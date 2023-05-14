The Flank Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Former champion and professional Call of Duty player Tommy "ZooMaa" Paparatto and his co-host Ben discuss the day's action in the Call of Duty league along a ro... More
LeisureVideo Games
Former champion and professional Call of Duty player Tommy "ZooMaa" Paparatto and his co-host Ben discuss the day's action in the Call of Duty league along a ro... More

  • OPTIC GHOSTY ROTY? | VEGAS CHAMPS HOPEFUL! | THE FLANK
    FaZe ZooMaa, Ben, Aches, Temp, and Standy go over the Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty League Major 5 Qualifier match from 5/14/2023
    5/15/2023
    2:11:12
  • OPTIC DON’T NEED PRED? | THIEVES WINLESS! | THE FLANK
    FaZe ZooMaa, Ben, Parasite, and Enable go over the Call of Duty League Modern Warfare 2 Major 5 Qualifer Matches for 5/13/2023
    5/14/2023
    1:52:47
  • LONDON OUT OF CHAMPS! | FAZE VEGAS RESET DRAMA | THE FLANK
    FaZe ZooMaa, Ben, and Parasite break down the Call of Duty Major 5 Qualifier matches from 5/12/2023
    5/14/2023
    1:35:46
  • OPTIC DOMINATE FAZE! | THIEVES STRUGGLE | THE FLANK
    FaZe ZooMaa, Ben, Aches, and Parasite break down the Call of Duty League Major 5 Qualifier
    5/8/2023
    1:43:57
  • BOSTON EQ BEEF! | THIEVES DOWN? | THE FLANK
    FaZe ZooMaa, Ben, Aches, and Parasite break down the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Major 5 Qualifier Matches from 5/6/2023
    5/8/2023
    1:42:58

About The Flank

Former champion and professional Call of Duty player Tommy "ZooMaa" Paparatto and his co-host Ben discuss the day's action in the Call of Duty league along a rotating set of guests, including professional CoD players, broadcast talent and other VIPs!
