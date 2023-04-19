Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Year Zero
Tommy Salmons
Year Zero is a podcast focused on power, its abuses, and finding liberty in your own life. More
Available Episodes

5 of 99
  • All Tuckered Out w/Charles Haywood
    Charles Haywood of The Worthy House joined me to discuss Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump, and Ron DeSantis.
    5/19/2023
    1:04:00
  • 9/11 Deep Dive 10: Debunking The Grayzone w/Adam Fitzgerald
    This week the Grayzone has released a story suggesting 2 of the 9/11 hijackers were employed by the CIA, so I asked Adam to come on and discuss the details.
    5/16/2023
    1:15:53
  • Culture, ESG, and Rejecting Woke w/Julie Mastrine
    Julie Mastrine joined me to discuss the dominant culture, how corporations exploit culture to control people through programs like ESG, and how she came to reject wokeness.
    5/14/2023
    1:14:44
  • Blindsight is 2020 w/Gabrielle Bauer
    Gabrielle wrote a book entitled Blindsight is 2020 that covers the human experiences of COVID, so we talk about what she learned.
    4/20/2023
    1:03:23
  • The Nightmare of Family Law w/Tyler Janke and Patrick MacFarlane
    Tyler and Patrick join me to discuss the case that caused controversy between Patrick and the Mises Caucus.  
    4/19/2023
    1:11:41

About Year Zero

Year Zero is a podcast focused on power, its abuses, and finding liberty in your own life.
