Pantsuits and Lawsuits with Attorneys General Kris Mayes and Dana Nessel

Episode 1: About the Podcast and the Women Behind the PantsuitsIn this debut episode of Pantsuits and Lawsuits, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes pull back the curtain on why they launched this podcast and the journeys that led them to their roles as state attorneys general. From landmark legal battles to personal motivations, they share the defining moments that shaped their careers, their approach to justice, and their commitment to defending the rights of everyday people. Get to know the AGs beyond the headlines as they set the stage for the candid, insightful conversations to come.