376 - While Evils are Sufferable

For the last two years I have written showing you how much our current government in Washington, D.C. is acting exactly as King George III was back in the 18th century. While King George’s actions led the colonies to declare independence, the states have not shown themselves as willing to defend their rights and those of their citizens. Why is that? I think the answer can be found in the Declaration of INdependence: accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. Could it be that all of the evils coming out of the federal government are still sufferable? Are the people will to suffer he ruling of judges, the monarchal actions of the President, Congress acting more like a House of Lords than the representative body it was created to be? Apparently they are. How long will this train of abuses have to grow before we throw off those in this tyrannical government and restore not only independence, but justice and liberty? What will it take for us to learn the truth of what Abraham Lincoln said: We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.