Illinois Policy Podcast
Illinois Policy Podcast

Illinois Policy
Government
Illinois Policy Podcast
Latest episode

69 episodes

  Illinois Policy Podcast

    Is Chicago the Next Detroit?

    12/09/2025 | 31 mins.

    Chicago and Illinois are dedicating nearly a third of their revenues just to pensions and retiree benefits — starving public safety, infrastructure, and basic services. In this episode, JPMorgan market strategist Michael Cembalest breaks down the real numbers behind Illinois’ pension crisis, from unfunded liabilities to 911 response times and outmigration.

  Illinois Policy Podcast

    Inside the Decline of Schools, Safety, and Finances in Chicago

    9/23/2025 | 45 mins.

    Chicago is facing record outmigration, failing schools, and rising taxes. In this debut episode, Paul Vallas—former Chicago Public Schools CEO and 2023 mayoral candidate—joins us to break down why families are leaving Chicago, how the Chicago Teachers Union controls city policymaking, the real state of crime and safety, and how things could have been different. Listen now and subscribe to the Illinois Policy Podcast for honest conversations about Illinois’ future. 00:00 – Chicago’s Crisis: Crime, Taxes, Schools 00:41 – Welcome to the Illinois Policy Podcast 01:07 – Introducing Guest: Paul Vallas 01:25 – What Could Have Been Different? 02:03 – Chicago’s Public Safety Problem 03:17 – Housing & Development Failures 04:03 – Springfield: Missed Opportunities 06:00 – Teachers Union’s Grip on Chicago 07:19 – CPS Staffing & Spending Issues 09:22 – Why Families Are Leaving Chicago 12:03 – How Schools Were Reformed in the Past 14:01 – Local Control and Magnet Schools 15:52 – Lowering Education Standards 18:22 – Attacks on Testing & Accountability 20:03 – Charter and School Choice Options 22:16 – Failing “Sustainable Community Schools” 24:19 – How Unions Block Real Options for Families 25:13 – Public Safety: The Reality vs. Rhetoric 27:18 – Schools, COVID, and the Crime Spike 28:39 – How Prosecutors Changed Crime Trends 29:39 – Domestic Violence on the Rise 30:39 – Why Crime is Underreported 33:30 – Chicago as a “Sanctuary City for Criminals” 35:09 – Police Staffing and Crime Correlation 37:14 – CTA Safety and Ridership Decline 39:11 – Chicago’s Future Forecast 41:07 – The Three Financial Crises Facing the City 42:51 – Who Will Lead Chicago Next? 44:23 – Cook County Politics & Preckwinkle’s Influence 45:46 – Closing Thoughts with Paul Vallas

  Illinois Policy Podcast

    These three things could fix Illinois in 2023

    1/11/2023 | 14 mins.

    The new, 103rd Illinois General Assembly session starts today. What are the key issues incoming lawmakers should address? Bryce Hill, director of fiscal and economic research at the Illinois Policy Institute, recommends three solutions Illinois legislators could pursue to solve long-term problems and grow opportunity in Illinois.

  Illinois Policy Podcast

    The Chicago Teachers Union's war on school choice

    1/03/2023 | 8 mins.

    The Chicago Teachers Union and other teachers' unions oppose Invest in Kids, a tax-credit scholarship program that allows underprivileged children to attend private schools of their choice. Why would teachers advocate against a program that helps low-income students? Mailee Smith, staff attorney and director of labor policy at Illinois Policy Institute, refutes opponents' false claims about the program and explains why the Illinois General Assembly should reinstitute Invest in Kids during its next session.

  Illinois Policy Podcast

    These new laws take effect in Illinois in 2023

    12/20/2022 | 12 mins.

    The new year will bring new state laws, many of which passed before lawmakers and the public had time to review them. How will these complex laws change life in Illinois? Joe Tabor, director of policy research at Illinois Policy Institute, gives an overview of Illinois' new laws for 2023 from the controversial SAFE-T Act to a new constitutional amendment.

About Illinois Policy Podcast

Chicago and Illinois are at a crossroads. Taxes are rising, families are leaving, schools are failing, and public safety is on the line. The Illinois Policy Podcast goes beyond the headlines to bring you candid conversations with leaders, thinkers, and reformers who know what’s really happening in our state — and what it will take to change course. Each episode delivers: -Honest discussions about Chicago and Illinois politics -Deep dives into education, crime, taxes, and budgets -Stories from people directly impacted by policy decisions -Solutions that can restore opportunity and prosperity Hosted by the Illinois Policy Institute, this podcast is for anyone who loves Chicago and Illinois but knows our state deserves better. 🔔 Subscribe now for real talk about Illinois’ future.
GovernmentNewsPolitics

