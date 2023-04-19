Year Zero is a podcast focused on power, its abuses, and finding liberty in your own life. More
All Tuckered Out w/Charles Haywood
Charles Haywood of The Worthy House joined me to discuss Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump, and Ron DeSantis. The Worthy House The Marc Clair Show Discord Year Zero YouTube Libertarian Institute 19 Skills Pdf Autonomy Course Critical Thinking Course Patreon Subscribe at Rumble Autonomy Virtual Fox N Sons Coffee Promo Code Zero for 18% off any Purchase of $25 or more
5/19/2023
1:04:00
9/11 Deep Dive 10: Debunking The Grayzone w/Adam Fitzgerald
This week the Grayzone has released a story suggesting 2 of the 9/11 hijackers were employed by the CIA, so I asked Adam to come on and discuss the details. Adam Reading Canastraro Declaration Substack
5/16/2023
1:15:53
Culture, ESG, and Rejecting Woke w/Julie Mastrine
Julie Mastrine joined me to discuss the dominant culture, how corporations exploit culture to control people through programs like ESG, and how she came to reject wokeness. Mystic Sisters Substack
5/14/2023
1:14:44
Blindsight is 2020 w/Gabrielle Bauer
Gabrielle wrote a book entitled Blindsight is 2020 that covers the human experiences of COVID, so we talk about what she learned. Blindsight is 2020
4/20/2023
1:03:23
The Nightmare of Family Law w/Tyler Janke and Patrick MacFarlane
Tyler and Patrick join me to discuss the case that caused controversy between Patrick and the Mises Caucus.