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427 episodes
- Dani and Bill chat with Alec about his escape room.
Find the rest of Alec's fantastic creations at: https://vulliniusproductions.itch.io/
Check out the images and write up for this Escape Room below to follow along, or play yourself!
https://www.consumethismedia.com/s19alec
For everything Escape This Podcast, head to https://www.consumethismedia.com/escape-this-podcast
Purchase access to our standalone bonus series here: https://www.consumethismedia.com/bonus-series
Or you can support the show on Patreon for blog posts, bonus audio, videos, trivia, and the chance to appear as a character in one of Dani's rooms.
To hang out with us and other fans, join our discord here: https://discord.gg/AH9MZqM
Check out our second podcast, Solve This Murder!
Website || iTunes || RSS
Have questions, comments, puzzles, or anything else? Send us an email! (escapethispod@gmail.com)
- Found by a Paladin as a baby, can Stoli Brogar (played by Bill and Dani) solve a dungeon's worth of puzzles, befriend some co-workers, and clean up some illusions?
Find the rest of Alec's fantastic creations at: https://vulliniusproductions.itch.io/
Check out the images and write up for this Escape Room below to follow along, or play yourself!
https://www.consumethismedia.com/s19alec
For everything Escape This Podcast, head to https://www.consumethismedia.com/escape-this-podcast
Purchase access to our standalone bonus series here: https://www.consumethismedia.com/bonus-series
Or you can support the show on Patreon for blog posts, bonus audio, videos, trivia, and the chance to appear as a character in one of Dani's rooms.
To hang out with us and other fans, join our discord here: https://discord.gg/AH9MZqM
Check out our second podcast, Solve This Murder!
Website || iTunes || RSS
Have questions, comments, puzzles, or anything else? Send us an email! (escapethispod@gmail.com)
- A while ago, Dani and Bill were guests on PG's Playhouse for three episodes. This is one of them!
Check out the show here: https://roomescapeartist.com/pgs-playhouse/
For everything Escape This Podcast, head to https://www.consumethismedia.com/escape-this-podcast
Purchase access to our standalone bonus series here: https://www.consumethismedia.com/bonus-series
Or you can support the show on Patreon for blog posts, bonus audio, videos, trivia, and the chance to appear as a character in one of Dani's rooms.
To hang out with us and other fans, join our discord here: https://discord.gg/AH9MZqM
Check out our second podcast, Solve This Murder!
Website || iTunes || RSS
Have questions, comments, puzzles, or anything else? Send us an email! (escapethispod@gmail.com)
- Bill and Dani return to the world of Joe Miller's Jests and find some good, some bad, and one that was too ugly!
For everything Escape This Podcast, head to https://www.consumethismedia.com/escape-this-podcast
Purchase access to our standalone bonus series here: https://www.consumethismedia.com/bonus-series
Or you can support the show on Patreon for blog posts, bonus audio, videos, trivia, and the chance to appear as a character in one of Dani's rooms.
To hang out with us and other fans, join our discord here: https://discord.gg/AH9MZqM
Check out our second podcast, Solve This Murder!
Website || iTunes || RSS
Have questions, comments, puzzles, or anything else? Send us an email! (escapethispod@gmail.com)
- Dani and Bill each present a list of movies, one per genre. Then they try to find the happy medium between those two films.
For everything Escape This Podcast, head to https://www.consumethismedia.com/escape-this-podcast
Purchase access to our standalone bonus series here: https://www.consumethismedia.com/bonus-series
Or you can support the show on Patreon for blog posts, bonus audio, videos, trivia, and the chance to appear as a character in one of Dani's rooms.
To hang out with us and other fans, join our discord here: https://discord.gg/AH9MZqM
Check out our second podcast, Solve This Murder!
Website || iTunes || RSS
Have questions, comments, puzzles, or anything else? Send us an email! (escapethispod@gmail.com)
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About Escape This Podcast
A show that's a mix of escape room puzzles and tabletop role-playing.Podcast website
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