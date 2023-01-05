Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Vincent "Jell-O" Aiello, Retired U.S. Navy Fighter Pilot
The Fighter Pilot Podcast explores the fascinating world of air combat: the aircraft, the weapons systems, and most importantly—the people. Numbered episodes fe... More
LeisureAviationGovernmentHistory
  • FPP165 - Highway to the Disaster Zone: How Military Forces Help & Heal
    Retired U.S. Navy captain and MH-60 Seahawk pilot Alan "SugarBear" Worthy explains how military forces and weapons systems designed primarily to destroy and kill are also used to help and heal during natural disasters and humanitarian crises.Sponsored by National University. To find out more, visit nu.edu.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-fighter-pilot-podcast/donations
    5/1/2023
    1:03:02
  • Flight Testing: First Flight and Envelope Expansion
    Miss the old show format where Jell-O answers listener questions and makes announcements in his usual quippy style? Well, you're in luck! This week he and guest co-host Ken Katz catch up like old times and clear out the mail bag.Then Ken interviews civilian test pilot Shannon "Bam Bam" Lunsford on the careful considerations and risk mitigation strategies employed when flying a prototype aircraft for the first time. Get ready for "miles of orange wire" and "YAPS" probes on this episode of the Fighter Pilot Podcast...Sponsored by National University. To find out more, visit nu.edu.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-fighter-pilot-podcast/donations
    4/17/2023
    1:56:42
  • FPP164 - A Lesser Man Would Have Died! Sea Stories with "Lefty"
    Former U.S. Navy A-4 Skyhawk, A-7 Corsair II, and F/A-18 Hornet pilot Jerry "Lefty" Schubert stopped by the show during a 2020 Happy Hour to share stories on grit, Naval Aviation, and fatherhood.Sponsored by National University. To find out more, visit nu.edu.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-fighter-pilot-podcast/donations
    4/10/2023
    45:04
  • Hypersonics
    Designing and flying a vehicle intended to travel at five times the speed of sound or more presents significant challenges—add a human occupant and the stakes go even higher.On this episode, former U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress pilot Daniel "Doc" Millman, Ph.D, now of Stratolaunch, joins guest cohost Ken Katz to discuss the challenges of hypersonic aircraft design and flight, and how the U.S. military compares to other nations developing hypersonic aircraft and weapons.Sponsored by National University. To find out more, visit nu.edu.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-fighter-pilot-podcast/donations
    4/3/2023
    1:15:30
  • FPP163 - "Trots" Talks Tomcats and TOPGUN
    Retired U.S. Navy Captain Tom "Trotts" Trotter describes flying the beloved F-14 Tomcat and how it compares to the F/A-18 Hornet, then attending TOPGUN as one of the first Hornet students and later commanding the school.Original music by Jaime Lopez. Video produced by Kevin Harold of Showgun Media.Sponsored by National University. To find out more, visit nu.edu.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-fighter-pilot-podcast/donations
    3/27/2023
    1:27:41

The Fighter Pilot Podcast explores the fascinating world of air combat: the aircraft, the weapons systems, and most importantly—the people. Numbered episodes feature a guest who helps explain the topic at hand, such as how ejection seats work or what it&#39;s like to fly on and off nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

If you love the roar of a high-speed flyby or are enamored by the poise and confidence of the brave men and women who fly, fix, and fight these aircraft, then this show is for you.

