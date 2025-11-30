Powered by RND
The Official OSRS Podcast
The Official OSRS Podcast

Old School RuneScape
Leisure Games
  Ep 4 - MMO Design, FOMO, Grinding, and OSRS - Guzu
    Mods Ayiza and Sween sit with Guzu in the fourth episode of the new podcast season. This was recorded on September 5th, 2025.
    --------  
    1:18:43
  Ep 3 - Sailing Music and the OSRS Max Grind on Tour - Alan Walker
    Mods Ayiza and Sween sit with Alan Walker in the third episode of the new season. This was recorded on October 7th, 2025.
    --------  
    1:06:13
  Ep 2 - Designing The Biggest OSRS Update Ever - Senior Game Designer Mod Elena
    Mods Ayiza and Sween sit with Mod Elena in the second episode of the new season. This was recorded on October 7th, 2025.
    --------  
    1:11:57
  Ep 1 - A Golden Age and Balancing New Content in OSRS - Design Director Mod Kieren
    Mods Ayiza and Sween sit with Mod Kieren in the first episode of the new podcast season. This was recorded on September 10th, 2025.
    --------  
    1:44:14
  OSRS Podcast Trailer Season 1
    The Official OSRS Podcast is nearly here! 10 episodes, weekly, with J-Mods and Content Creator guests.
    --------  
    1:02

About The Official OSRS Podcast

The official podcast of Old School RuneScape. Hear from the people who make it and who play it.
