Join a group of Everyday Americans as we learn to read and study the Constitution, and teach the rising generation to live free.
378 - The Role of the Presidency
This is the second in a three-part series on the branches of the federal government. The first article covered the Legislative branch, in this well look at the role of the executive branch. While there are many misconceptions about the roles of the three branches of government, some of the most seem to be reserved to the executive. Like referring to the President as the most powerful man in the world, or to an independent executive agency. So let's delve into Article II of the Constitution and learn more about our nation's chief executive.
7/17/2023
15:58
377 - Freedom of Speech in Colorado
Freedom of speech has been under attack in this country, and Colorado has been a big part of it. First Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakeshop has spent ten years trying to defend his right to not be compelled to create custom cakes with messages which violate his beliefs. So when Lorie Smith wanted to expand her business into developing custom wedding websites, she was concerned that Colorado would do to her what it was doing to Jack Phillips. Her request for an injunction went all the way to the Supreme Court.
7/10/2023
24:25
376 - While Evils are Sufferable
For the last two years I have written showing you how much our current government in Washington, D.C. is acting exactly as King George III was back in the 18th century. While King George’s actions led the colonies to declare independence, the states have not shown themselves as willing to defend their rights and those of their citizens. Why is that? I think the answer can be found in the Declaration of INdependence: accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. Could it be that all of the evils coming out of the federal government are still sufferable? Are the people will to suffer he ruling of judges, the monarchal actions of the President, Congress acting more like a House of Lords than the representative body it was created to be? Apparently they are. How long will this train of abuses have to grow before we throw off those in this tyrannical government and restore not only independence, but justice and liberty? What will it take for us to learn the truth of what Abraham Lincoln said: We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.
7/3/2023
15:21
375 - The Role of Congress
When I started studying the Constitution, I was struck both by how much I had not been taught in school, and how much of what I was taught was wrong. Based on the questions I’ve been asked and the assertions that have been presented to me, a lack of knowledge about the Constitution is almost universal in America. As I watch news coverage, politicians, pundits, and everyday people make claims about the different parts of government can do, can’t do, or is required to do, it has become obvious that a basic understanding of how the United States government is organized is not only needed, but missing. So I’m starting a three-part series explaining the roles of the three branches of government. We’ll start where the Constitution starts, the legislative branch.
6/26/2023
13:31
374 - Enforcing the Requirement to Organize Act
In the House, it’s calls it the “Protecting the Right to Organize Act”. What it should be called is the “Takeover and Socialism of Labor Act”. While they claim that the act is to protect the right to organize, a look at the language of the bill shows that this is not about protecting the right to unionize, but forcing people to do so. Once again we see the federal government illegally regulating employment, coercing people to join a collective, and doing all it can to destroy small business.