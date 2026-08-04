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Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses

KISS 95.7 (WKSS-FM)
Leisure
Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses
Latest episode

479 episodes

  • Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses

    My New Era

    08/04/2026 | 7 mins.
    Michael thinks his girlfriend is cheating on him. He was scrolling on social media, and he thought he saw a picture of her kissing another guy. He wants to know if she's cheating on him.
  • Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses

    No Proof

    07/28/2026 | 6 mins.
    Diana thinks her husband is cheating on her, but she has no proof. Something feels off, and she wants to know.
  • Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses

    WOTR

    07/21/2026 | 5 mins.
    Erin thinks her man is cheating. She caught him talking to his female friend late at night. He tried hiding the fact that he was talking to her. She wants to know if he is hooking up with her.
  • Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses

    Wrong Number

    07/14/2026 | 6 mins.
    Mia thinks her boyfriend is cheating on her. They were driving together, and he kept declining a call from another woman. He said it was a wrong number. She wants to know if he's cheating.
  • Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses

    Blink Cam

    07/07/2026 | 5 mins.
    Thomas thinks his boyfriend is cheating after hearing a spicy conversation on a Blink cam. Thomas wants to know what's going on and if his boyfriend is cheating.
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About Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses
Helping expose cheaters for what they really are, while bringing some couples closer together. A new War of the Roses every week!
Podcast website
Leisure

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