooMaa, Ben, and Parasite break down the Call of Duty Major 5 Qualifier matches from 5/12/2023
OPTIC DOMINATE FAZE! | THIEVES STRUGGLE | THE FLANK
FaZe ZooMaa, Ben, Aches, and Parasite break down the Call of Duty League Major 5 Qualifier
BOSTON EQ BEEF! | THIEVES DOWN? | THE FLANK
FaZe ZooMaa, Ben, Aches, and Parasite break down the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Major 5 Qualifier Matches from 5/6/2023
Show more More Leisure podcasts
The Homebrew Detritus Podcast
Games, Leisure
Star Trek Adventures: Continuing Conversations
Leisure, Hobbies, Games
Comedy, Leisure, Video Games
Leisure, Automotive, Sports
Video Games, Comedy, Leisure
Music, Kids & Family, Leisure, Arts, Performing Arts, Education, Hobbies
About The Flank
Former champion and professional Call of Duty player Tommy "ZooMaa" Paparatto and his co-host Ben discuss the day's action in the Call of Duty league along a rotating set of guests, including professional CoD players, broadcast talent and other VIPs!
Podcast website Listen to The Flank, The Homebrew Detritus Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
The Flank
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
The Flank: Podcasts in Family