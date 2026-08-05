2026 AirVenture NOTICE: OB287 Re-Release

Public release scheduled for 7/15/2026

With AirVenture approaching, we're re-releasing OB287, originally recorded in 2023 with our friend Bravo Kilo. This episode remains a great primer for pilots reviewing the current NOTICE, thinking through the Fisk Arrival, planning fuel and alternates, and preparing for the unique challenge of flying into Oshkosh.

This episode was recorded in 2023, so always use the current official 2026 AirVenture NOTICE as your primary source for procedures, frequencies, dates, arrivals, departures, parking, and airport-specific information.

📄 View the official 2026 AirVenture NOTICE:

https://www.eaa.org/airventure/eaa-fly-in-flying-to-oshkosh/eaa-airventure-oshkosh-notam

AG and RH will not be attending AirVenture in 2026, so there will not be an Opposing Bases live show at Oshkosh this year. We hope this re-release still helps pilots prepare, brief, and fly safely if they're headed to Wisconsin.

Want the supporter-only deep dive comparing the 2023 episode to the 2026 NOTICE, plus community discussion about flying to Oshkosh? Join us on Supercast:

https://opposingbases.supercast.com

Have a great week, and thanks for listening to Opposing Bases Air Traffic Talk!

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Legal Notice: The views and opinions expressed on Opposing Bases Air Traffic Talk are for entertainment purposes only and do not represent the views, opinions, or official positions of the FAA, Penguin Airlines, or the United States Army. Episodes shall not be recorded or transcribed without express written consent. For official guidance on laws, rules, and regulations, consult an aviation attorney, certified flight instructor, and the current official FAA/EAA AirVenture NOTICE.