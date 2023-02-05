Kiss 95-7's War of the Roses
Doctor's Appointment
Peyton from Portland thinks her boyfriend is cheating on her. She went for her annual check-up and her doctor told her she should get tested for an STI. She's only been with him. She wants answers.
Mutual Friends
Stuart from New Britain thinks his boyfriend is cheating on him. A mutual friend was texting Stuart's boyfriend non-stop. He wants to know what's going on.
Gym Rats
Michelle from Wethersfiled thinks her husband is cheating on her. He was spotted at the gym helping another woman work out. She wants to know if he's cheating on her.
Fitness Freak
Mark from East Windsor thinks his wife is cheating on him. She's spending a lot of time at the gym and he thinks she's hooking up with the trainer.
Tax Tips
Olivia from Berlin thinks her boyfriend is cheating on her. She saw him walking into a restaurant with another woman. She wants to know if he's cheating.
