Why you can't escape all of those sexy games

Find all links and referenced materials at www.post.gamesThis week on Post Games, "Why you can't escape porn, sex, and lewd games."Act 1: How NSFW games went from the backrooms to the front pageAct 2: An interview with Hot Pink, a successful lewd game developerAct 3: The news of the week, including the definitive answer to the most important question in America in this troubling moment: Is parrying in games good or bad?For Patreon subscribers: The long, successful history of sex games in Japan. Want to know how the Western market went from decades of porn game prohibition to the modern lewd game free-for-all? The answer can be found in the decades of Japanese "eroge." Plus, a reading from The Joy of Cybersex.