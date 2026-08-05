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Escape This Podcast

Escape This Podcast
ComedyGames
Escape This Podcast
Latest episode

427 episodes

  • Escape This Podcast

    Podcast This Escape - Dungeons and Drudgery

    08/05/2026 | 28 mins.
    Dani and Bill chat with Alec about his escape room.

     

    Find the rest of Alec's fantastic creations at: https://vulliniusproductions.itch.io/ 

     

    Check out the images and write up for this Escape Room below to follow along, or play yourself!
    https://www.consumethismedia.com/s19alec 

     

    For everything Escape This Podcast, head to https://www.consumethismedia.com/escape-this-podcast

     

    Purchase access to our standalone bonus series here: https://www.consumethismedia.com/bonus-series 

    Or you can support the show on Patreon for blog posts, bonus audio, videos, trivia, and the chance to appear as a character in one of Dani's rooms.

    To hang out with us and other fans, join our discord here: https://discord.gg/AH9MZqM 

    Check out our second podcast, Solve This Murder!
    Website || iTunes || RSS


    Have questions, comments, puzzles, or anything else? Send us an email! (escapethispod@gmail.com)
  • Escape This Podcast

    Dungeons and Drudgery ft. Alec Gray

    07/27/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Found by a Paladin as a baby, can Stoli Brogar (played by Bill and Dani) solve a dungeon's worth of puzzles, befriend some co-workers, and clean up some illusions?

     

    Find the rest of Alec's fantastic creations at: https://vulliniusproductions.itch.io/ 

     

    Check out the images and write up for this Escape Room below to follow along, or play yourself!
    https://www.consumethismedia.com/s19alec 

     

    For everything Escape This Podcast, head to https://www.consumethismedia.com/escape-this-podcast

     

    Purchase access to our standalone bonus series here: https://www.consumethismedia.com/bonus-series 

    Or you can support the show on Patreon for blog posts, bonus audio, videos, trivia, and the chance to appear as a character in one of Dani's rooms.

    To hang out with us and other fans, join our discord here: https://discord.gg/AH9MZqM 

    Check out our second podcast, Solve This Murder!
    Website || iTunes || RSS


    Have questions, comments, puzzles, or anything else? Send us an email! (escapethispod@gmail.com)
  • Escape This Podcast

    [PG's Playhouse] - Bat Bomb

    07/22/2026 | 23 mins.
    A while ago, Dani and Bill were guests on PG's Playhouse for three episodes. This is one of them!

    Check out the show here: https://roomescapeartist.com/pgs-playhouse/ 

     

    For everything Escape This Podcast, head to https://www.consumethismedia.com/escape-this-podcast

     

    Purchase access to our standalone bonus series here: https://www.consumethismedia.com/bonus-series 

    Or you can support the show on Patreon for blog posts, bonus audio, videos, trivia, and the chance to appear as a character in one of Dani's rooms.

    To hang out with us and other fans, join our discord here: https://discord.gg/AH9MZqM 

    Check out our second podcast, Solve This Murder!
    Website || iTunes || RSS


    Have questions, comments, puzzles, or anything else? Send us an email! (escapethispod@gmail.com)
  • Escape This Podcast

    Bonus - Another Look at an Old Joke Book

    07/15/2026 | 45 mins.
    Bill and Dani return to the world of Joe Miller's Jests and find some good, some bad, and one that was too ugly!

     

    For everything Escape This Podcast, head to https://www.consumethismedia.com/escape-this-podcast

     

    Purchase access to our standalone bonus series here: https://www.consumethismedia.com/bonus-series 

    Or you can support the show on Patreon for blog posts, bonus audio, videos, trivia, and the chance to appear as a character in one of Dani's rooms.

    To hang out with us and other fans, join our discord here: https://discord.gg/AH9MZqM 

    Check out our second podcast, Solve This Murder!
    Website || iTunes || RSS


    Have questions, comments, puzzles, or anything else? Send us an email! (escapethispod@gmail.com)
  • Escape This Podcast

    Bonus - Happy Medium Movies

    07/08/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    Dani and Bill each present a list of movies, one per genre. Then they try to find the happy medium between those two films.

     

    For everything Escape This Podcast, head to https://www.consumethismedia.com/escape-this-podcast

     

    Purchase access to our standalone bonus series here: https://www.consumethismedia.com/bonus-series 

    Or you can support the show on Patreon for blog posts, bonus audio, videos, trivia, and the chance to appear as a character in one of Dani's rooms.

    To hang out with us and other fans, join our discord here: https://discord.gg/AH9MZqM 

    Check out our second podcast, Solve This Murder!
    Website || iTunes || RSS


    Have questions, comments, puzzles, or anything else? Send us an email! (escapethispod@gmail.com)
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About Escape This Podcast
A show that's a mix of escape room puzzles and tabletop role-playing.
Podcast website
ComedyGamesLeisure

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