Opposing Bases: Air Traffic Talk

OB278: Lost Comms, Listener Beware
Episode 278 Show Notes Topic of the show: On this week's show, AG and RH share their opinion on a recent lost communication scenario in the NAS. What type of questions should a pilot expect to get after getting the airplane back on the ground safely? What considerations should be made during flight planning to account for the possibility of an emergency enroute? And what would ATC do in the case of lost communications with solid IMC in the surrounding area. Find out on this week's show! Timely Feedback: 1. Patron Golf Kilo shares some insider information on VHF radios in the F-16. 2. Patron Tango Sierra shared a poem with a question about "ident". Feedback 1. SGAC Patron Alpha Mike put her excited penguins to use and helped make a triple layered squeeze play work! Good job! 2. Patron Alpha Whiskey asks why there was confusion at a triple parallel airport. 3. Patron Tango Sierra asks about ATC in the future.
5/1/2023
1:26:06
OB277: Brain Eating Bippies
Episode 277 Show Notes Topic of the show: RH and AG discuss the assignment of VFR flight following codes in busy Class Bravo airspace and how the services can be streamlined going in and out of an underlying Class Delta airport. Why do some controllers issue codes and some do not? Why is it so hard to get flight following when leaving certain Class Delta airports? We answer these questions and many more on another fun and entertaining episode. Thank you to all our new supporters! Timely Feedback: 1. PATRON India Juliet Mike reminds us of the value of lifelong CFIs! 2. PayPal Supporter Delta Foxtrot says it's never too late to learn to fly! Feedback 1. Juliet Echo Tango shares a story about not closing a VFR flight plan in a timely manner. 2. PATRON Sierra Hotel asks about Line Up and Wait (LUAW) at a big airport.
4/24/2023
1:09:11
OB276: Don't You Over Me, Over
Episode 276 Show Notes (revised) Topic of the show: On this week's show, RH and AG describe ways pilots can utilize the tools in their airplane to set up and fly a visual approach. Can you follow the ILS glideslope or RNAV glideslope while you fly the visual approach? Where is the fix ATC just cleared me to and why are they using it? Find out some more tricks of the trade to be the best pilot you can! We also discuss the use of "over" in ATC communication, takeoff clearance checklist items, and much, much more! You don't want to miss this episode! Timely Feedback: 1. PATRON Charlie Mike almost made the show schedule at SnF and uses tactical dehydration techniques now! 2. PATRON Papa Sierra shares the Australian background of CAVOK. 3. PATRON Charlie Victor shares some Navy insight into use of call signs. Feedback 1. PATRON Juliet Whiskey shares a story of being in the ATC doghouse. 2. PATRON Bravo Yankee wants to know if we use a flow or checklist before clearing an aircraft for takeoff. 3. PATRON Juliet Whiskey sent audio about the use of "over".
4/17/2023
1:07:45
OB275: Ice Cold Vectors
Episode 275 Show Notes Topic of the show: When you're being vectored on the downwind over cold and unwelcoming waters, why can't the controller turn you in closer to the final approach fix? When is it legal to give you a shortcut to keep you closer to the shore? On this week's episode, we discuss the legality of close in vectors, the use of a visual or contract approach, and more of your aviation questions and feedback. You don't want to miss this episode! Timely Feedback: 1. PATRON Sierra Bravo flew 19 hours to Sun 'n Fun in a gyroplane! 2. PATRON Mike Charlie Mike shares some Lobster Bravo general aviation stats. 3. SGAC PATRON Romeo Bravo shares a story about a busy airport with a closed runway. Feedback 1. PATRON Romeo Victor has made a family activity out of flight training. 2. PATRON Whiskey Tango Foxtrot shares some thoughts about Y fixes and approach plates. 3. PATRON Charlie Kilo Alpha has a question about automation and radar contracts. Mentioned on the show: https://cirruspilots.org/Publications/Magazine/category/2023 AG and RH's article is featured in the April 2023 edition of COPA Pilot magazine!
4/10/2023
1:13:01
OB274: Sun 'n Fun 2023 - Wanding With Gusto
Episode 274 Show Notes Topic of the show: Sun 'n Fun 2023: RH's rookie year! What an awesome week working arrivals, departures, and wanding with gusto! RH breaks down each ATC spot with a little sample audio on each talking position. If you've ever wondered how the air traffic side of things work at Sun 'n Fun, this is the episode for you! "Team 1, you guys were the best team a rookie could ask for and I appreciate all your help guiding me through my first year. I learned a ton from you and I can't wait for next year's family reunion!" -RH Timely Feedback: 1. SGAC Patron Kilo November Golf needs Penguin Management Training! Feedback 1. Patron Whiskey Mike has a closely spaced runway wake turbulence question. 2. Patron Alpha Sierra asks about an approach controller that bullied him into a cancelation.
RH and AG are two experienced air traffic controllers and pilots that host a weekly show answering listener questions, breaking down complex aviation topics, and relating their experiences to everyday occurrences in the national airspace system.
The hosts and guests do not represent the FAA or NATCA and express their own views and opinions.