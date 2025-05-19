Find all links and referenced materials at www.post.gamesThis week on Post Games, “Why you can’t escape porn, sex, and lewd games.”Act 1: How NSFW games went from the backrooms to the front pageAct 2: An interview with Hot Pink, a successful lewd game developerAct 3: The news of the week, including the definitive answer to the most important question in America in this troubling moment: Is parrying in games good or bad?For Patreon subscribers: The long, successful history of sex games in Japan. Want to know how the Western market went from decades of porn game prohibition to the modern lewd game free-for-all? The answer can be found in the decades of Japanese “eroge.” Plus, a reading from The Joy of Cybersex.Like the show? Consider subscribing to Post Games on Patreon! Subscribers keep the show alive, get tons of cool stuff, and can listen to new episodes early! This Monday, I’m publishing the first video in the Video Game Journalism 101 series! Next Friday: the Switch 2 launch special with Nintendo historians Kelsey Lewin and Chris Kohler!Logo by James BarehamTheme by Mark SparlingSpecial thanks to guest Hot PinkFind episode notes and more at www.post.games. Subscribe to the Patreon for early access to episodes, additional segments, and bonus materials at patreon.com/postgames. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The award that changes the lives of its winners
See the full episode notes and links at www.post.gamesThis week on Post Games, "You won the biggest award in indie games. Now what?"Act 1: The history of indie games and its biggest award, The Independent Games Festival's Seamus McNally Grand PrizeAct 2: An interview with Jenny Jiao Hsia and AP Thomson, the latest IGF Grand Prize winners, about how post-award life changes – and stays the sameAct 3: The news of the week, including incredible and rare games you can now play in EnglishPlus: For Patreon subscribers, a bonus interview: The story of the high school kids who won the first-ever IGF Grand Prize in 1999 for Fire and Darkness. One of the game's creators actually hopped on a call and shared what became of the team and their lost game
Post Games FAQ (w/ Casey Newton)
Want to know more about what's happening behind the scenes at Post Games? Curious where the show is heading in its first year? Post Games: Episode 0 serves as an audio FAQ. Structured like a traditional episode, this prequel features an interview with Platformer founder and Hard Fork co-host Casey Newton about independent journalism's history, function, and value.
