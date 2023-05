Opposing Bases: Air Traffic Talk

OB276: Don't You Over Me, Over

Episode 276 Show Notes (revised) Topic of the show: On this week's show, RH and AG describe ways pilots can utilize the tools in their airplane to set up and fly a visual approach. Can you follow the ILS glideslope or RNAV glideslope while you fly the visual approach? Where is the fix ATC just cleared me to and why are they using it? Find out some more tricks of the trade to be the best pilot you can! We also discuss the use of "over" in ATC communication, takeoff clearance checklist items, and much, much more! You don't want to miss this episode! Timely Feedback: 1. PATRON Charlie Mike almost made the show schedule at SnF and uses tactical dehydration techniques now! 2. PATRON Papa Sierra shares the Australian background of CAVOK. 3. PATRON Charlie Victor shares some Navy insight into use of call signs. Feedback 1. PATRON Juliet Whiskey shares a story of being in the ATC doghouse. 2. PATRON Bravo Yankee wants to know if we use a flow or checklist before clearing an aircraft for takeoff. 3. PATRON Juliet Whiskey sent audio about the use of "over". Have a great week and thanks for listening! Visit our website at OpposingBases.com You can support our show using Patreon or visiting our support page on the website. Keep the feedback coming, it drives the show! Don't be shy, use the "Send Audio to AG and RH" button on the website and record an audio message. Or you can send us comments or questions to [email protected] Find us on twitter @opposing_bases. Music by audionautix.com. Third party audio provided by liveatc.net. Friends of the show and maker of bags to protect your ATC headset from dust and germs: ATCSaks.com. Keep the gunk and funk away from your most valuable pilot gear: https://pilotsaks.com/.