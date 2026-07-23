The Flank Podcast

FaZe ZooMaa, Aches, Parasite, Benj, Enable, Temp, and Octane break down the Call of Duty league matches from Championship Sunday of Major 4 in Paris!

FaZe ZooMaa, Benj, Parasite, Attach, Accuracy, Temp, and Aches break down the Call of Duty League Champs on 7/16/2026!

FaZe ZooMaa, Benj, Temp, Attach, Parasite, and Aches break down the Call of Duty league matches from COD Champs on 7/17/2026!Like, comment, subscribe! CHECK OUT THE NEW MERCH DROP: https://fazeproshop.com/collections/zoomaa

FaZe ZooMaa, Benj, Parasite, Temp, Aches, Enable, and Attach break down the Call of Duty League matches from COD Champs 7/18/2026!Like, comment, subscribe! 0:00 Intro6:30 Paris Gentle Mates vs G2 Minnesota21:00 OpTic Texas vs FaZe Vegas34:25 Riyadh Falcons vs Paris Gentle Mates41:57 OpTic Texas vs Riyadh Falcons

FaZe ZooMaa, Benj, Parasite, Enable, Attach, Aches, Temp, and Octane break down the Call of Duty League Champs event!

About The Flank

About The Flank

About The Flank

Former champion and professional Call of Duty player Tommy "ZooMaa" Paparatto and his co-host Ben discuss the day's action in the Call of Duty league along a rotating set of guests, including professional CoD players, broadcast talent and other VIPs!