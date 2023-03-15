Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Center for Strategic and International Studies
Government
  • Promoting the Responsible Use of Synthetic Media
    In this episode, Caitlin Chin speaks with Di Cooke, a visiting fellow with the International Security Program at CSIS, about the rapid growth of synthetic media in many forms: videos, images, text, and audio. Caitlin and Di discuss the role of digital literacy trainings, platform accountability, and regulations to promote the potential benefits of AI while mitigating risks relating to disinformation, privacy, intellectual property, and ethics.
    5/10/2023
    40:37
  • Helper Robots: Implementation and Policy
    In this episode, Jim Lewis speaks with Kate Weber, Google’s Interim Global Lead for Emerging Tech Policy, and Vincent Vanhoucke, Distinguished Scientist and Director of Robotics at Google. They discuss Google’s PaLM-SayCan project, the implementation of robots into everyday life, incorporating common sense into language models and robots, and AI policy frameworks.
    3/23/2023
    44:31
  • TikTok: To Ban or Not to Ban?
    In this episode, CSIS guest host Caitlin Chin joins Evan Greer, director of Fight for The Future, to discuss recent proposals to ban TikTok. Caitlin and Evan talk about how a national TikTok ban could cut off a form of free speech and expression online and why some advocates are calling for federal antitrust and privacy legislation to improve the digital ecosystem more broadly. In addition, they discuss the role of advocacy to promote inclusive technology policy and what actions Congress and the Biden administration might take going forward.
    3/15/2023
    39:50
  • The Future of the Semiconductor Ecosystem
    In this episode, Jim Lewis speaks with Al Thompson, Vice President of U.S. Government Affairs at Intel. They speak about the implementation of the CHIPS Act, Intel’s semiconductor goals, regaining U.S. semiconductor leadership, the future of the chip shortage, and more.
    3/10/2023
    27:10
  • 5G and Cybersecurity
    In this episode, Jim Lewis talks with Chris Boyer, the Vice President of Global Security and Technology Policy at AT&T. They discuss U.S. progress on 5G implementation, recent legislative and executive developments in cybersecurity, Open RAN integration, and more. This episode was recorded in October 2022
    2/8/2023
    21:39

About This Does Not Compute

This Does Not Compute features candid interviews with leaders and experts in the fields of cybersecurity, internet governance, space policy, intelligence, and other areas of technology policy.
