Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentBetting on America: Winning the Global Tech Race
Listen to Betting on America: Winning the Global Tech Race in the App
Listen to Betting on America: Winning the Global Tech Race in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Betting on America: Winning the Global Tech Race

Podcast Betting on America: Winning the Global Tech Race
Center for Strategic and International Studies
Betting on America: Winning the Global Tech Race explores how new and emerging partnerships between government and business are shaping the future of U.S. indus...
GovernmentNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Betting on America | Trailer
    Betting on America: Winning the Global Tech Race explores how new and emerging partnerships between government and business are shaping the future of U.S. industrialization and the country’s prospects for winning the global tech race. Betting on America will dive into strategies and investments that government and business are pursuing together – sharing risks and generating returns – as they bet on the innovation, commercialization, and scaling of critical and emerging technologies across the country. These include climate technologies, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum, bio technologies, and more. The podcast will feature in-depth discussions with policymakers, experts, and industry leaders on the most complex policy questions of the day. Hosted by Navin Girishankar, President, CSIS Economic Security & Technology Department
    --------  
    1:07

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Betting on America: Winning the Global Tech Race

Betting on America: Winning the Global Tech Race explores how new and emerging partnerships between government and business are shaping the future of U.S. industrialization and the country’s prospects for winning the global tech race. Betting on America will dive into strategies and investments that government and business are pursuing together – sharing risks and generating returns – as they bet on the innovation, commercialization, and scaling of critical and emerging technologies across the country. These include climate technologies, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum, bio technologies, and more. The podcast will feature in-depth discussions with policymakers, experts, and industry leaders on the most complex policy questions of the day. Hosted by Navin Girishankar, President, CSIS Economic Security & Technology Department.

Listen to Betting on America: Winning the Global Tech Race, The Damage Report with John Iadarola and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Betting on America: Winning the Global Tech Race: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/12/2025 - 10:09:35 PM