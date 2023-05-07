Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Leisure
A show that's a mix of escape room puzzles and tabletop role-playing.
A show that's a mix of escape room puzzles and tabletop role-playing.
Available Episodes

5 of 270
  • Bonus - Escape Room Logic Puzzles
    Another bonus episode! This time, Scott Weiss and Francis Heaney run us through some of the puzzles from their new book.   Grab a copy of the book: https://www.amazon.com.au/Escape-Logic-Puzzles-Francis-Heaney/dp/1454941235  Follow along with the puzzles here: https://www.consumethismedia.com/erlp    For everything Escape This Podcast, head to https://www.consumethismedia.com/escape-this-podcast To hang out with us and other fans, join our discord here: https://discord.gg/AH9MZqM  Check out our second podcast, Solve This Murder! Website || iTunes || Twitter || Instagram || Facebook || RSS Follow us on Twitch! We have bonus episodes and playtests up on our Patreon! So if you have the ability to support the show, we would love to see you there. And in return we have blog posts, bonus audio, a vlog, trivia, and more! Plus all our patrons have the chance to appear in our rooms as NPC's. Have questions, comments, puzzles, or anything else? Send us an email, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter
    7/5/2023
    55:24
  • Bonus - Speed Room Creation Challenge
    Season 12 is done, so enjoy the first inter-season bonus episode! In this episode, Bill and Dani try to design an escape room in 60 minutes!   For everything Escape This Podcast, head to https://www.consumethismedia.com/escape-this-podcast To hang out with us and other fans, join our discord here: https://discord.gg/AH9MZqM  Check out our second podcast, Solve This Murder! Website || iTunes || Twitter || Instagram || Facebook || RSS Follow us on Twitch! We have bonus episodes and playtests up on our Patreon! So if you have the ability to support the show, we would love to see you there. And in return we have blog posts, bonus audio, a vlog, trivia, and more! Plus all our patrons have the chance to appear in our rooms as NPC's. Have questions, comments, puzzles, or anything else? Send us an email, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter
    6/28/2023
    1:10:24
  • Podcast This Escape - As Good As Golf
    Karen and Chris chat with us about escape rooms and mini golf   Find all the stuff going on with Good Job Brain at https://www.goodjobbrain.com/   Check out the write-up and images for this Escape Room below to follow along, or play yourself! https://www.consumethismedia.com/season-12-notes/#golf    For everything Escape This Podcast, head to https://www.consumethismedia.com/escape-this-podcast To hang out with us and other fans, join our discord here: https://discord.gg/AH9MZqM  Check out our second podcast, Solve This Murder! Website || iTunes || Twitter || Instagram || Facebook || RSS Follow us on Twitch! We have bonus episodes and playtests up on our Patreon! So if you have the ability to support the show, we would love to see you there. And in return we have blog posts, bonus audio, a vlog, trivia, and more! Plus all our patrons have the chance to appear in our rooms as NPC's. Have questions, comments, puzzles, or anything else? Send us an email, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter
    6/21/2023
    37:52
  • As Good As Golf ft. Good Job Brain
    Good Job Brain stars Karen Chu and Chris Kohler join us for a minigolf themed escape room!   Find all the stuff going on with Good Job Brain at https://www.goodjobbrain.com/   Check out the write-up and images for this Escape Room below to follow along, or play yourself! https://www.consumethismedia.com/season-12-notes/#golf    For everything Escape This Podcast, head to https://www.consumethismedia.com/escape-this-podcast To hang out with us and other fans, join our discord here: https://discord.gg/AH9MZqM  Check out our second podcast, Solve This Murder! Website || iTunes || Twitter || Instagram || Facebook || RSS Follow us on Twitch! We have bonus episodes and playtests up on our Patreon! So if you have the ability to support the show, we would love to see you there. And in return we have blog posts, bonus audio, a vlog, trivia, and more! Plus all our patrons have the chance to appear in our rooms as NPC's. Have questions, comments, puzzles, or anything else? Send us an email, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter
    6/14/2023
    1:01:16
  • Podcast This Escape - Dungeon Crawler
    Eric Silver and Julia Schifini chat with us about last week's escape room, actual play podcasting, how to steal fruit, and how to be fruit.   Check out all of Eric's stuff here: http://www.ericsilver.work/  Find more Julia here: https://www.juliaschifini.com/    Check out our episode of Reality Escape Pod here: https://realityescapepod.podbean.com/e/s5e8-escape-this-podcast/    Check out the write-up and images for this Escape Room below to follow along, or play yourself! https://www.consumethismedia.com/season-12-notes/#dungeon    For everything Escape This Podcast, head to https://www.consumethismedia.com/escape-this-podcast To hang out with us and other fans, join our discord here: https://discord.gg/AH9MZqM  Check out our second podcast, Solve This Murder! Website || iTunes || Twitter || Instagram || Facebook || RSS Follow us on Twitch! We have bonus episodes and playtests up on our Patreon! So if you have the ability to support the show, we would love to see you there. And in return we have blog posts, bonus audio, a vlog, trivia, and more! Plus all our patrons have the chance to appear in our rooms as NPC's. Have questions, comments, puzzles, or anything else? Send us an email, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter
    6/7/2023
    54:18

About Escape This Podcast

A show that's a mix of escape room puzzles and tabletop role-playing.
