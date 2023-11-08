About The Volley Chief

The Volley Chief is a dynamic and enlightening podcast that delves deep into the multifaceted world of leadership within volunteer fire departments, highlighting the significance of their role in ensuring public safety and community well-being. Hosted by David Lenart, an experienced volunteer Fire Chief and passionate advocate for leadership development, this podcast brings together experts, seasoned fire chiefs, dedicated volunteers, and community leaders. The podcast's primary objective is to explore the critical role of leadership within the volunteer fire service and to inspire individuals to take on leadership roles in their local fire departments. In each episode, “The Volley Chief” offers listeners a captivating mix of insightful discussions, personal stories, and practical advice. Through interviews with accomplished fire chiefs, emergency responders, and community figures, the podcast unravels the intricate tapestry of volunteer fire departments' leadership dynamics.