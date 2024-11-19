The Beginner's Garden with Jill McSheehy

In anticipation of Black Friday sales and the biggest shopping season of the year, Jill spends time this week talking about 12 garden tools that she loves and found herself using a lot in 2024 plus 3 that she doesn't use as much anymore and why. Free Download with links to all the tools mentioned: journeywithjill.net/tools Garden Splurges YouTube: https://youtu.be/8B1BzMSNCkA?si=7FYkcs96c3wC9Rcm Show Notes: Thank you to our sponsors: Organic REV | Homestead Movie Organic REV Organic REV is an organic growth stimulant that can increase nitrogen efficiency by up to 25%, replaces depleted soil carbon and bacterial biomass, and absorbs nutrients to make them more readily available to plants via their root systems. Promo Code: Use promo code JILL10 for 10% off your order Want to learn more about Organic REV? Enroll in my FREE course that teaches you how to use REV in seed starting, transplanting and so much more! Click here to enroll. Homestead Movie In theaters December 20th 2024. Click here to enter giveaway. About: A nuclear bomb is detonated in Los Angeles, and the nation devolves into unprecedented chaos. Ex-Green Beret Jeff Eriksson and his family escape to The Homestead, an eccentric prepper’s fortress nestled in the mountains. As violent threats and apocalyptic conditions creep toward their borders, the residents of The Homestead are left to wonder: how long can a group of people resist both the dangers of human nature and the bloodshed at their doorstep? My Products: 2024 Complete Garden Planner https://journeywithjill.net/shop/ Vegetable Gardening for Beginners Book: https://amzn.to/3TZeJux Products I recommend: Recommended Brands & Products page: https://journeywithjill.net/recommended-brands-and-products/ https://www.amazon.com/shop/thebeginnersgarden Connect with Jill: Sign up for Friday Emails: https://journeywithjill.net/gardensignup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/JourneywithjillNet/videos The Beginner's Garden Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebeginnersgarden/ Link to Beginner's Garden Podcast past episodes: https://journeywithjill.net/podcast (*links above contain affiliate links, which means if you click through and make a purchase, we will earn a commission at no extra cost to you.) * * * LIMIT OF FOURTEEN THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED (14,100) ENTRIES PER PERSON/EMAIL ADDRESS. * * *** NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. The 300K Instant Homestead Giveaway is open only to legal residents of the 48 Contiguous U.S. States (VOID in AK and HI) & DC, 21 or older. Void elsewhere and where prohibited.. Promotion starts 10/117/24 and ends 12/22/24. To enter, visit https://angel.com/homesteadgiveaway . Sponsor: Angel Studios, 295 W Center Street, Provo, UT 84601.. Subject to complete Official Rules at https://bit.ly/HomesteadSweeps.
394 - 3 Big Fall Garden Failures
In this episode, Jill shares her experiences with both failures and successes in her fall garden. She opens up about her struggles, including the challenges growing carrots, potatoes, and spinach, and offers insights into what went wrong and what can be learned from her mistakes. Jill also discusses her successful crops like broccoli and cabbage, providing tips for overcoming common gardening issues and improving your harvests. 00:53 Sharing Personal Struggles and Lessons 03:55 Fall Garden Failure: Carrots 13:14 Fall Garden Failure: Potatoes 20:30 Greenhouse Challenges and Lessons Learned 22:36 Spinach Planting Experiment 32:49 Broccoli and Cabbage Success 37:38 Lettuce and Greens Mastery
393 - 10 Garden Projects for Fall & Winter
This week Jill is talking about 10 different projects you can do in the fall and winter seasons. Fall and winter are a great time to knock out some bigger projects because the slower season allows you more time to work on the big things that might take awhile and also plan them out to work best for you. Links Mentioned: Next Workshop: https://journeywithjill.net/falljumpstart Filling raised beds - https://youtu.be/wrV3IzaUtkI?si=nadU-9YgGyHMLSjG Free download: Trellis Ideas - https://journeywithjill.net/6-trellis My lazy composting method - https://youtu.be/QXc-AzjOVbY?si=Y-xcx7tvaQU4bdzr Podcast Episode 266: Using Fall Leaves in the Garden: https://journeywithjill.libsyn.com/266-using-fall-leaves-in-the-garden Garden Organization - https://youtu.be/FG6dVKjXc24?si=MNnD-LeXoVKEVUFm DIY raised bed irrigation - https://youtu.be/dlxsapM_1ec?si=8pj6QCV9TMJH2i0G
392 - Garden Clean-Up: Soil Rejuvenation, Pest & Disease Prevention, & Preparing for Spring
This week, Jill delves into the many facets of greenhouse gardening, sharing her wealth of experience from over four years of active use. Designed for both prospective and seasoned greenhouse owners, the episode covers essential topics such as the distinctions between greenhouses and high tunnels, optimal greenhouse placement, and the critical importance of heat management and ventilation. Whether you're looking to start fresh or optimize an existing setup, these tips will help you revolutionize your gardening approach. 00:00 Introduction to Greenhouse Season 00:56 Is a Greenhouse Worth the Investment? 02:37 Defining Greenhouses and High Tunnels 04:58 Understanding My Greenhouse Setup 06:58 Lesson 1: Maximizing Greenhouse Use 20:51 Lesson 2: Faster and Healthier Plant Growth 25:15 Lesson 3: The Importance of Supplemental Heat 28:45 Understanding Greenhouse Heating 29:42 The Importance of Ventilation 33:07 Choosing the Right Greenhouse Location 39:23 Watering Challenges in Greenhouses 42:49 The Personal Benefits of a Greenhouse 46:51 Is a Greenhouse Worth the Investment? Links Mentioned: Fall Garden Clean Up Workshop: https://journeywithjill.net/falljumpstart Cover Crops for Beginners: https://youtu.be/Y6j-DbfUWO4?si=Eupf9zFue-fOG4-i Cover Crops Start to Finish: https://youtu.be/7x3H6_dSH1g?si=wlc0sUvKSYHGzgFK Cover Crops with True Leaf Market: https://journeywithjill.libsyn.com/198-fall-cover-crops-with-true-leaf-market
391 - 7 Lessons from 4 Years with a Greenhouse
In this episode of the Beginner's Garden Podcast, Jill discusses the benefits and uses of greenhouses, sharing insights from her own journey after purchasing a greenhouse in October 2020. She shares seven key lessons learned, including the importance of location, the role of ventilation, and the necessity of supplemental heat. 00:00 Introduction to Greenhouse Season 00:56 Is a Greenhouse Worth the Investment? 02:37 Defining Greenhouses and High Tunnels 04:58 Understanding My Greenhouse Setup 06:58 Maximizing Greenhouse Use 20:51 Faster and Healthier Plant Growth 25:15 The Importance of Supplemental Heat 28:45 Understanding Greenhouse Heating 29:42 The Importance of Ventilation 33:07 Choosing the Right Greenhouse Location 39:23 Watering Challenges in Greenhouses 42:49 The Personal Benefits of a Greenhouse 46:56 Is a Greenhouse Worth the Investment? To check out Youderbilt Greenhouses, go to https://journeywithjill.net/yoderbilt Links Mentioned: Podcast Survey: https://forms.gle/YHkvgkTUJ2ASY8go6 all the greenhouse episodes: https://journeywithjill.libsyn.com/size/5/?search=greenhouse 206 - Greenhouse gardening one year later 298 - Greenhouse gardening in the spring YT videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL27_dEHfy9_ZT5EwkOgUVLR7bXLRCny7C
