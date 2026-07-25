Byron Tau joins the podcast to discuss his new book “Means of Control: How the Hidden Alliance of Tech and Government is Creating a New Surveillance State,” which reveals the shadowy networks of ad-tech startups, data brokers, and government contractors that share or sell sensitive personal information. Tau and Caitlin Chin-Rothmann discuss how private companies and government agencies are analyzing patterns in movement history, financial transactions, and social media communications—and how these actions might implicate privacy and civil liberties in the United States.