Roll Call
Roll Call
Roll Call

CPD Patrol
Government
Roll Call
  • Superintendent Larry Snelling
    In this episode we speak with Larry Snelling, Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, as he shares his journey from growing up in Englewood to leading one of the nation's largest police departments. Snelling also discusses the importance of Officer Wellness, strengthening community relationships, and the importance of his strategic plan. SHOW CREDITS: Executive Producer: Chief Jon P. Hein Host & Producer: Mariam Sobh (written, edited, mixed) Co-Host: Commander Joshua Wallace Artwork: Kathryn Tutkus LINKS Follow the podcast via @CPDPatrol on X, Instagram and Facebook.
    26:11
  • Roll Call Show Trailer
    Roll Call is a series that dives into what it’s like to work for law enforcement with never before inside access to the Chicago Police Department. Through transparent conversations, we hope to learn more about the ups and downs of policing, who the people are who chose this career path, and how we can continue to strengthen the relationships between law enforcement and residents. SHOW CREDITS:Executive Producer: Chief Jon P. HeinHost & Producer: Mariam Sobh (written, edited, mixed)Co-Host: Commander Joshua WallaceArtwork: Kathryn TutkusLINKSFollow the podcast via @CPDPatrol on X, Instagram and Facebook.
    0:25

About Roll Call

Roll Call is a series of conversations aimed at learning what it’s like to work for law enforcement with never before inside access to the Chicago Police Department. Through transparent conversations, we hope to learn more about the ups and downs of policing, who the people are who chose this career path, and how we can continue to strengthen the relationships between law enforcement and residents.
Government

