Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses in the App
Listen to Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses

Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses

Podcast Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses
Podcast Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses

Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses

KISS 95.7 (WKSS-FM)
add
Helping expose cheaters for what they really are, while bringing some couples closer together. A new War of the Roses every week! More
Leisure
Helping expose cheaters for what they really are, while bringing some couples closer together. A new War of the Roses every week! More

Available Episodes

5 of 316
  • Doctor's Appointment
    Peyton from Portland thinks her boyfriend is cheating on her. She went for her annual check-up and her doctor told her she should get tested for an STI. She's only been with him. She wants answers.
    5/2/2023
    5:52
  • Mutual Friends
    Stuart from New Britain thinks his boyfriend is cheating on him. A mutual friend was texting Stuart's boyfriend non-stop. He wants to know what's going on.
    4/25/2023
    7:12
  • Gym Rats
    Michelle from Wethersfiled thinks her husband is cheating on her. He was spotted at the gym helping another woman work out. She wants to know if he's cheating on her.
    4/18/2023
    8:23
  • Fitness Freak
    Mark from East Windsor thinks his wife is cheating on him. She's spending a lot of time at the gym and he thinks she's hooking up with the trainer.
    4/11/2023
    7:50
  • Tax Tips
    Olivia from Berlin thinks her boyfriend is cheating on her. She saw him walking into a restaurant with another woman. She wants to know if he's cheating.
    4/4/2023
    7:04

More Leisure podcasts

About Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses

Helping expose cheaters for what they really are, while bringing some couples closer together. A new War of the Roses every week!
Podcast website

Listen to Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses, Wonderfully Made and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses

Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses: Podcasts in Family