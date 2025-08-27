Roll Call Show Trailer

Roll Call is a series that dives into what it’s like to work for law enforcement with never before inside access to the Chicago Police Department. Through transparent conversations, we hope to learn more about the ups and downs of policing, who the people are who chose this career path, and how we can continue to strengthen the relationships between law enforcement and residents. SHOW CREDITS:Executive Producer: Chief Jon P. HeinHost & Producer: Mariam Sobh (written, edited, mixed)Co-Host: Commander Joshua WallaceArtwork: Kathryn TutkusLINKSFollow the podcast via @CPDPatrol on X, Instagram and Facebook.