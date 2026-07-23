The Flank Podcast

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503 episodes
- FaZe ZooMaa, Benj, Parasite, Temp, Aches, Enable, and Attach break down the Call of Duty League matches from COD Champs 7/18/2026!Like, comment, subscribe! 0:00 Intro6:30 Paris Gentle Mates vs G2 Minnesota21:00 OpTic Texas vs FaZe Vegas34:25 Riyadh Falcons vs Paris Gentle Mates41:57 OpTic Texas vs Riyadh Falcons
- FaZe ZooMaa, Benj, Temp, Attach, Parasite, and Aches break down the Call of Duty league matches from COD Champs on 7/17/2026!Like, comment, subscribe! CHECK OUT THE NEW MERCH DROP: https://fazeproshop.com/collections/zoomaa
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About The Flank
Former champion and professional Call of Duty player Tommy "ZooMaa" Paparatto and his co-host Ben discuss the day's action in the Call of Duty league along a rotating set of guests, including professional CoD players, broadcast talent and other VIPs!Podcast website
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