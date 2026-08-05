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475 episodes
- OB446: The Unscheduled Test
Released to show supporters on 7/11/2026
Public release scheduled for 8/5/2026
Have a great week, and thanks for listening to Opposing Bases Air Traffic Talk!
✈️ Real pilots. Real controllers. Real talk.
🎙️ Visit OpposingBases.com for show notes, merch, and more.
🎧 Want early access, bonus content, and full back-catalog access? Join the crew and support the show at opposingbases.supercast.com.
- OB445: Runway Sharing and Separation Anxiety
Released to show supporters on 6/24/2026
Public release scheduled for 7/29/2026
Have a great week, and thanks for listening to Opposing Bases Air Traffic Talk!
✈️ Real pilots. Real controllers. Real talk.
🎙️ Visit OpposingBases.com for show notes, merch, and more.
🎧 Want early access, bonus content, and full back-catalog access? Join the crew and support the show at opposingbases.supercast.com.
- OB444: Summer Delays on the Taxiways
Released to show supporters on 6/24/2026
Public release scheduled for 7/22/2026
Have a great week, and thanks for listening to Opposing Bases Air Traffic Talk!
✈️ Real pilots. Real controllers. Real talk.
🎙️ Visit OpposingBases.com for show notes, merch, and more.
🎧 Want early access, bonus content, and full back-catalog access? Join the crew and support the show at opposingbases.supercast.com.
- 2026 AirVenture NOTICE: OB287 Re-Release
Public release scheduled for 7/15/2026
With AirVenture approaching, we're re-releasing OB287, originally recorded in 2023 with our friend Bravo Kilo. This episode remains a great primer for pilots reviewing the current NOTICE, thinking through the Fisk Arrival, planning fuel and alternates, and preparing for the unique challenge of flying into Oshkosh.
This episode was recorded in 2023, so always use the current official 2026 AirVenture NOTICE as your primary source for procedures, frequencies, dates, arrivals, departures, parking, and airport-specific information.
📄 View the official 2026 AirVenture NOTICE:
https://www.eaa.org/airventure/eaa-fly-in-flying-to-oshkosh/eaa-airventure-oshkosh-notam
AG and RH will not be attending AirVenture in 2026, so there will not be an Opposing Bases live show at Oshkosh this year. We hope this re-release still helps pilots prepare, brief, and fly safely if they're headed to Wisconsin.
Want the supporter-only deep dive comparing the 2023 episode to the 2026 NOTICE, plus community discussion about flying to Oshkosh? Join us on Supercast:
https://opposingbases.supercast.com
Have a great week, and thanks for listening to Opposing Bases Air Traffic Talk!
✈️ Real pilots. Real controllers. Real talk.
🎙️ Visit OpposingBases.com for show notes, merch, and more.
🎧 Support the show and unlock early access, bonus audio, transcripts, community discussion, and the full back catalog at opposingbases.supercast.com.
Music bumpers by audionautix.com
Third party audio provided by liveatc.net
Legal Notice: The views and opinions expressed on Opposing Bases Air Traffic Talk are for entertainment purposes only and do not represent the views, opinions, or official positions of the FAA, Penguin Airlines, or the United States Army. Episodes shall not be recorded or transcribed without express written consent. For official guidance on laws, rules, and regulations, consult an aviation attorney, certified flight instructor, and the current official FAA/EAA AirVenture NOTICE.
- OB443: IFR Pickup Lines
Released to show supporters on 6/17/2026
Public release scheduled for 7/8/2026
Have a great week, and thanks for listening to Opposing Bases Air Traffic Talk!
✈️ Real pilots. Real controllers. Real talk.
🎙️ Visit OpposingBases.com for show notes, merch, and more.
🎧 Want early access, bonus content, and full back-catalog access? Join the crew and support the show at opposingbases.supercast.com.
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About Opposing Bases: Air Traffic Talk
Opposing Bases Air Traffic Talk ✈ Real pilots. Real controllers. Real talk. 🎧 Want early access and full archives? Join the crew at opposingbases.supercast.com. 🛩️ Listener-supported. No ads. Just aviation conversations that matter. 📸 Instagram: @opposing_bases 🌍 Show site: opposingbases.comPodcast website
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