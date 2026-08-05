Found by a Paladin as a baby, can Stoli Brogar (played by Bill and Dani) solve a dungeon's worth of puzzles, befriend some co-workers, and clean up some illusions?







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Check out the images and write up for this Escape Room below to follow along, or play yourself!

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