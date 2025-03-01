Pantsuits and Lawsuits with Attorneys General Kris Mayes and Dana Nessel

In this episode of Pantsuits & Lawsuits, we dive into the fight against the Trump Administration’s executive order attempting to redefine birthright citizenship. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is joined by two powerhouse advocates—Susan Reed, co-founder of the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, and Reyna Montoya, founder of Aliento Education Fund. Together, they break down the constitutional, legal, and human impact of this unprecedented attack on the Fourteenth Amendment. How would this EO affect thousands of newborns each year? What are the economic consequences for states like Michigan and Arizona? And most importantly—what can we do to fight back? Tune in for an urgent conversation on immigrant rights, legal challenges, and the power of advocacy.
26:17
Episode 2: Litigation 101 & Pig Butchering Scams
Ever wondered how Attorneys General fight harmful policies in court? Or why some lawsuits take years to resolve? In this week’s episode, Michigan AG Dana Nessel and Arizona AG Kris Mayes break down the legal process in a way that makes sense—no law degree required! We’re kicking things off with "Litigation 101"—a crash course on how legal action serves as a defense, why cases take so long, and what terms like standing actually mean. Then, we dive into a major scam targeting people across the country: “Pig Butchering” scams. Joining us are Alex Juarez from AARP Arizona and Mark Fetterhoff from the AARP Fraud Watch Network to help you protect both your heart and your wallet from these sophisticated fraud schemes.
30:06
Episode 1: About the Podcast and the Women Behind the Pantsuits
In this debut episode of Pantsuits and Lawsuits, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes pull back the curtain on why they launched this podcast and the journeys that led them to their roles as state attorneys general. From landmark legal battles to personal motivations, they share the defining moments that shaped their careers, their approach to justice, and their commitment to defending the rights of everyday people. Get to know the AGs beyond the headlines as they set the stage for the candid, insightful conversations to come.
About Pantsuits and Lawsuits with Attorneys General Kris Mayes and Dana Nessel
Pantsuits and Lawsuits is a no-holds-barred podcast featuring Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes as they break down the biggest legal and political battles shaping the nation. With sharp wit and deep expertise, these two trailblazing AGs will keep you informed on what’s happening in their offices, how they’re fighting to protect your rights, and what’s at stake in the courts. From democracy and civil rights to corporate accountability, they’ll tackle it all—bringing in expert guests along the way to dig even deeper. Smart, bold, and unapologetically candid—this is the legal commentary you didn’t know you needed.