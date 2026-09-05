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Year Zero

Tommy Salmons
BusinessGovernment
Year Zero
Latest episode

348 episodes

  • Year Zero

    On March the Saints: Christianity and Socialism By the New Hieromartyr Hilarion

    04/28/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    We dive into the refutations by Saint Hilarion of socialism
  • Year Zero

    On March the Saints: The Orthodox Veneration of the Mother of God

    04/26/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Reading St John Maximovitch's The Orthodox Veneration of the Mother of God
  • Year Zero

    Rules for Radicals: In the Beginning w/John Weeks

    04/22/2026 | 1h 55 mins.
    John and I continue the reading and commentary on Rules for Radicals
  • Year Zero

    Searching for Truth w/Paisios Wainwright

    04/21/2026 | 2h 35 mins.
    My good friend Paisios Wainwright joins me to discuss his struggles and path to Orthodoxy.
    Wainwright Ceramics
  • Year Zero

    On March the Saints: Father Gregory the Confessor

    04/19/2026 | 15 mins.
    Reading Father Gregory the Confessor from Athonite Fathers of the 20th Century
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About Year Zero
Year Zero is a podcast focused on power, its abuses, and finding liberty in your own life.
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