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The Flank

The Flank Podcast
LeisureVideo Games
The Flank
Latest episode

503 episodes

  • The Flank

    FAZE WIN CALL OF DUTY CHAMPS! ROSTERMANIA ALREADY STARTING? | THE FLANK

    07/23/2026 | 1h 55 mins.
    FaZe ZooMaa, Benj, Parasite, Enable, Attach, Aches, Temp, and Octane break down the Call of Duty League Champs event!
  • The Flank

    FAZE OPTIC GRAND FINAL! | THREE-PEAT INCOMING? | THE FLANK CDL CHAMPS

    07/19/2026 | 59 mins.
    FaZe ZooMaa, Benj, Parasite, Temp, Aches, Enable, and Attach break down the Call of Duty League matches from COD Champs 7/18/2026!Like, comment, subscribe! 0:00 Intro6:30 Paris Gentle Mates vs G2 Minnesota21:00 OpTic Texas vs FaZe Vegas34:25 Riyadh Falcons vs Paris Gentle Mates41:57 OpTic Texas vs Riyadh Falcons
  • The Flank

    LA THIEVES CHOKE! | FAZE VS OPTIC | THE FLANK AT CDL CHAMPS VEGAS

    07/18/2026 | 46 mins.
    FaZe ZooMaa, Benj, Temp, Attach, Parasite, and Aches break down the Call of Duty league matches from COD Champs on 7/17/2026!Like, comment, subscribe! CHECK OUT THE NEW MERCH DROP: https://fazeproshop.com/collections/zoomaa
  • The Flank

    THIEVES IN LOSERS! | OPTIC THREE-PEAT INCOMING? | THE FLANK AT CDL CHAMPS VEGAS

    07/18/2026 | 42 mins.
    FaZe ZooMaa, Benj, Parasite, Attach, Accuracy, Temp, and Aches break down the Call of Duty League Champs on 7/16/2026!
  • The Flank

    OPTIC WIN MAJOR 4! | ROSTERMANIA? | THE FLANK

    07/03/2026 | 1h 50 mins.
    FaZe ZooMaa, Aches, Parasite, Benj, Enable, Temp, and Octane break down the Call of Duty league matches from Championship Sunday of Major 4 in Paris!
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About The Flank
Former champion and professional Call of Duty player Tommy "ZooMaa" Paparatto and his co-host Ben discuss the day's action in the Call of Duty league along a rotating set of guests, including professional CoD players, broadcast talent and other VIPs!
Podcast website
LeisureVideo Games

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