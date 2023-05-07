Podcast This Escape - Dungeon Crawler

Eric Silver and Julia Schifini chat with us about last week's escape room, actual play podcasting, how to steal fruit, and how to be fruit. Check out all of Eric's stuff here: http://www.ericsilver.work/ Find more Julia here: https://www.juliaschifini.com/ Check out our episode of Reality Escape Pod here: https://realityescapepod.podbean.com/e/s5e8-escape-this-podcast/ Check out the write-up and images for this Escape Room below to follow along, or play yourself! https://www.consumethismedia.com/season-12-notes/#dungeon For everything Escape This Podcast, head to https://www.consumethismedia.com/escape-this-podcast To hang out with us and other fans, join our discord here: https://discord.gg/AH9MZqM Check out our second podcast, Solve This Murder! Website || iTunes || Twitter || Instagram || Facebook || RSS Follow us on Twitch! We have bonus episodes and playtests up on our Patreon! So if you have the ability to support the show, we would love to see you there. And in return we have blog posts, bonus audio, a vlog, trivia, and more! Plus all our patrons have the chance to appear in our rooms as NPC's. Have questions, comments, puzzles, or anything else? Send us an email, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter